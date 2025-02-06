Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Dog Slaughter Falls may have a disturbing name, but it's a truly majestic, undiscovered place

On local legends, learning to love hiking, and the funniest thing our writer has ever seen

A photo of Dog Slaughter Falls in Corbin, Kentucky

Dog Slaughter Falls—near Corbin, Kentucky—is a majestic place with a disturbing name.

Dog Slaughter Falls Photo: Craig Mack, Trail Sign: Screenshot from Kentucky State Parks video
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedFeb 06, 2025
Ryan Reed
See Full Bio

I have a theory that every person is constantly pulled—almost by some invisible magnetic force—to one particular place that feels safe and magical and misty with nostalgia. Maybe it’s thegazebo where you got married or the garage where you started your first band. It feels like, if you just get back there, the white noise will gently dim and life will briefly make sense again.

For me, that place is the flat part of a nondescript boulder positioned opposite a 15-foot waterfall with a very disturbing name.

I first visited Dog Slaughter Falls as a middle-schooler, and I was adamantly not stoked about the idea. At that time, I was a shy, somewhat artsy kid searching for meaning in the conservative Bible Belt town of Williamsburg, Kentucky. I was still a lump of unformed human clay—largely consumed by rock music and entirely disinterested in matters relating to the shoeboxchurch my parents drug me to each Sunday. But I was also a Certified Strait-Laced Good Boy, so I entertained my mom’s pitch: an afternoon of hiking with a group of older folks, guided by the botanical knowledge of a nature-loving priest.

Turns out this was more of a demand than an invitation, so I invited my friend Tyler along for this frolic from hell—at least I could suffer alongside a kindred spirit. I wasn’t expecting to enjoy this foolishness, let alone have it alter my brain chemistry in a real, profound way. But life is strange.

Photo: Craig Mack


Dog Slaughter Falls is located within Daniel Boone National Forest, which sprawls across 708,000 acres and 21 counties in Eastern Kentucky. But even if you’re not from the area, you still might be familiar with its star attraction: the massive and majestic Cumberland Falls, one of the only places on Earth where you can regularly see a "lunar rainbow"—a phenomenon created by moonlight rather than sunlight.

Visiting the so-called "Niagara of the South" was a staple of my formative years. Outside of buying scratch-off tickets and meandering around Wal Mart, there really wasn’t much to do in Williamsburg, so we frequently made the 20- or 30-minute trip up to Corbin, windows rolled down, cranking whatever new indie-rock album we were obsessed with. I vividly remember road-testing Modest Mouse’s Good News for People Who Love Bad News as we navigated those windy roads late at night, my senses heightened by the darkness and perpetual motion. One time, my friend Calep showed up with a burned copy of Brand New’s The Devil and God Are Raging Inside Me—hearing "Jesus Christ" in that setting felt legitimately cinematic. During that era, my friend Rishi and I, having borrowed an unwieldy camcorder from a classmate, trekked down to the Falls' beach area and, utilizing a form of forced perspective, staged a tragic suicide scene from our (still-unfinished) amateur film It’s Great to Be in Cincinnati.

I’ve always felt a restorative force at Cumberland Falls, and I know a lot of people who feel similarly. Also, as a restless kid with big-city dreams, I felt trapped in my hometown, but living near the Falls was a badge of honor—something I could name-drop to a stranger in conversation and feel vaguely proud. But…it was also a state park swarmed with tourists—it belonged to everyone. Dog Slaughter, on the other hand, felt like a secret.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com


Let’s talk about the name—or, more specifically, how little we know about it. According to Kentucky State Parks, the origin of the grisly "Dog Slaughter" moniker "remains a mystery," despite regular questions from visitors.The Independent Herald, a newspaper located in nearby Oneida, Tennessee, has a couple theories: One, which I also heard as a kid, is that "unwanted pets were once killed there." Yeah, pretty horrifying! Another: "that hunting dogs were once slain by a beast unknown at this site—maybe a wolf, maybe a bear … some even say Bigfoot." (This also calls to mind the local legend: the Mulberry Black Thing, but we’ll save that one for another day.)

