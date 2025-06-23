Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

The 8 everyday Japanese habits that quietly show deep respect and profound gratitude

"Receiving gifts with two hands makes all the difference."

Japanese, Japan, culture, respect, traditional, mindful, community, standards

Smiling Japanese professionals shaking hands.

Image via Canva - Photo by elkor
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesJun 23, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

The drive and motivation to provide for ourselves and families is a huge part of the successes to be had here in the good ole' USA. Sometimes we can get lost in our ambition and lose the motivation to demonstrate honest respect for one another. I'm not talking about politeness. I'm talking about respect, and there are some habits and customs of Japanese culture that demonstrate some next-level ideas.

Some terms often used to describe the Japanese culture would include humble, traditional, mindful, orderly, etiquette, and community. Obviously there are a wide range of behaviors demonstrated by individuals in all cultures. We know there are amazing people doing amazing things all over this planet and some doing far less everywhere too. This is an opportunity to point out some ideas that contribute to a powerfully positive environment.

Social norms are passed down through history. They reflect the overall views and standards of our communities. Japanese culture is steeped in its history and certain habits and behaviors have a massive impact on how they treat each other and the world at large.

Cleanliness in public spaces

cleanliness, temples, public spaces, clean environment, trash bins, societal harmonySensoji Temple in Asakusa, Japan.Image via Canva - Photo by Shawn.ccf

One of the first things to notice about Japan is how clean all the public spaces are. At the same time there is a significant lack of outdoor trash bins. Societal harmony is an important value to the Japanese people. Keeping a clean environment is a communal concern. Holding a candy wrapper or empty water bottle until you get home is the established norm. Often people carry an extra paper or plastic bag to accomplish this task.

Removing shoes indoors

Most people in Japan will take their shoes off when entering their houses. There is often a dedicated space for this. Many places you might come across in public areas might ask for you to remove your shoes as well. Cleanliness is held in very high regard and shoes bring in the soil and dirt from the outside. Removing a person's shoes shows respect to the people and the place hosting you.

Bowing

bow, bowing, greetings, handshakes, tradition, recognition, statusBowing.Image via Canva - Photo by Ababsolutum

There are different types of bows to demonstrate different purposes. Bows exist for a morning greeting all the way to bows for status recognition. In fact, it is the preferred greeting over a handshake. Surprisingly you might see someone bowing over their phone conversation. Companies train employees in the proper way to bow and greet customers. Bowing is a form of respect. It is considered polite. And signifies trust by showing vulnerability with an exposed head and adverted eyes.

Punctuality

Being on time is more than a basic courtesy. With a history heavily influenced by the teachings of Confucianism, order, respect, and social duty have made a strong and lasting impression upon the people. Not wasting another person's time is a deeply rooted, cultural value. Things like the bus and train run on a very tight schedule. When services are running late even by a little, there are announcements and apologies.

Apologize often and sincerely

Japan literally has an apology culture. This is not necessarily an admittance of fault. It's used to regain trust, to be humble, and to show politeness. This demonstration could be perceived as preserving honor or 'saving face.' Like bowing there are many different words used to show various versions of an apology from, 'I was inexcusable' to an 'excuse me.'

Minimal interrupting during conversations

Talking over each other seems to be the social norm in the states these days. However, a great way to show politeness is remaining silent in a conversation until an opening to speak occurs. Sometimes remaining silent can be intentional to demonstrate contemplation and allow time for a person to think about the appropriate response. Interjections are a cultural norm such as the 'yes' or 'huh' we might use in english. The idea being to demonstrate active listening and respect.

Presenting and receiving items with two hands

gift exchange, two hands, politeness, attentiveness, active listening, rude, Japanese peopleA gift exchange.Image via Canva - Photo by Masafumi_Nakanishi

A two handed exchange demonstrates a deliberate act and shows attentiveness. Often people will include a slight bow to add status or significance. One redditor commented on the practice, "Using one hand to give something is the equivalent of throwing it to them."

Not talking on the phone in public transit

With the tradition of avoiding the inconvenience of others, it is considered extremely rude to talk on the phone when on a train. In general people are aware of where they use their phones in public as drawing attention to oneself is undesirable. People may watch videos or text, but with headphones. Japanese people are always aware of how they are behaving and the impact that has on their surroundings.

