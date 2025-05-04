Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

At Belgium's annual seagull screeching competition, the birds are the squawk of the town

Birds of a feather flock together *and* get top billing.

seagull, screeching, competition, europe, birds

At the annual European Gull Scream Championship, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

www.rawpixel.com
Elyssa Goodman
By Elyssa GoodmanMay 04, 2025
Elyssa Goodman

See Full Bio

Beachgoers know the seagull as either feathered friend or foe, swooping in for a French fry or potato chip, an old piece of bread. But they’re actually quite smart, and they’re just trying to live. In an effort to teach people more about the beach-loving birds and maybe even inspire greater affection, Claude Willaert, who works in Belgian coastal education and comedy, created the European Gull Screeching Championship in 2020. Held in De Panne, a Belgian beach town, the competition started as a local event, but has since expanded to include 70 people from 14 different countries. It recently celebrated its fifth anniversary.

Seagulls can be a polarizing group, but scientists say they shouldn’t bear so much of our ire. "They're very charismatic creatures and definitely get a bad rap for sometimes aggressive behaviour in the breeding season," scientist Emma Caulfield told the BBC in 2024. "But they are part of our natural world and they're just taking advantage of the hand that's been dealt them." The hand in question is having to fend for themselves when their environments keep shrinking as humans occupy more and more space in their natural habitats. What we see as sneaky snack stealing is actually a mode of survival. As Gull Screeching Championship juror and Flanders Marine Institute representative Jen Seys told the CBC, “their sounds, their calls and their acrobatic behaviour, it's just part of the sea coast. So you need to balance that. We need some more sympathy for the seagulls." So for Willaert, the competition became a way to teach people to embrace the seagull in a new way, to “make sea gulls sexy again,” as he told the Times.

Though the instructions appeared simple–register online, then “screech and behave as a seagull” at the event in Belgium–participants went all out, donning costumes, makeup, feathers, and beaks, even performing tricks like snatching snacks out of a bag of treats, birthing a baby seagull puppet from an egg, and spreading their wings in handmade costumes.

Participants were then graded by five judges, which included scientists, local conservationists, and legislators, according to The New York Times, which added that “each jury member can give up to 15 points for the screech and five points for behavior, for a possible total score of up to 100 points.” There were also three categories, for adults, children, and "colony," or groups. People wound up at the event for a variety of reasons, and it turned out all of the winners had their own relationships to seagulls.

Juvenile category winner Cooper Wallace, from the UK, “launched his screeching career after he was pecked by a seagull when he was younger,” according to the BBC. At 10, this was his second competition victory, having also won last year. His younger sister placed fourth.

Adult category winner Anna Brynald, of Denmark, was brought there by grief. After her best friend passed way, she “couldn't see the meaning in life," she told the CBC. "Then I remembered that's the beautiful [thing]. If there isn't any meaning in life, that means I can do literally everything I want. I can make seagull sounds, because I don't care. I [might not be] here tomorrow. I just want to do what's fun and not think about what other people think about me."

And the group winner, Gabbiani Partigiani, which translates to “Partisan Seagulls,” were there as part of a project by the art collective Generazione Disagio (“Generation Discomfort”). Inspired by the freedom of the seagulls, the project sought to celebrate Italians’ freedom from facism–the event was held two days after Italy’s Liberation Day; before the competition, Gabbiani Partigiani also participated in the Liberation Day parade and a flash mob to advocate for freedom for all. “We want a playful and nature-loving Europe, which guarantees everyone a dignified life and which meets to dress up as a seagull and chatter over a beer, instead of talking about rearmament, wars and closed borders,” the organization wrote on YouTube, translated from Italian.

So in both metaphor and reality, the seagull means a lot more than even a simple squawk can express. Here’s to bringing together birds of feather, whether it’s in Belgium, at the bar, on the beach, or all of the above.

birdsseagullfeathersscreechingcompetitionbeachbelgiumeuropecostumebeakitalyukdenmarkseagullsnaturecoasteducationfreedombird

The Latest

david gilmour, pink floyd, guitar solo, concert, comfortably numb
Culture

David Gilmour's guitar strap broke during 'Comfortably Numb.' He handled it masterfully.

cat, tabby, brown, haircut, lap cat, brooklyn, snuggles

At Kate Carretta's Brooklyn hair studio, cat snuggles are free with your cut

seagull, screeching, competition, europe, birds
Culture

At Belgium's annual seagull screeching competition, the birds are the squawk of the town

siamese, physics, author, cat, science, pawprints
Science

How a Siamese cat became a lauded physicist and author of  scientific papers.

