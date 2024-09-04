Man's 'true' depiction of how different generations arrive at someone's home is hilariously 'spot on'

Each generation has distinct traits and lifestyles. From their values, mannerisms, and preferences, much is different and sometimes even contrasting. Surprisingly, even something as simple as arriving at someone’s home is subconsciously done differently by various generations. This is because each age group has its own way of responding and behaving, which has developed over time. A comedian named Jake Lambert (@jakelambertcomedy) "accurately" shared how each generation - boomers, Gen X and Gen Zs - arrives at someone’s home and it’s flawlessly hilarious and "spot-on."

Starting with boomers, Lambert casually explained that this generation is unhinged and carefree. They will just appear at one’s house uninvited and make themselves at home. "You've got boomers who will turn up completely unannounced any time from about 7:00 in the morning and they will knock on your door just slightly louder than the police using a battering ram carrying out a house raid," he hysterically commented. As he spoke of each generation, one could observe a gradual shift in the pattern of attitudes and behaviors.

Speaking of Gen X, the comedian shared that they’re more sensible when it comes to plans. It is likely that they have everything planned out and are following up on the same. However, adding humor to the same, he pointed out an unusually apt reason why Gen X is so organized. "You see, Gen X is the forgotten generation and is so scarred by this title, that they would've assumed that you'd forgotten not only about the plans but about their very existence," he remarked.

Up next were the millennials and Lambert’s depiction of their behavior was a big hit. "Millennials will have hoped that the plans would've been canceled. There's no reason that a millennial will ever actually want to come to your house," he said. He also mentioned that they would have the courtesy and wit to inform the host of their arrival. "They will arrive late, but they will text you to let you know they're on their way, just as they're about to get into the shower," he exclaimed. He also pointed out that this generation doesn’t believe in knocking on doors and will just drop a text once they arrive. Coming to the GenZs, the comedian shared a hilarious depiction of how they arrived.

Lambert mentioned that, like millennials, GenZ are likely to not be a fan of plans. However, if they were to show up, they too wouldn’t knock. He added that they compensate for not knocking with a hilarious alternative. "But the chances are they won't have to, as they would have been documenting the entire journey from their house to yours, maybe even on Facetime using this angle as they go along," Lambert said, shifting his phone almost 90 degrees south to only show the chin and half the face of the person. In the comments section, people couldn't agree more with his depiction. @villabikinifreshwater shared, "My millennial friend sits on our veranda and texts that she’s arrived."

@megmillidge wrote, "Some boomers just enter your home without knocking? And say hello!" @nicolajane.taylor added, "As a Gen X, this is spot-on."