Japan tries to be a harmonious society. Often putting the needs of the community above one's own personal wants and gains. They try to avoid making a fuss because having a negative impact on the people around them goes against the established social norms of their community. Being courteous and polite is important for most cultures. The Japanese people have just taken it next-level.

communityculturesdeep respectetiquettehabitsjapanjapanese culturemindfulnesspolitenesspositive impactrespecttradition

The Latest

chris cornell, soundgarden, michael jackson, billie jean song, chris cornell cover
Culture

Watch Chris Cornell transform Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' in haunting acoustic cover

Generational Quiz, Song Lyrics, Millennial Test, Gen Z, Boomer, Tess Tregellas, Viral Video, Pop Culture
Past Events

One simple song lyric can tell if you are a Millennial, Gen Z, or Boomer

millennials, gen z, rizz, slang, no cap, trendy, generational, humor
Culture

Millennials reveal their 14 favorite Gen Z slang terms

Japanese, Japan, culture, respect, traditional, mindful, community, standards
Culture

The 8 everyday Japanese habits that quietly show deep respect and profound gratitude

More For You

john mulaney, jon stewart, comedy, the daily show, everybody's live, netflix, comedy central

On John Mulaney's recent Daily Show appearance with Jon Stewart, Mulaney shared his secrets for staying young.

John Mulaney: Dominick D, Wikimedia Commons; Jon Stewart: DoD News, Wikimedia Commons

John Mulaney tells Jon Stewart his secret for eternal youth: fighting teenage boys

On a recent episode of The Daily Show, Jon Stewart had a visit from John Mulaney. Mulaney was there to discuss the season finale of his Netflix talk show “Everybody’s Live,” in which he fought three teenage boys in a wrestling-style match, which he joked was the secret to eternal youth.

“Obviously, there's a lot going on right now. This isn’t the most important message you'll hear tonight, but everyone should fight three teenagers once a year,” Mulaney quipped. “You'll feel so much better…I feel invigorated. I've never been more present in my life, because I had to be for that fight.”

Keep ReadingShow less
david lynch, trent reznor, nine inch nails, blue velvet, twin peaks

Trent Reznor had a perfectly surreal first meeting with his "hero" David Lynch.

Photo credit: Fiona Bowie (gebgdc) via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International, cropped (left) / Angela George via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported, cropped (right)

Trent Reznor's perfectly surreal and strange story about meeting his 'hero' David Lynch

Few pairings of filmmaker and musician are more ideal than David Lynch and Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor. Though their work is far-reaching and tough to pigeonhole, at the core they share a dark and surreal aesthetic—and they clearly established a feedback loop of inspiration, collaborating in various settings over the years. It’s the kind of inspiring artistic friendship that seems almost too perfect to be true.

But it was, and it all began in the late '90s, when Reznor’s management called with a bucket-list request: Lynch wanted him to work on his upcoming film, the mind-bending Neo-noir Lost Highway. Reznor was already a massive fan—as the musician told horror-film magazine Fangoria, Lynch was a personal "hero" and a kind of "mythical creature," with the director’s 1986 masterpiece Blue Velvet crucial in the "alternate trajectory of [his] life and certainly [his] artistic life." The partnership was fruitful: Reznor wrote two new songs for the film ("Driver Down" and the minor Nine Inch Nails hit "The Perfect Drug"), helped create music for a pivotal scene, and even produced the official soundtrack.

Keep ReadingShow less
landlord generosity, rental property, acts of kindness, tenant surprise, social equity

Man looking at his mail

Canva

Man stunned after former landlord sends him huge 'share' check following property sale

Doing the right thing often requires courage and genuine generosity, qualities recently exemplified by an anonymous landlord whose thoughtful gesture to his former tenant, Chris Robarge, has warmed hearts online. Chris was so touched by the unexpected act of kindness that he shared the entire experience on social media, quickly inspiring many with the landlord’s sincere commitment to fairness.

Chris, originally from Worcester, Massachusetts, had rented from the landlord for some time. He initially shared this incredible moment on Facebook in August 2021, where it resonated deeply, drawing significant online attention.

