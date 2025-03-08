Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Over 400 years after going extinct in England, wild beavers released in nature reserve

One official called it "a real watershed moment"

Photo of a beaver in water

Wild beavers have been released for the first time in a Dorset nature reserve, over 400 years after the semi-aquatic creatures went extinct in England.

Photo by Francesco Ungaro on Unsplash
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedMar 08, 2025
Ryan Reed

Ryan Reed is a writer, editor, music journalist, musician, YouTube guy, and record collector from Knoxville, TN.

See Full Bio

Wild beavers have been released for the first time in a Dorset nature reserve, over 400 years after the semi-aquatic creatures went extinct in England. One official at the National Trust, the heritage and nature conservation charity, called the move a "real watershed moment" of the species' history in the country.

Two pairs of Eurasian beavers were released at the 82-acre Little Sea lake within the Purbeck Heaths National Nature Reserve, which is unrestricted by fenced enclosures. The news arrives one week after a major policy announcement by government agencies DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs) and Natural England, allowing these animals to legally roam here for the first time since the 16th century.

In mainland Britain, beavers were hunted to extinction for their fur, meat, and scent glands. But now, according to The National Trust, they will eventually play a vital role in restoring the ecosystem, "creating wetland habitats that support countless other species." Wetlands will retain water during droughts and floods, with dams filtering water to improve its quality downstream.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Gen Crisford, the Beaver Project Officer at Purbeck, touted the "watershed moment," saying they’d worked closely with Natural England "for the past seven years" to develop their approach.

“Our chosen site at Little Sea is highly suitable for these special creatures due to it being an expansive body of fresh water surrounded by dense willow woodland which will provide the beavers with plenty of food," she said in a statement. “As the lake is already deep enough, they won’t need to build dams initially, but by creating glades within the willow woodland, new areas of open wetlands will form to benefit many of the reserve’s rare species including water voles, keeled skimmer dragonflies and tiny ‘bladderwort’ carnivorous plants."

Marian Spain, Natural England’s Chief Executive, called the reintroduction a "historic moment for nature in England," saying, "Beavers disappeared from our landscapes centuries ago, and this release is the beginning of a new chance for these animals to thrive in the wild again."

The also move draws on "high levels of public support," according to Dr. Roisin Campbell-Palmer, and the release cites a "detailed management plan" created by the Trust. However, as detailed in a report by Britain’s Channel 4 News, not everyone is convinced.

"There’s just not a realistic option there for farmers to be able to manage the impact of beavers," said David Exwood, Deputy President of the National Farmers’ Union. "There will be cases where they need to remove beavers. There will be places where our members will not want to see them, and we just don’t think that is there in this current plan." That said, Minister for Nature Mary Creagh noted that there will be capital grants available to deal with beaver impacts, "including the ability to remove beaver dams within two weeks of their construction, should they pose a risk to crops."

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

While this legal reintegration is a notable moment, the animals have technically been in the country for years, and there are reportedly an estimated 500 wild beavers currently in England.The Guardian notes that, in 2008, beavers were illegally released on the River Otter in Devon, stirring up debate about whether they should be allowed to stay. After a five-year reintroduction trial, in which they were found to have a positive impact, the government permitted the reestablished colony to remain. In 2024, a family of beavers was released into a forest enclosure.

In a real-life example of these useful rodents having a major impact on their environment and the people around them, a colony of beavers in the Czech Republic finished a $1.2 million dam project stuck in limbo by administrative red tape. The endeavor had been held up for seven years due to permit issues, but the beavers constructed their own two days—no money or documentation required.

beavernaturewildlifewildlife conservationextinctionenglandanimals

The Latest

Photo of a beaver in water
Environment

Over 400 years after going extinct in England, wild beavers released in nature reserve

Freddie Mercury
Culture

Noticing her preschooler loves Freddie Mercury, a mom sees surprising benefits to showing him Queen concerts

Amanda Seyfried and Joni Mitchell
Culture

Amanda Seyfried shocks Jimmy Fallon audience with cover of Joni Mitchell’s 'California'

orchestra playing
Humor

Orchestra teacher receives scam call during class and has her students scare them off in the best way

More For You

Gigantic ocean discovered 400 miles beneath Earth’s surface challenges what we know about the planet's water
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
Jeremy Bishop

Gigantic ocean discovered 400 miles beneath Earth’s surface challenges what we know about the planet's water

Earth's abundance of water is what makes it a "blue planet." Scientists have long speculated about how all this water ended up here. Some studies suggested that water arrived on Earth through collisions with icy comets or asteroids. However, the question persisted: Did Earth's water come from outer space or from within? A 2014 study provided insight into this mystery when scientists discovered a massive reservoir of water trapped within hot mantle rocks. The findings were published in the journal Science.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Anni RoenkaeRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Anni Roenkae

Keep ReadingShow less
A man looks through binoculars
man using black binoculars at daytime
Representative photo by Forest Simon on Unsplash

Video captures scientists' euphoria after spotting bird believed extinct for 140 years

From mammoths to saber-toothed cats, extinct creatures have fascinated us for decades. But the idea of a supposedly extinct species reappearing after more than a century is nearly unimaginable. That’s exactly how a group of scientists felt during an expedition in Papua New Guinea, where they spotted the black-naped pheasant pigeon—a bird that was thought to be extinct for 140 years. Their elation, captured in a viral video, was shared on Reddit by u/rarepredator in the r/interestingasfuck group, where it’s generating buzz across social media.

