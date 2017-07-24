Trump Failed These Victims Of Human Trafficking. So Mexico Stepped In To Save The Day
Dig into the numbers behind a humanitarian crisis — and find out how you can help
Earlier this year, President Trump signed the Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements executive order to block asylum-seekers who come to the United States through Mexico. The law subjects border arrivals to be returned to “contiguous territories,” such as Mexico, while awaiting U.S. court removal hearings. This prevents those seeking refuge from the violence in Central America’s Northern Triangle — many of which are women and children — from finding immediate safety in the U.S.
Human Rights First, an advocacy group formed to challenge “America to live up to its ideals,” believes the executive order betrays America’s values. “The United States has the ability and the capacity to both protect refugees — in this case, those fleeing violence and persecution in Central America — while also effectively managing its border,” Human Rights First’s Eleanor Acer said. “We should be setting a shining example to other countries by managing this challenge in ways that comply with U.S. human rights and refugee protection treaty commitments.”
With the U.S. turning a blind eye to the crisis, Mexico has granted refugee status to about one-third of the nearly 20,000 refugees from the Northern Triangle (El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala) who’ve applied. “I do think there are fewer people deciding to focus their sights on the United States precisely because it has projected itself as being an unwelcoming country,” Maureen Meyer, a senior associate for Mexico at the Washington Office on Latin America, told the Associated Press.
Although the Trump administration appears to have ambivalence toward the crisis, American citizens can still help. The UN Refugee Agency has released an infographic that outlines the dangers facing refugees from Central America and how people can get involved.
Share image by USA for UNHCR/YouTube. Infographic courtesy of USA for UNHCR.
Share image by USA for UNHCR/YouTube.
Infographic courtesy of USA for UNHCR.
-
Walmart Is Quietly Developing Technology To Monitor Your Emotions While You Shop It is every bit as creepy as it sounds.
-
Women Had Their Biggest Showing Ever At This Year’s Comic-Con “The reason any of us are on this panel is because we defied someone who said we couldn’t.”
-
Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ Merchandise Is Sold Using A Canadian E-commerce Company The hypocrisy never stops.
-
Is The New Democratic Slogan The Next MAGA? No word yet on whether there’ll be a baseball hat.
-
Athletes And Ballparks Weigh In On The ‘Is A Hot Dog A Sandwich’ Controversy Players and even ballparks are tossing in their two cents.
-
After A ‘Malicious’ Segment, The New York Times Wants A Public Apology From Fox News Fox News responded the same way a scolded toddler would.