Keep ReadingShow less
paul dolan, unmarried women happiness, childfree women, marriage and happiness, lse professor, happy ever after book, american time use survey, relationships research

Female friends holding hands by a swimming pool

Canva

Unmarried child-free women are the happiest people in society, expert says

Marriage and raising children can be fulfilling life choices for many people—but according to one behavioral science expert, the happiest and healthiest people in society might be those who skip both.

Paul Dolan, a professor at the London School of Economics, told The Guardian that his research suggests traditional ideas of happiness and success often don’t match reality—especially for women.

Keep ReadingShow less
mike black, millionaire comeback, social experiment, make $1M in a year, youtube challenge, starting over, health crisis, pandemic impact, entrepreneurship, viral story

Young man with a backpack

Canva

Millionaire goes broke to prove he could make $1M from scratch in a year—his plan backfired

Making a million dollars in a year sounds impossible to most of us, but Mike Black—known as @mikeblack on Instagram and YouTube—decided to prove it could be done from scratch. The self-made entrepreneur gave up his money, home, business contacts, and safety net in a bold challenge he called the Million Dollar Comeback.

In July 2020, Black walked away from everything familiar. He wanted to show that anyone could bounce back, even from absolute zero, inspired by friends who’d lost their businesses and livelihoods during the pandemic.

Keep ReadingShow less
AI, AI Beauty, Artificial Intelligence, makeup, beauty

This is an AI-generated image using the language "A beautiful woman with long eyelashes and red lips surrounded by swirls of colorful makeup."

AI/Canva/Elyssa Goodman

How AI made the world’s most beautiful faces obsolete and hurt  self-esteem

There's a beautiful woman here with long eyelashes and red lips surrounded by swirls of colorful makeup because that’s what I told AI to generate for the article. And indeed, she is beautiful, with elegant, symmetrical features, gleaming skin, and full lips. It’s amazing what AI can do, but how is this affecting the way we look at each other and ourselves?

As Newsweekshares, according to cultural analyst Dr. Anastasia Kārkliņa Gabriel, AI is creating “further homogenization of beauty ideals” where “the line between reality and fiction has been fundamentally blurred." This means that when AI generates images, it continues to create a singular type of beauty that doesn’t even exist. What’s scary, though, is when, for many people, it also becomes something to aspire to.

AI, AI Beauty, Artificial Intelligence, makeup, beauty This is an AI-generated image using the language "A beautiful woman with long eyelashes and red lips surrounded by swirls of colorful makeup." AI/Canva/Elyssa Goodman

Keep ReadingShow less
grief support, coping with loss, internet wisdom, reddit advice, GSnow comment, dealing with death, emotional healing, wave theory grief

Grieving couple comforting each other

Canva

This response to someone grieving a friend might be the best internet comment ever

When someone is hit with the sudden loss of a friend or loved one, words rarely feel like enough. Yet, more than a decade ago, a wise Redditor named GSnow shared thoughts so profound they still bring comfort to grieving hearts today.

Originally posted around 2011, the now-famous reply was rediscovered when Upvoted, an official Reddit publication, featured it again to remind everyone of its enduring truth. It began as a simple plea for help: “My friend just died. I don't know what to do.”

Keep ReadingShow less
owl, interview, wildlife, hoot, birds, wildlife expert

The Lesser Horned Owl is a lot chattier than you might expect.

Diucón, commons.wikimedia.org

Interviewing a wild owl, a man got an answer he never expected

Owls typically prefer to be left alone, so getting close enough to one to have a conversation is extremely rare. Yet this is what happened to renowned birder and wildlife expert Emin Yogurtcuoglu while traversing Argentina on a recent expedition.

As Yogurtcuoglu told The Dodo, at first he spotted an owl pair from his car. The next day, he saw the owls again, and this time got out of the car and close to the ground, to be eye-level with them. And on the final day, the female of the pair had gotten even bolder, coming up to Yogurtcuoglu upon his arrival, less than two feet away. He decided to interview her, and in the video this lovely feathered friend hoots warmly into the microphone, inching ever closer: “What do people think about our nature?” he asked. “How often do you hoot?” Eventually, Yogurtcuoglu was close enough to see himself in her own eyes, snapping a picture in the process, and the female owl stayed close. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025