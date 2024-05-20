Mind-blowing clip shows man visiting a strange volcano with blue lava and the visuals are stunning

​Situated on the island of Java in Indonesia is a volcano that is quite different from its counterparts across the Earth. Kawah Ijen, as it is called, has a lake of pure acid and over the years, it has become a hotspot for sulphur mining. Owing to the high sulphuric content, this volcano houses a strangely unique phenomenon. It spews lava that is very different from the usual red molten magma witnessed at other volcanoes. The lava erupting from this volcano is blue in color.

Image Source: Ijen Volcano is 2,600 meters tall (8,660 ft), topped with a large caldera and a 200-meter-deep lake of sulfuric acid. (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images)

The blue shade in the lava is because of the combusting sulphuric gases, as per BBC's Science Focus magazine. These toxic gases are emitted from the many vents of the volcano at temperatures of up to 600°C (around 1,100°F). When these hot gases hit the air that is filled with oxygen, they burn and create neon-blue flames.

The flames get their distinctive color because of a phenomenon called 'electronic excitation.' It is the process through which the intense heat produced by the burning sulphuric gases ‘excites’ electrons within the sulphur atoms. This excited state is extremely unstable and because of that, the electrons, almost immediately, change back to their ‘relaxed’ state by shedding excess energy in the form of light.

Documenting the stunning yet terrifying visuals of this unique volcano, a user named Joshua Platillero (@megaamerican) uploaded a brief clip on his Instagram handle. In it, we see him wearing a large gas mask and walking around the volcano, getting a very close look at the rare lava shade. It is highly advisable to wear a mask when touring this volcano site due to the presence of toxic fumes in the air.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Andrew Schwark

The locals in Java refer to this spectacle as Api Biri, which means ‘blue fire,' as per UNILAD. At the same time, people who live in this area are well aware of the health hazards that erupt from the tourist attraction.

Platillero shared the video with a caption that read, "Couldn’t get over the smooth sound of the fire" and it has received plenty of attention from viewers. The post has already got over 427k views.

The beautiful blue volcano was captured in detail by a BBC Earth Science team which talked about the true nature of the Kawah Ijen crater. Geologist Dr. Glyn Williams-Jones stated how the local mine workers utilize the abundant amount of sulphur on the surface," The local miners have installed ceramic pipes to take away the volcanic gases and condense them into pure sulphur." Filmmaker Régis Etienne, who made the BBC video, shed light on the consequences of working in these mines as he said, "The majority of the workers at the volcano have health problems like lung problems and breathing problems." He added, "They do that all for a salary of 4-5 euros a day."

The YouTube video was widely appreciated by the audience and at the same time, people were stunned by the horrible condition of the workers. "I'm convinced it's Hell fire," commented @chiron3660 and @KeepCalmandLoveClassics added: "Feeling sad for the workers."

