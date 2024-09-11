NASA astronaut posts video to show how he struggled to walk on Earth after spending 200 days in space

Over the last four billion years of evolution on Earth, many things have changed, but there is one force that has remained unchanged: gravity. Human bodies are designed to function under the force of gravity. If this force ceases to cast its influence on a body, the body could suffer from severe side effects. Studies have shown that in the absence of gravitational force, a person’s cardiovascular, immune, vestibular, and musculoskeletal systems can develop alarming symptoms of concern. Just ask the NASA astronaut Andrew (Drew) Feustel (@astro_feustel). In October 2018, when he returned to Earth after spending 197 days in space, he realized he was struggling to walk. His wife Indira Feustel recorded his unhinged walk in a short clip which Drew later posted on X, inviting bafflement from people.

Image Source: Astronaut Andrew Feustel, STS-125 mission specialist, positioned on a foot restraint on the end of Atlantis' remote manipulator system (RMS). (Photo NASA via Getty Images)

It was in March 2018 when Feustel launched towards the International Space Station (ISS) for Expedition 55/56, which was to last till October 4th of that year. Feustel, with his fellow astronauts, lifted off from Baikonur Cosmodrome aboard the Soyuz spacecraft. The crew included astronaut Ricky Arnold, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev. During the mission, they performed several tests and Feustel also ventured outside the space station on three spacewalks to perform maintenance and upgrades. According to FirstPost, one of their goals for this mission was to investigate an air leak in the orbiting laboratory and perform hundreds of experiments in low gravity. They did it all successfully.

Image Source: Astronaut Andrew Feustel, STS-125 mission specialist, attired in his Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) spacesuit, in the Space Shuttle Atlantis' airlock. (Photo NASA via Getty Images)

However, despite the mission's success, their return to Earth, specifically for Feustel, was not at all pleasant. In the caption of the video he shared on X, he wrote, “Welcome home #SoyuzMS09! On October 5th this is what I looked like walking heel-toe eyes closed after 197 days on @Space_Station during the Field Test experiment...I hope the newly returned crew feels a lot better.” The clip shows his fragile and limping body struggling to put one foot after the other. He walks in a wobbly manner with his arms crossed across his chest.

Welcome home #SoyuzMS09 ! On October 5th this is what I looked like walking heel-toe eyes closed after 197 days on @Space_Station during the Field Test experiment...I hope the newly returned crew feels a lot better. Video credit @IndiraFeustel pic.twitter.com/KsFuJgoYXh — A.J. (Drew) Feustel (@Astro_Feustel) December 20, 2018

For regular people, spacewalks might sound like a cool science-fiction thing, but after watching Feustel’s video, people were surprised. People wished him a quick recovery and expressed curiosity about the episode. @HSwaminath commented, “Astronaut’s baby step!” @heriansyax said, “That’s why god invented gravity.” Deputy Chief Scientists at ISS, Donna Brooks (@brainsonmars) explained, “Changes in brain structure during long-term spaceflight may play a role in the problems with equilibrium that astronauts experience when they come back to earth.”

Feustel’s struggle to walk wasn’t because of his body’s inactivity while in space. According to Science Alert, the ISS is equipped with several machines to give astronauts a full-body workout. On average, they spend two hours a day using them. Before their spaceflight, they are even trained in buoyancy. But even after all this exercise, the astronauts’ bodies take at least three to four years to fully recover after returning to Earth from the microgravity environment of ISS. In fact, after just two weeks in space, an astronaut’s muscle mass can fall by as much as 20%, and on longer missions of three-to-six months, it can fall by 30%, per BBC. Also, their spines elongate slightly, and their weight can be shed in rapid numbers. Plus, fluids in the body can shift upwards due to lack of gravity, and trigger vision problems.

Like Feustel, NASA astronaut Scott Kelly, who spent 340 days onboard the ISS, reported 7% body mass loss while in orbit. Episodes like these often raise concern for the future spacefaring missions that space agencies may conduct in the gravityless environments of the Moon, Mars, and beyond.