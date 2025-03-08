Over 400 years after going extinct in England, wild beavers released in nature reserve

Wild beavers have been released for the first time in a Dorset nature reserve, over 400 years after the semi-aquatic creatures went extinct in England. One official at the National Trust, the heritage and nature conservation charity, called the move a "real watershed moment" of the species' history in the country.
Two pairs of Eurasian beavers were released at the 82-acre Little Sea lake within the Purbeck Heaths National Nature Reserve, which is unrestricted by fenced enclosures. The news arrives one week after a major policy announcement by government agencies DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs) and Natural England, allowing these animals to legally roam here for the first time since the 16th century.
In mainland Britain, beavers were hunted to extinction for their fur, meat, and scent glands. But now, according to The National Trust, they will eventually play a vital role in restoring the ecosystem, "creating wetland habitats that support countless other species." Wetlands will retain water during droughts and floods, with dams filtering water to improve its quality downstream.
Gen Crisford, the Beaver Project Officer at Purbeck, touted the "watershed moment," saying they’d worked closely with Natural England "for the past seven years" to develop their approach.
“Our chosen site at Little Sea is highly suitable for these special creatures due to it being an expansive body of fresh water surrounded by dense willow woodland which will provide the beavers with plenty of food," she said in a statement. “As the lake is already deep enough, they won’t need to build dams initially, but by creating glades within the willow woodland, new areas of open wetlands will form to benefit many of the reserve’s rare species including water voles, keeled skimmer dragonflies and tiny ‘bladderwort’ carnivorous plants."
Marian Spain, Natural England’s Chief Executive, called the reintroduction a "historic moment for nature in England," saying, "Beavers disappeared from our landscapes centuries ago, and this release is the beginning of a new chance for these animals to thrive in the wild again."
The also move draws on "high levels of public support," according to Dr. Roisin Campbell-Palmer, and the release cites a "detailed management plan" created by the Trust. However, as detailed in a report by Britain’s Channel 4 News, not everyone is convinced.
"There’s just not a realistic option there for farmers to be able to manage the impact of beavers," said David Exwood, Deputy President of the National Farmers’ Union. "There will be cases where they need to remove beavers. There will be places where our members will not want to see them, and we just don’t think that is there in this current plan." That said, Minister for Nature Mary Creagh noted that there will be capital grants available to deal with beaver impacts, "including the ability to remove beaver dams within two weeks of their construction, should they pose a risk to crops."
While this legal reintegration is a notable moment, the animals have technically been in the country for years, and there are reportedly an estimated 500 wild beavers currently in England.The Guardian notes that, in 2008, beavers were illegally released on the River Otter in Devon, stirring up debate about whether they should be allowed to stay. After a five-year reintroduction trial, in which they were found to have a positive impact, the government permitted the reestablished colony to remain. In 2024, a family of beavers was released into a forest enclosure.
In a real-life example of these useful rodents having a major impact on their environment and the people around them, a colony of beavers in the Czech Republic finished a $1.2 million dam project stuck in limbo by administrative red tape. The endeavor had been held up for seven years due to permit issues, but the beavers constructed their own two days—no money or documentation required.