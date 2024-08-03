NASA astronaut shares fascinating video showing how they sleep in space

Space has always been alluring to mankind. Every element of it manages to intrigue scientists, astronauts, and the general public alike. Many people wonder how astronauts live in space and how they carry out basic lifestyle activities. Over the years, astronauts have been enlightening the public with live footage from their stay at the space station. Whether it’s about their meals, bathing routine or anything else, they have explained all through their experiences. Space has no gravity, which means you’re constantly floating. Then how do astronauts manage to sleep? Do they float midway and just shut their eyes? Answering these questions, Astronaut Sunita Williams revealed what sleeping in a space shuttle is like in a video shared by ISSET Space & STEM.

The astronaut introduced the modules in the space station which were like rooms in space. She explained how the rooms were designed in such a way that they had 4 walls to make it like a cubicle. Each side was designed to help them carry out activities like working, resting, and so on. One of the sides contained all their working equipment while the other was the floor, the ceiling, and the wall. Though intended to give a flat surface, Williams pointed out, “You just need to turn yourself and your reference changes.” Coming to the much-enquired question, Williams mentioned that the very same cubicle holds space for 4 astronauts to sleep. However, she mentioned that they don’t get the privilege of lying down on a surface like we do on Earth.

Williams shared that all astronauts sleep in a sleep station which is like a phone booth. The rectangular place is small enough to consist of just a sleeping bag and a few other belongings. Giving a demonstration of how sleeping works in space, Williams went into the sleeping station. “We have to go into the sleeping bag right here so we have something to cover and don’t just fly all around,” the astronaut mentioned. The added benefit, however, is that one can sleep in any position. There is no straight or wrong way of sleeping as the person would be floating and laying flat regardless, which is equivalent to sleeping in space.

There are also certain straps in place to protect the astronauts from flying around in their sleeping bags, per Mashable. However, the straps only contribute to how their sleeping behavior works. The floor and the ceiling are mostly the same thing and it is a matter of perception more than anything else. The lack of gravity gives them a sort of freedom to sleep in any position. For the most part, astronauts have to mostly pick a side to get into their sleeping bags and call it a day.