More For You

blackout, spain, april, light, europe

The blackout in Madrid, April 2025.

en.m.wikipedia.org

Social media flooded with photos of people thriving during massive power blackout in Spain

“I Survived the Great Spanish Blackout of 2025: AMA.”

What a text to wake up to on a Monday morning at 7:30, East Coast time, from my friend Shannon to our group chat. Shannon had been dog sitting in Andalusia with her boyfriend and his mother. By then it would have been 1:30 p.m. where she was in Spain. As the blackout happened, Shannon and her party were in an underground hammam in Granada, a Turkish bath about two hours from the house. “All the emergency lights came on and the spa music stopped. We still got our massages,” she wrote. “We thought it was just the spa that lost power because of course we didn’t have phones.” Once they realized it wasn’t only the spa, she was quite scared, she said, but the feeling turned to disorientation as she understood what was happening.

Keep ReadingShow less
John Stamos, Drumeo, nu-metal, drums, drummers

John Stamos improvised his own drum part to a famous nu-metal song.

Photo credit: screenshots from Drumeo YouTube video

Watch John Stamos improvise a wild drum part to a 2000s nu-metal hit he's never heard

You most likely know John Stamos from the absurdly cheesy ABC sitcom Full House as Uncle Jesse: the Elvis-obsessed, leather-jacket-wearing rocker who serves as a personality foil to Bob Saget’s strait-laced Danny Tanner. What you might not know is that Stamos is a musician in real life, most famously drumming with The Beach Boys at numerous shows since 1985. (He also joined that band to record a new version of their 1970 song "Forever" for the 1992 LP Summer in Paradise.) He recently stretched out even further for a video on the drum-centric YouTube channel Drumeo, presenting a colorful take on Papa Roach’s 2000 nu-metal staple "Last Resort."

The viral clip is part of a series where drummers link up with the Drumeo team, find songs they've never heard before, listen back to them with the drums removed, and create their own parts in real time. They’re given the freedom to approach the material however they want—some choose to carefully craft beats through repetition and writing out charts, while others improvise with little to no preparation. Stamos essentially chooses the latter route.

Keep ReadingShow less
service, good deeds, food, homeless, help, helping the homeless, pizza

Pizza time

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

A worker was scolded for helping a homeless man—so a customer stepped in with a better idea

Acts of kindness can brighten someone’s day, but sometimes they don't go as expected. It's disheartening when good deeds are punished. On Reddit, former pizza joint employee u/Huge_Buddy_2216 shared how his manager criticized him for buying dinner for a homeless man. However, the story took a surprising turn when a customer found a clever way to help.

The employee shared that he was working at a well-known US pizza delivery chain store in the early 2000s. He wrote, “For anyone who has ever worked in the US food service industry, you're probably familiar with what a failing dumpster fire of a restaurant looks like. On many nights it was just me and one driver taking care of the whole restaurant.”

Keep ReadingShow less
nuns, skiing, habit, idaho, spiritual, sisters

Nuns of Spokane, Washington make a habit of hitting the slopes.

Warren Miller Entertainment, @warrenmillerent: https://www.instagram.com/p/DIzf3-Xu7xG/

In a viral skiing video, nuns of Spokane, Washington make a habit of hitting the slopes

“Where's it written in the good book that it's wrong for nuns to break away from the strict disciplines of their daily lives and get out and experience some of the real beauty of God's creation?” This is the question Warren Miller Entertainment, a longstanding ski and snowboard film company, asks as the nuns from the Mary Immaculate Queen Order take to the slopes. “They’re nuns on the runs,” as it says in a video that’s now gone viral.

The sisters, clad in cozy, bright blue and white habits for skiing, carry their skis from the church after completing their Sunday tasks. Then they traverse the mountain with aplomb. Some wear goggles and one or two even take a spill into the fluffy snow. Their slopes of choice are at Idaho’s Schweitzer Basin, not far from their home near Spokane, Washington. At the Basin, as the video shares, they’re known as “The Flying Nuns of St. Michael’s Convent.”

