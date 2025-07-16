Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Archeologists dig up a 3,500-year-old lost ancient city in Peru

This discovery sheds light on the oldest civilization in the Americas.

lost city, ancient history, archeology, peru, tourism

An ancient city has now been revealed to the public.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesJul 16, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

It’s not every day that a lost ancient city is uncovered. After eight years of research, the Ministry of Culture in Peru unveiled the archeological site of Peñico, a “City of Social Integration” that dates back to 1800 BCE. The 3,500-year-old city is believed to have been a trading hub among Pacific coast cultures and peoples from the Andes Mountains and the Amazon rainforest.

Peñico’s location in the northern Barranca province was properly planned, placed above sea level and surrounded by hills to protect it from landslides and floods. Its convenient location also promoted interaction, trade, and commerce between peoples. The city is also close to where the Caral, the oldest civilization in the Americas, developed over 5,000 years ago. According to Dr. Ruth Shady, director of the Caral Archeological Zone (ZAC), and other researchers, the city was likely a continuation of the Caral civilization shortly after it fell due to climate change in the area.

  - YouTube  youtu.be  

Experts believed the city was a trading hub due to the heavy presence of hematite. Hematite is a red pigment that’s associated with Andean societies, and is typically used to paint pottery. Archeologists theorized that part of Peñico’s appeal to trade network of the time would include the city’s ability to extract and barter hematite.

During the eight years of research, much has been learned within the ancient city. Eighteen structures have already been identified in Peñico, including a building with designs of pututus, shell trumpets that are traditionally blown into to alert crowds of important events and to convene meetings. Pututus were also ritual offerings as tokens of gratitude to deities of the time.

  - YouTube  youtu.be  

There were also many other finds as well. Public buildings had clay sculptures of ceremonial objects and animal/human hybrid figures. Necklaces made of various beads and materials were found. There were also tools such as grinders, hammerstones, anvils, and other instruments that were likely used to build the city and the stone artifacts found in it.

Not only have archaeologists shared this information, but you can see it for yourself. The lost city of Peñico is now open for tourists to visit and gaze upon ancient history.

“Peñico joins the archaeological sites that can be visited under our management: the Sacred City of Caral, the fishing city of Áspero, and the agricultural and fishing city of Vichama. The public will also be able to explore this city of integration,” said archaeologist Shady Solís.

  - YouTube  youtu.be  

Peñico joins a growing number of ancient wonders that tourists can visit to get a glimpse of history. You can walk through the various temples of Hampi, India and observe the formerly coined “fabled kingdom of the monkeys.” The Tombs of Giza are a popular attraction and look into ancient Egyptian culture. If you want to experience ancient history without a passport, you can go just outside St. Louis, Missouri to check out the mound city of Cahokia, a capital that once was home to 20,000 Indigenous people at its peak in the 12th century.

It’ll be interesting to see what other parts of humanity’s past will be uncovered over time while also visiting what already has been revealed in the present.

amazon rainforestancient cityandean societiesandes mountainsarcheological sitearcheologycaral civilizationceremonial objectsindigenous peoplenecklacesperupututusshell trumpetstouriststoursimtrading hublost city

The Latest

lost city, ancient history, archeology, peru, tourism
History

Archeologists dig up a 3,500-year-old lost ancient city in Peru

dogs, animal rescue, dna test, pet adoption, grief
Animals

After their beloved dog died, a family adopted a lookalike. A DNA test blew their minds.

robots, environment, high-tech, inventions, industry, planet, eco-friendly, green tech, green
Environment

These 4 high-tech inventions are giving Mother Nature a fighting chance at a brighter future

toilet paper roll note, toilet paper note, welcome note, time capsule, home renovation
Wholesome

Couple tracks down author of moving 35-year-old toiler paper note left behind in their new home

More For You

beer tourism, beer exchange, beer history, tourism, beer

When one beer's price goes up, another brew's price goes down.

Photo credit: Canva

Chinese city allows tourists to enjoy and trade brews like stocks in a 'Beer Exchange'

Various parts of the world expound upon the uniqueness of their culture to draw in tourists. In many cases, they highlight a natural wonder such as a river, canyon, or mountain. Others present historical landmarks in which famous battles happened, historical figures were born, or other monumental events had taken place. Then there’s Qingdao, a city in China which celebrates beer. In fact, they celebrate it so much that they have a bar that sells it like a stock market.

Located in East China within the Shandong Province, Qingdao has become a vacation spot for beer lovers across the world. While offering various summer festival activities and water sports such as sailing, paddle boarding, and kayaking, the main attraction is the Qingdao Beer Exchange bar. The bar is a combination of the New York Stock Stage mixed with your favorite outdoor brewery.

Keep ReadingShow less
japan, science, history, canoe, maritime travel, discovery
Scientists from the National Museum of Nature and Science, Tokyo undertook a 140-mile, 45-hour journey in a dugout canoe.
National Museum of Nature and Science, Tokyo

Scientists crafted a prehistoric canoe, sailed 140 miles, and made a historic discovery

When we’re taught history, one of the first things we learn is about ancient maritime exploration. But we’re often missing something: we know that people traveled by boat, of course, but what we often don’t know is how. Scientists at the National Museum of Nature and Science in Tokyo, among other institutions in Japan and Taiwan, now have an answer to the latter.

