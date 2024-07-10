Mystery behind the eerie sound that Apollo 10 astronauts heard on the far side of the Moon

The interplanetary space is soundless. Since it is a total vacuum, sound waves cannot travel without a medium, making it impossible for anyone to hear any sound or even an echo. So when some astronauts aboard the Apollo 10 spacecraft heard an eerie sound on the dark side of the Moon, they were puzzled and spooked out. The footage, transcript, and audio recording of their experience were classified in NASA Archives for over 50 years. Only in February 2016 did NASA declassify the audio recording, and made it publicly available online on its Science Channel. The audio prompted experts and scientists to give a possible explanation behind this beep-like sound.

#Apollo10 audio & transcripts were not classified, just no way to get them to the public before the internet. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/pEAyaDbklz — NASA History Office (@NASAhistory) February 22, 2016

On May 18, 1969, Apollo 10 launched from the Cape Kennedy. The crew of Apollo 10 included Commander Thomas Stafford, Command Module Pilot John Young, and Lunar Module Pilot Eugene Cernan. One of Apollo 10’s main missions was to test the technology that allowed the spacecraft’s lunar lander module (LM) to detach and re-attach to the command module (CM). According to Smithsonian magazine, when the modules were separated for several hours, the astronauts reported hearing a strange “whistling” sound.

The Apollo 10 Command Module in orbit around the Moon, during NASA's Apollo 10 mission, May 1969.

This strange sound was heard approximately when the space capsule was on a 60-minute trip around the Moon and the craft was out of range of Earth, as per BBC. One of the astronauts described it as “outer-space music.” The audio and transcripts reveal that the astronauts even discussed what they were hearing. “Whooooooooooo!” exclaimed Cernan. Young said, “Did you hear that whistling sound, too?” Cernan replied, “Yeah. Sounds like, you know, outer-space-type music.” Young said, “I wonder what it is.”

Illustration depicts a proposed method for a NASA lunar launch at the end of a moon mission in 1961.

At this time, they were at the farthest point that any human could ever be from Earth. They were out of contact with the Mission Control that operated in Houston. Since they were isolated from their home planet, this high-pitched sound felt very chilling.

They could have reported it to the control servers, but their audio reveals they were hesitant. "No one will believe us," they were heard saying in the footage. But why would they resist informing the mission control about the sound? The reason is NASA’s extreme concern for astronauts’ physical and psychological safety. Had they told them about this mysterious sound, NASA would have immediately aborted the mission, which they didn’t want. So they allegedly lied and kept the sound a secret.

Apollo 10 astronauts (L-R): Eugene Cernan, Thomas Stafford, and John Young, stand smiling after their successful splashdown on May 26th.

"Many astronauts and test pilots adopted a 'lie to fly' policy, knowing that the slightest crack in their steely demeanor might be enough for NASA to ground them forever," Sean O'Kane told The Verge, and added, "The thing is, no matter how prepared you might be for a trip into outer space, the smallest things can weigh heavily on your mind. And when you consider that the Apollo 10 astronauts were, at the time, the farthest point away from Earth (about 220,820 nautical miles, a record that stands to this day), it's not hard to imagine why they reacted the way they did."

Vintage illustration of Water Skiing on the Moon, Having Fun, 1960s.

Decades later, many experts attempted to explain this mysterious sound. Thankfully, it was not the “music of the Moon” or alien saucer sounds. Rather, there’s a simple scientific hypothesis, that the sound was caused by charged particles interfering with the radio communication between the detached modules. A similar kind of sound was previously observed when the Cassini spacecraft passed by Saturn, per Smithsonian Magazine.

Image of Saturn taken by the Voyager Spacecraft at a distance of 21.1 million miles. Color enhanced by NASA.

However, this explanation was ruled out because, unlike Saturn, the Moon does not have a magnetic field or an atmosphere. So, the charged particles couldn't have been making transmissions that can be picked up on a radio, explains ScienceAlert. As it turned out, there was a simpler explanation for this. The sound was just a radio interference between the VHF radios of LM and CM that were detached at the time when the astronauts heard this strange sound. “It was probably just radio interference. Had we thought it was something other than that we would have briefed everyone after the flight. We never gave it another thought,” Pilot Gene Cernan later told NASA.

Gibbous Moon shines brightly with 96% of its surface illuminated by the Sun on August 29, 2023, in Catania, Italy.

After this experience, NASA already warned the crew of Apollo 11 to look out for such a sound. The crew included Michael Collins, who remained in the CM alone while Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the Moon's surface, according to IFL Science. Collins heard something. “There is a strange noise in my headset now, an eerie woo-woo sound.” He also wrote about it in his book “Carrying the Fire: An Astronaut’s Journeys,” per CNN, and added, “Had I not been warned about it, it would have scared the hell out of me."

According to Collins’ description, the sound started when the LM and CM were detached, and it ended when the LM landed on the Moon. So, the explanation of “radio interference” was confirmed. "The radio technicians (rather than the UFO fans) had a ready explanation for it," Collins wrote. "It was interference between the LM’s and Command Module’s VHF radios.” Music is something exclusive to planet Earth!