Keep ReadingShow less
neil peart, rush, motorcycle, grief, tragedy

After suffering two tragic losses, Rush drummer Neil Peart grieved by hitting the open road.

Photo credit: Matt Becker via Wikimedia Commons (Neil Peart), Photo credit: Canva (motorcycle photo)

Rush's Neil Peart, after suffering two tragic losses, grieved during a profound motorcycle trip

Neil Peart, drummer and lyricist for iconic prog-rock band Rush, suffered two monumental losses in the late '90s, with his daughter and common-law wife dying less than a year apart. Overcome with grief, he gradually found some form of peace on the open road, traveling 55,000 miles on his motorcycle—and documenting the experience in his poignant 2002 memoir, Ghost Rider: Travels on the Healing Road.

This turbulent period began in August 1997, when his 19-year-old daughter, Selena, was killed in a car accident. In his book, Peart referred to the subsequent months as a "waking nightmare," with he and his wife, Jacqueline Taylor, battling through immense despair. "It soon became apparent that Jackie’s world was completely shattered forever," the musician wrote. "She had fallen to pieces, and she never came back together again…If she couldn’t have Selena, she no longer wanted anything—she just wanted to die." Tragically, Taylor was diagnosed with terminal cancer ("of course it was a broken heart," Peart wrote) and passed away the following June, leaving a "second nightmare" to process.

Keep ReadingShow less
fake tip revenge, rude customer story, restaurant petty revenge, server clapback, reddit pettyrevenge, dating red flags, bad tippers, service industry stories, viral reddit post, tipping etiquette

Representative photo of a server with a customer.

Canva

Server brilliantly settles score with customer who tipped fake $100 bill to impress his date

They say hospitality is about more than just serving food—it's about serving people. But when someone crosses the line with rude behavior, sometimes they need a reminder of how to treat others.

A story shared on Reddit’s r/pettyrevenge tells of a server whose friend encountered a particularly rude customer—one who left what looked like a generous $100 tip. But when they realized it was fake, the server didn’t just get mad—they got even. What followed left the customer stunned and earned the server serious praise online.

Keep ReadingShow less
david bowie, music, late night with conan o'brien, david bowie dead man walking, david bowie earthling

David Bowie once radically reworked his song "Dead Man Walking" on late-night TV.

Photo credit: YouTube screenshots from David Bowie performance

When David Bowie radically reworked 'Dead Man Walking' into a hypnotic acoustic anthem

David Bowie built his entire career around the concept of reinvention—his early baroque-pop sounds nothing like the brash glam of his Ziggy Stardust days or the experimental art-rock of the Berlin era. It makes total sense then that, during a 1997 episode of Late Night With Conan O’Brien, he delivered one of his most incredible live performances by radically transforming one of his own songs.

Appearing as a duo with longtime guitarist and collaborator Reeves Gabrels, Bowie stripped his recent single "Dead Man Walking" down to the studs. He removed all of the techno-rock chaos from the original recording (which appears on his album Earthling), leaving only a pair of acoustic guitars and a chilling lead vocal. The two versions hardly resemble each other, but that only makes the live version feel more special.

Keep ReadingShow less
elton john, gentle giant, friendship, musicians, derek shulman

Elton John didn't remember writing this track, until a former bandmate surprised him with a demo recording.

Photo credit: Gentle Giant YouTube (Derek Shulman), Elton John YouTube (Elton John)

Elton John didn't recall writing this '60s song, until a former bandmate gifted him the demo

In the late '60s, before Elton John officially became Elton John, immortal pop-rock superstar and one of music’s best-selling artists, he was simply Reginald Dwight: a young songwriter searching for his musical identity. During that pre-fame era, he was briefly bandmates with Derek Shulman in the psychedelic soul group Simon Dupree and the Big Sound. And while they lost touch over the years, the pair reconnected decades later through a kind gesture: Shulman gifting John a demo recording of a song the latter forgot he’d ever written.

That friendship formed when then-Dwight filled in as a touring member of Simon Dupree. "Elton was Reg at the time, and the keyboard player in my first group was sick," Shulman told this writer in an interview for Ultimate Classic Rock. "He was recruited by our manager, and he loved playing with us. He's a real muso. We went to his house, and this was around the time when [lyricist Bernie Taupin] came down from Lincoln. This was literally the start of his Elton John period and career."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025