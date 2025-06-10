After a challenging diagnosis, a cat saved his own life by taking to the treadmill

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

Sherlock Holmes

Arguably the godfather of them all, Holmes’ stories are based on his deductive reasoning and intellect as seen on BBC’s Sherlock or on his quick strategizing in combat such as in the Robert Downey Jr. Sherlock Holmes films. For many other contemporary characters, Sherlock is the blueprint that kickstarted them all and there are various TV shows and films over the years that can point out why.

Mike Ehrmantraut

The former police officer and Marine Corps member turned career criminal, Mike Ehrmantraut is arguably the smartest character in both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul in spite of lacking degrees in chemistry or the law. By using his hands-on ingenuity, grounded intelligence, and thorough planning, Ehrmantraut becomes a reliable hand within the criminal underworld. He’s just an old dog that knows a thing about people while being willing to hammer nails through a garden hose to take out a delivery truck.

Andy Dufrense

While being framed for murder might make this character from The Shawshank Redemption (1994) a questionable choice for an intellect-based list, the patience to stick to an intricate decades-long plan to escape a prison like Shawshank and manipulate the funds of the corrupt police to end up in his account make Andy a contender. Dufresne was underestimated and by the end of the film it was revealed that he used that to his advantage all the way to the bank (well, actually, all the way to Zihuatanejo).

Jean Kayak

If there is a character that personifies the benefits of trial and error, it’s the main character from the independent film hit Hundreds of Beavers (2022). While Kayak is a goof and nearly dies in every other early scene, he learns from his errors and improves his strategies. This leads to several out-of-the-box and clever traps to capture beaver pelts, usually through humorous slapsticky methods.

Lt. Columbo

Columbo is one of the most memorable TV detectives for a reason, mostly because he uses apparently innocuous questions and his slovenly appearance to throw culprits off guard, usually causing them to make a mistake or outright confess to their crimes. He’s a sharp mind disguised as a wrinkled pile of laundry that just has one more thing to ask.

Shikamaru Nara

Behind the lazy appearance and sulky attitude of this Naruto character lies a great tactician and intellect. When pushed, Shikamaru can provide sound strategy and instruction to his teammates, leading them to victory even if they are overpowered through his planning. His ability to manipulate his own shadow doesn’t hurt either. This is all of course if he’s even bothered to do anything but play shogi.

Dr. Mark Watney

Listen, if you were stranded on Mars with limited supplies, would you panic from being alone in the dark void of space, allowing it to consume you until you succumb to vast nothingness or would you plant potatoes? Be honest, if you were stuck like in The Martian (2015) you’d likely act like a potato rather than grow one.

Frank Abagnale Jr.

The charming con artist in Catch Me If You Can (2002) is based on a real criminal-turned-consultant displays cunning and intricate planning with his cons. Combining his intellect with charm, improvisation, and luck, he was able to stay ahead of the police for most of his young adult life while “working” as a pilot, doctor, and many other occupations in the process. I mean, when you look like Leonardo DiCaprio, you can pretty much get away with anything.

Batman

A popular game among pop culture nerds is “who would win?” in which they debate over fictionalized battles between various characters. In this game, many superhero fans would likely pick “ Batman with prep time ” as the victor no matter who his opponent would be. While the Dark Knight doesn’t have super powers, he displays a tactical mind, psychological prowess, strategic genius, and is so well-trained in so many various disciplines that it might as well be a superpower. Being a billionaire also helps keep him resourceful, too.

Danny Ocean

It’s one thing to incorporate a plan that relies only on yourself, but it’s another level of smarts to put together a cohesive team that can be trusted to pull off an elaborate heist. Ocean’s 11 (2001) (sometimes twelve, and occasionally thirteen) shows how Danny Ocean’s charm, strategic mind, and humility to know that he himself isn’t an expert in everything leads to great payoffs. On top of coming out a winner in Vegas, he gets the girl, too.

Light Yagami

