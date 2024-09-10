Husband trapped in burning tower on 9/11 kept saying ‘I love you’ to wife on phone in his last moments

On September 11, 2001, Beverly Eckert was attending a meeting in her office when someone rushed inside with the information that terrorists had crashed a hijacked airplane into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. In the South Tower of the center, her husband Sean Rooney worked on the 98th floor. Given that the two towers were just a few feet apart, Beverly was naturally alarmed. She headed back home to speak to Sean. Sean was trapped in a stairwell on the 105th floor of the tower where thick smoke filled his lungs. When he called her, both Sean and Beverly realized that it was the last time they were speaking to each other. After a couple of moments, Beverly heard an explosive crash on the phone and then there was silence on the other end. But before the man got consumed by the fiery flames in the tower, he spent his last moments repeating the words “I love you” to his beloved wife, as she later told StoryCorps.

According to 9/11 Memorial & Museum, Beverly first met Sean during a high school dance, when they were just sixteen. They fell in love, got married, and started living in a Victorian House in Stamford, Connecticut. After each long day, Sean would return home from his long commute to cheer and hug his wife. But on this ill-fated day, he couldn’t give his last hug before the day ended. The terrorists had already crashed massive planes into both towers, which were then turned into piles of dust and rubble.

In the recording with StoryCorps, Beverly recalled the details of that ill-starred morning, adding proudly that she would always “be in awe of the way he [Sean] faced death. Not an ounce of fear—not when the windows around him were getting too hot to touch; not when the smoke was making it hard to breathe.” She shared how the last few moments they spent together talking, were some of the hardest moments to experience. “We just began talking about all the happiness we shared during our lives together, how lucky we were to have each other,” Beverly described. She recollected that at one point when it was getting harder for Sean to breathe, she asked him if he was hurt. Sean paused for a moment and then said, “No.” “He loved me enough to lie,” Beverly said, probably sighing.

In the recording, Beverly went on to recount the last minute of their interaction over the phone. With no time left over for Sean, the two exchanged words of love before the floor of the stairwell gave away and he was gone. “As the smoke got thicker, he just kept whispering, ‘I love you,’ over and over. Then I suddenly heard a loud explosion through the phone. It reverberated for several seconds. We held our breath. I know we both realized what was about to happen. Then I heard a sharp crack, followed by the sound of an avalanche. I heard Sean gasp once as the floor fell out from underneath him. I called his name into the phone over and over. Then I just sat there huddled on the floor holding the phone to my heart.”

After the harrowing 9/11 attacks, Beverly became a roaring voice for its victims. She co-founded the “Voices for September 11th,” an advocacy group for survivors and victims' families, per ABC News. She even met former President Barack Obama who believed that she was an inspiration. However, despite her generous endeavors to heal the attack victims, she couldn’t free herself from the memory imprint of the airplane crash. The memory somehow repeated itself. In an unfortunate coincidence, while she was onboard a flight to Buffalo in 2009, her airplane crashed in Clarence Center and she lost her life. Talking about the incident, Beverly's sister Sue Bourque told The Buffalo News, “We know she was on that plane and now she's with him,” per ABC News.