I reached out to some local experts, thinking maybe, just maybe, they knew a deeper truth obscured from the general public. The responses varied.

Jehan Abuzour, parks program services supervisor (previously park naturalist) at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park since September 2023, is aware of two stories. (Dog Slaughter is technically not located on park property, though there is a connecting trail.) "I’ve heard that [frontiersman] Daniel Boone wrote in his journal about how he brought his hunting dogs with him in the area and they chased a raccoon, and the raccoon went under the lip of the Dog Slaughter Falls waterfall," she says. "The hunting dogs didn’t see the cliff, and they went over it and died. Daniel Boone supposedly named it Dog Slaughter Falls. The other story is pretty broad: Basically there was a group of early settlers of Kentucky, and they encountered a pack of wild dogs out there at the falls.“

Pamela Gibson, former trails maintenance supervisor and volunteer coordinator at Cumberland Falls State Park, calls Dog Slaughter a “local landmark”—but with a name that invites a lot of complaints. "According to what the Park had written, Dog Slaughter Falls was named for an incident that happened before the area was very populated,” she says. “Story goes, the locals were out hunting [raccoons] in the area using dogs. The dogs had the coons pinned in the creek, when the raccoon got one of the dogs in the water, drowning several dogs. Everyone knows dogs do not stand a chance with a raccoon in the water.”

Connie Howard has been hiking there for over four decades and lives in a cabin near the trailhead. (Speaking of which, she’s had “many hikers who have gotten lost knock on [her] door during the night.”) But she doesn’t think “anyone is sure” how Dog Slaughter got its name. “The old timers, long deceased, told me it was because of hunting dogs being killed by a mysterious beast that lived in the area,” she says. “Who knows?”

The whole "slaughter" branding may intimidate some people from venturing out there—notably, on the horror front, it even inspired aCreepypasta involving a camping trip, a little girl’s diary, and a mysterious creature. But the hike, at least in my travels, has been the opposite of unsettling. Then again, I’ve always been out there with at least one other person—or, in the case of my first time, with a large group of people I mostly wanted to avoid.

Photo: Craig Mack


Tyler and I jostled in my family’s minivan as it slowly rumbled roughly three miles down a gravel road. I remember Shania Twain’s country-pop hit "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" playing on the radio, its signal shifting more to static with each bump—it felt like an omen, but I wasn’t sure what kind. We arrived at an unmarked pull-off area overseen by a huge rock, and all of the churchgoers piled out of their cars and onto the trail, with Tyler and I shuffling to the rear. Sensing our awkwardness, a rowdy (and, frankly, somewhat frightening) 50-something man we’ll call Jerry decided to become our unofficial tour guide.

As the rest of the hikers moseyed along the shady, ultra-green, 2.5-mile path, stopping periodically to gaze at flowers, our out-of-nowhere buddy countered that peacefulness with lots of antics. Multiple times, he shouted caveman gibberish with a cavernous roar; at one point, he frantically jumped on a downed tree that crossed along Dog Slaughter Creek, almost daring it not to break; and, in what remains the funniest thing I’ve ever seen, he tripped over a rock, his body soaring a Superman-like free-fall before smoothly skidding into fresh mud. He arose, wiped his eyes, and shouted manically. Jerry was having himself a day.

Meanwhile, I was falling in love—even if I was embarrassed to admit it at the time. Despite the chaos, I felt serene among the fizzy creek sounds and creeping moss and cold rocks. During a picnic lunch, we all gathered on that massive boulder, a short swim away from the base of the falls, and I was hypnotized by the unending rush of water. "This is always just…out here," I thought. And I’ve dusted off that disbelief every time I’ve returned over the following two-plus decades, often joined by my wife (Jen) and our Brittany Spaniels (Tegan and the late Gabriel).