“Suddenly I was confronted with this image of what at that time felt like a mythical creature,” shared Jordan Boersma, the expedition's leader, with the National Audubon Society. “It was, without exaggeration, the most surreal moment of my life.” The camera trap had captured an unmistakable image of the elusive pheasant pigeon, which hadn’t been seen since 1882. John Mittermeier of the American Bird Conservancy, who co-led the expedition, echoed the wonder: “To find something that’s been gone for that long, that you’re thinking is almost extinct, and then to figure out that it’s not extinct, it feels like finding a unicorn or a Bigfoot. It’s extraordinarily unusual.”

Keep ReadingShow less
View of Cuevas del Drach, in Porto Cristo, Manacor, Mallorca, Spain.

View of Cuevas del Drach, in Porto Cristo, Manacor, Mallorca, Spain.

View of Cuevas del Drach, in Porto Cristo, Manacor, Mallorca, Spain.

Explorers drop GoPro camera into America's deepest pit, the clip is giving people chills

Imagine standing at the entrance of a dark, mysterious cave, its passages twisting deep underground. While the thought of sliding into the unknown might spook most, for thrill-seekers, it's just another day of exploration. The @ActionAdventureTwins, a duo of cave explorers on YouTube, captured this eerie experience by dropping a GoPro into one of the deepest pits in the US. The video, now a viral hit, has left many viewers with chills.

The video, posted by James and Edward, the @ActionAdventureTwins, has racked up 362,000 views and nearly a thousand comments. It also features guests Nate and Ben, identical twins from Pennsylvania who run their own adventure channel, @DeepFreedom.

Keep ReadingShow less
Scientists discover mountains taller than Mount Everest hidden beneath the ground
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
M Nanna Paneni

Scientists discover mountains taller than Mount Everest hidden beneath the ground

In the summer of 2015, Samantha Hansen set foot in the snow-white terrain of Antarctica along with her team of researchers from the University of Arizona and the University of Alabama. They were carrying spades and shovels to scoop out snow from the field and do their task. Their goal was to set up and install seismology stations. Using these stations, the researchers identified a mysterious range of underground mountains sandwiched between Earth’s mantle and core. According to their study, these mountains are five times taller than Mount Everest in some places. Findings were published in the journal Science Advances.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Hugo SykesRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Hugo Sykes

Keep ReadingShow less
A frustrated woman looks at single use plastic items

A frustrated person tries to avoid single use plastics

Representative images via Unsplash and Canva

Woman tries to live without using any single-use plastics. She couldn’t last two weeks.

Emma Beddington, a writer for The Guardian, had a challenge: Try to live one month without any single-use plastics and record her progress each day. Her experience was more difficult than she could have imagined.

Sure, you could use reusable bags to carry groceries and buy fresh produce instead of packaged veggies, but virtually everything else in the store had some form of plastic packaging, whether it was a bag of chips, sliced bread, a jug of milk, and packed cuts of meat (luckily for the last one, she’s a vegan).

Keep ReadingShow less
Researchers tested a bottle of Fiji Water against a glass of tap water and here's what they found
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
Andrea Piacquadio

Researchers tested a bottle of Fiji Water against a glass of tap water and here's what they found

There has been an ongoing global debate about the quality of drinking water. While many people swear by filtered or packaged water, others vouch for tap water. There are various health and economic reasons attached to both and people have been stuck between figuring out which to pick. Years ago, The Story of Stuff shared a mind-boggling instance from the city of Cleveland that settled the debate for many. The Fiji brand created an ad campaign proposing that they’re better than tap water any day. However, the campaign didn’t have much effect as the city of Cleveland defended tap water with concrete evidence. 

Representative Image Source: Pexels| Steve JohnsonRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Steve Johnson

Keep ReadingShow less
A photo of Dog Slaughter Falls in Corbin, Kentucky

Dog Slaughter Falls—near Corbin, Kentucky—is a majestic place with a disturbing name.

Dog Slaughter Falls Photo: Craig Mack, Trail Sign: Screenshot from Kentucky State Parks video

Dog Slaughter Falls may have a disturbing name, but it's a truly majestic, undiscovered place

I have a theory that every person is constantly pulled—almost by some invisible magnetic force—to one particular place that feels safe and magical and misty with nostalgia. Maybe it’s thegazebo where you got married or the garage where you started your first band. It feels like, if you just get back there, the white noise will gently dim and life will briefly make sense again.

For me, that place is the flat part of a nondescript boulder positioned opposite a 15-foot waterfall with a very disturbing name.

Keep ReadingShow less
Researchers find matching dinosaur footprints over 3,700 miles apart revealing a deep secret about continents
Cover Image source: Left: Getty Images | Photo by Alexander Koerner Right: Getty Images | Photo by Alexander Koerner

Researchers find matching dinosaur footprints over 3,700 miles apart revealing a deep secret about continents

Millions of years ago, Earth was home to a supercontinent called Gondwana, which included present-day South America, Africa, Arabia, Madagascar, India, Australia, and Antarctica. Around 140 million years ago, tectonic plate movements caused South America and Africa to begin drifting apart. As magma from Earth’s mantle rose, it formed a new oceanic crust, gradually creating the Atlantic Ocean that now separates the two continents.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Kellie ChurchmanRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Kellie Churchman

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025