In a project that took six years, these scientists learned exactly how ancient peoples traversed dangerous currents to travel from Taiwan to Japan by doing it themselves. It took 45 hours to complete the 140-mile journey in a dugout canoe crafted from a single Japanese cedar. In doing so, they revealed exciting facets of history that had once been unknown.

Keep ReadingShow less
princess, queen, queen elizabeth, royalty, royal, mechanic, war, world war II

HRH Princess Elizabeth in the Auxiliary Territorial Service, April 1945.

commons.wikimedia.org

In WWII, Queen Elizabeth II was called "Princess Auto Mechanic." Here's how she earned the title.

While she was known as Princess Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, during World War II the woman who later became Queen of England was known simply as No. 230873, an Auxiliary Territorial Service mechanic specializing in trucks.

Princess Elizabeth entered the war voluntarily in 1944, joining the women’s branch of the British Army, the aforementioned Auxiliary Territorial Service, or ATS. In joining the ATS, she became the first, and as of this writing, only female member of Britain’s royal family to participate in active duty. While there, she trained as a truck driver and mechanic, intent on doing her part for the war effort.

Keep ReadingShow less
historical photos, artificial intelligence, animation, colorizing, emotional history, artists

1879 photo of Pretty Nose infused with color and then animated with AI.

Taken from YouTube video with image of kelvin temperature by Tiero from Canva.

Artist transforms 200-year-old images of Native Americans into incredibly lifelike videos

As technology advances at an amazing (and a little bit frightening) rate, new means of expression through art continue to come to the surface. Historical pictures have always served as a window of information to our past, yet taking those same images and giving them motion not only conveys a more stimulating experience, it somehow captures the emotion of the time.

Denis, an artist based in Germany (according to his YouTube page), shares his work on his channel Moving History, where he brings historical photos as close to life as he can. Though he joined YouTube in 2023, he only started posting his videos in April 2025. In them, he takes black and white photos from the 19th century and weaves in color and motion using AI. In each video, he shares some historical information to give a broader perspective. The animation is incredible and emotional.

Keep ReadingShow less
After 170 years, Ralph Waldo Emerson’s words to his daughter ring truer than ever
File:Ralph Waldo Emerson by Josiah Johnson Hawes 1857.jpg - Wikipedia
upload.wikimedia.org

After 170 years, Ralph Waldo Emerson’s words to his daughter ring truer than ever

Since it started in 2009, beloved website Letters of Note, assembled by self-described “letters nerd” Shaun Usher, has been chronicling famous correspondences throughout history. Usher took this phenomenon to Instagram, where its reign continues. This was especially true this week when Usher excerpted an 1854 letter from Ralph Waldo Emerson, then 51, to his daughter Ellen Tucker Emerson, who was then 15:

“Finish every day and be done with it. For manners and for wise living it is a vice to remember. You have done what you could; some blunders and absurdities no doubt crept in; forget them as soon as you can. To-morrow is a new day; you shall begin it well and serenely, and with too high a spirit to be cumbered with your old nonsense. This day for all that is good and fair. It is too dear, with its hopes and invitations, to waste a moment on the rotten yesterdays.” When days get tough, as they did for Ellen, it’s helpful to know Ralph has your back. The excerpt is also illustrative of a loving relationship between father and daughter, one that thrived throughout their lives.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rosie the Riveter, poster, WWII, women, women workers, war time

Rosie the Riveter has inspired several generations.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

'Rosie the Riveters' workers honored for long-forgotten service in incredible ceremony

On March 21, 2025, 18 women were recognized for the work they did to support America during World War II in a ceremony held at the National World War Two Museum. Among a crowd riddled with American flags mixed in with red and white polka dot scarves, these ladies, many of them in their 80s and 90s, received Congressional Gold Medals for their service. The Rosie the Riveters got their proper due.

The “Rosies,” as they were called, were women who worked in factories during World War II. While most of the men were fighting overseas, back in America, these women would be responsible for building, assembling, and welding airplane parts, ships, and other tools used by the U.S. military. This was a cultural change in America, as most women were in domesticated roles and didn’t work factory jobs.

Keep ReadingShow less
april fools, pranks, april fool's day, funny, jokes

Bet you can't beat these pranks.

Photo credit: Canva, Wikimedia Commons, Harold Wahlman

The 5 god-tier April Fools pranks that people can’t believe actually happened

April Fools Day is equal parts a day of joy, goofery, groans, and annoyance. A bad April Fools joke is seen as unfunny at best or outright fraud at worst. A good April Fools joke or prank brings some levity and cleverness into a person’s first day of the month. However, the greatest April Fools pranks are the stuff of absolute legend.

Here are a few April Fools pranks throughout history that frankly cannot be beaten.

Keep ReadingShow less
horses, pack horse, librarians, kentucky, WPA

WPA Pack Horse Librarians Kentucky

commons.wikimedia.org

In the 1930s, a horseback women’s brigade brought books to rural Kentucky

There were many artistic and educational jobs that developed because of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration, but one that doesn’t get nearly as much attention is that of Pack Horse Librarian.

In 1935 in the middle of the Great Depression, FDR created nationwide reforms that led to the development of the Works Progress Administration, or WPA. The WPA helped to create jobs for Americans who desperately needed work, funded by the government. First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt advocated for women to be included amongst those offered jobs. One of the initiatives that bloomed from these dual dedications to aid was the Pack Horse Library Project.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025