I’m an anxious, depressive person by nature—I have trouble slowing down, living in the now, savoring the good moments before they slip through my fingers. But I crave the zen-like tranquility I feel at Dog Slaughter. I always leave feeling blissfully still—as if I’ve stopped the flood, even momentarily, to gaze at one outside myself.

hikingnostalgiaoutdoorsnature

The Latest

Groundbreaking gay artist Felix Gonzalez-Torres’ bittersweet history
Featured

Groundbreaking gay artist Felix Gonzalez-Torres’ bittersweet history

More For You

Explorers drop GoPro camera into America's deepest pit, the clip is giving people chills
Cover Image Source: Dripstones are seen in the Dragon Cave (in Spanish: Coves del Drac) on July 6, 2019, in Porto Cristo, Spain. (Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images)

Explorers drop GoPro camera into America's deepest pit, the clip is giving people chills

Imagine standing at the entrance of a dark, mysterious cave, its passages twisting deep underground. While the thought of sliding into the unknown might spook most, for thrill-seekers, it's just another day of exploration. The @ActionAdventureTwins, a duo of cave explorers on YouTube, captured this eerie experience by dropping a GoPro into one of the deepest pits in the US. The video, now a viral hit, has left many viewers with chills.

Representative Image Source: Tourist uses a Gopro Hero Black 7 to photograph the Garganta del Diablo waterfall (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)Representative Image Source: Tourist uses a GoPro Hero Black 7 to photograph the Garganta del Diablo waterfall (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)

Keep ReadingShow less
Video captures scientists' euphoria after spotting bird believed extinct for 140 years
Elderly, couple hiking and bird watching. (Representative cover image: Getty Images
Photo by PeopleImages

Video captures scientists' euphoria after spotting bird believed extinct for 140 years

From mammoths to saber-toothed cats, extinct creatures have fascinated us for decades. But the idea of a supposedly extinct species reappearing after more than a century is nearly unimaginable. That’s exactly how a group of scientists felt during an expedition in Papua New Guinea, where they spotted the black-naped pheasant pigeon—a bird that was thought to be extinct for 140 years. Their elation, captured in a viral video, was shared on Reddit by u/rarepredator in the r/interestingasfuck group, where it’s generating buzz across social media.

Two happy businessmen running and giving high five in nature. They are celebrating success and being carefree. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | DJElicS)Two happy businessmen running and giving high five in nature. They are celebrating success and being carefree. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | DJElicS)

Keep ReadingShow less
Researchers find matching dinosaur footprints over 3,700 miles apart revealing a deep secret about continents
Cover Image source: Left: Getty Images | Photo by Alexander Koerner Right: Getty Images | Photo by Alexander Koerner

Researchers find matching dinosaur footprints over 3,700 miles apart revealing a deep secret about continents

Millions of years ago, Earth was home to a supercontinent called Gondwana, which included present-day South America, Africa, Arabia, Madagascar, India, Australia, and Antarctica. Around 140 million years ago, tectonic plate movements caused South America and Africa to begin drifting apart. As magma from Earth’s mantle rose, it formed a new oceanic crust, gradually creating the Atlantic Ocean that now separates the two continents.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Kellie ChurchmanRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Kellie Churchman

Keep ReadingShow less
Explorer blown away after discovering 'eternal flame' burning beneath icy waterfall near New York
Eternal Flame and waterfall at Orchard Park, USA (Cover Image Source: Getty Images
Jimfang)

Explorer blown away after discovering 'eternal flame' burning beneath icy waterfall near New York

Natural wonders such as fires burning for decades or waterfalls that appear to be flowing in reverse are often seen in the depths of dense forests or nestled between hills. But about 20 miles south of Buffalo city in west New York, an “Eternal Flame” has been burning on and on for thousands of years that too right below a waterfall. A video of the “Eternal Flame Falls” is now gaining widespread attention on social media after it was posted by a user named Mike Loughran (@fishlikemike) on Instagram, according to Newsweek.

Large fire is burning in the forest at night (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Bianca Gruensberg)Large fire burning in the forest at night (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Bianca Gruensberg)

Keep ReadingShow less
Scientists discover 40 mysterious craters at the bottom of Lake Michigan
Representative Cover Image Source: Drone image directly above a circular shaped fish farm in the Indian Ocean, Buleleng, Bali, Indonesia (Getty Images)

Scientists discover 40 mysterious craters at the bottom of Lake Michigan

When you look at the pristine and still turquoise waters of Lake Michigan, it's hard to imagine it has endured changes that took place over a period of 15,000 years since its formation. Recently, the enigmatic lake revealed yet another bizarre secret that stumped researchers, who found “40 giant craters” beneath its depths. However, they haven't been able to completely solve the lake's mystery yet, reported Live Science.

Representative Image Source: Aerial view of North Avenue Beach and Lake Michigan at Sunset, Chicago, Illinois, USA (Getty Images)Representative Image Source: Aerial view of North Avenue Beach and Lake Michigan at Sunset, Chicago, Illinois, USA (Getty Images)

Keep ReadingShow less
Spectacular pictures from space show the eye of tropical cyclone illuminated by lightning
Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images
Giant hurricane seen from the space. Satellite view. Elements of this image furnished by NASA.

Spectacular pictures from space show the eye of tropical cyclone illuminated by lightning

Strong winds, massive waves, and flashing thunder make a storm an overwhelming experience on Earth. But from the vantage of space, that same storm can turn into a mesmerizing show of nature’s power. That’s exactly what happened in 2015 when the Expedition 42 crew aboard the International Space Station captured a cyclone near Madagascar. From their safe distance, they witnessed the eye of the storm glowing with flashes of lightning—a sight as stunning as it was intense.

Representative Image Source: Super Typhoon, tropical storm, cyclone, hurricane, tornado, over ocean. Weather background. Elements of this image furnished by NASA. (Getty Images)Representative Image Source: Super Typhoon, tropical storm, cyclone, hurricane, tornado, over ocean. Weather background. Elements of this image furnished by NASA. (Getty Images)

Keep ReadingShow less
Researchers say Africa will split into two but reassure that there's no reason to panic
MECCA, CA - JULY 3: Layers of earth that are pushed into vertical positions by the collision of the Pacific and North American tectonic plates are seen north of the Salton Sea on July 3 near Mecca, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Researchers say Africa will split into two but reassure that there's no reason to panic

Around 200 million years back, a supercontinent called Pangaea that accounted of the entire landmass on Earth, split into different continents that drifted apart with time. The movement of tectonic plates often results in cracks on Earth's landmass and is now threatening to split the second-largest contient Africa into two parts. The crack was observed in the East African Rift System (EARS), according to Live Science.

Map of Kenya (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Omersukrugoksu)A political map of Kenya (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Omersukrugoksu)

Keep ReadingShow less
Meteorite nearly 200 times bigger than the one that wiped out dinosaurs crashed and 'boiled' oceans
Image representing the impact of a massive asteroid hitting Earth's surface (Cover Image Source: Getty Images
ANDRZEJ WOJCICKI)

Meteorite nearly 200 times bigger than the one that wiped out dinosaurs crashed and 'boiled' oceans

Although meteorites approaching Earth just glide past the planet, the celestial bodies hitting Earth with a massive impact was a more common occurrence 4.6 billion years ago. Although meteorites are associated with mass extinction and destruction, one of them may have contributed to the origin of life on Earth. In a new study, scientists have revealed that a gigantic meteorite named S2 boiled the oceans, to sow the seeds of life on Earth. The findings from an excavation on a meteorite impact site in South Africa were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Meteor Impact On Earth - Fired Asteroid In Collision With Planet (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Romolo Tavani)Meteor Impact On Earth - Fired Asteroid In Collision With Planet (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Romolo Tavani)

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025