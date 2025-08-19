Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

In major fertility breakthrough, scientists film first-ever embryo implantation

"The findings show physical force plays a crucial role."

human embryo, fertility, IVF, in vitro fertilization, research, ex vivo implantation platform, microscopy, doctors

Hands hold a symbolic baby and a woman.

Image via Canva
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesAug 19, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

It has become increasingly common to wait until later in life to start having children. That means the oftentimes already-challenging process of conceiving often requires medical help. One of the more successful techniques is in vitro fertilization (IVF), an expensive process that often requires multiple attempts. In one attempt, researchers were able to capture, in real-time, a human embryo implanting itself on an artificial uterine wall.

This discovery can ultimately help doctors improve the success rates and mechanics behind IVF, meaning a higher likelihood of pregnancy for couples and individuals using the option. What's particularly cool and unique is that they created a new ex vivo implantation platform that allows high-resolution microscopy. It's like building a tree house to hide and watch birds in their natural habitat. In this instance, they built the trees too.

ultrasound, human baby, burrow, uterine tissue, invasive process, bioengineering, fertility clinic Ultrasound of human baby.Image via Canva - Photo by YsaL

An invasive process that has never been observed before

This was the first time the process of embryo attachment was recorded—not only in real time but also in 3D. The researchers from the Institute of Bioengineering of Catalonia (IBEC) published their project in August 2025 in Science Advances. The manufactured platform is composed of a gel created from collagen and various proteins needed for basic embryo development. This artificial structure undergoes fluorescent imaging and microscopy. The results reveal and detail the mechanical interactions of the embryo.

Head of Bioengineering in Reproductive Health for IBEC and co-author of the study Samuel Ojosnegros said, "We have observed that human embryos burrow into the uterus, exerting considerable force during the process. These forces are necessary because the embryos must be able to invade the uterine tissue, becoming completely integrated with it." He continued, "It is a surprisingly invasive process... [that] had never been observed before."

pregnancy, birth rates, age, family, mental health, modern world, mom, mothers IVF animated process.Image via Canva - Photo by Vectorium

There are many challenges related to in vitro fertilization

In the modern world, many people are waiting to start their families. As people continue to push the window for conception back, their bodies may not be as receptive. IVF has various rates of success determined by age and health. International Fertility Group (IFG) reported on studies from the Society for Reproductive Technology (SART) showing women under 35 had a 55 percent success rate after IVF, whereas women over 40 dropped to around seven percent.

A 2024 study published in KFF reported that nearly one-third of reproductive-age women find just getting access to the service extremely complicated. Cost is a major concern, and one in eight women reported the need for fertility assistance at some point to become pregnant.

counseling, depression, stress, counselors, emotional well-being, treatment, technology, science A couple speaks with a fertility professional.Image via Canva - Photo by studioroman

Added to the challenges of access and cost is the incredible stress. The National Library of Medicine published a study on reproductive aid-related stressors in 2024. The results found that fertility and mental health counselors were a vital component of care and should be supplied through any fertility agency. The research revealed, "88% of participants reported medium or high levels of perceived stress, and 43.8% of respondents showed probable indications of depression. Perceived stress and depression symptoms were significantly higher for individuals currently undergoing, but not yet pregnant from, ART [assisted reproductive technologies] treatments."

Starting a family is one of the most emotionally challenging and rewarding experiences a person can go through. Technologies continue to make advancements that not only allow more people an opportunity to have children, but also provide overall better health care.

You can watch the revolutionary video of a human embryo exerting force on the platform here.

embryoembryo implantationivfmajor fertility breakthroughreproductionuterusvideoartificial uterusresearchfertilityclinicsdoctorsreal-timesciencemental healthivf research

The Latest

human embryo, fertility, IVF, in vitro fertilization, research, ex vivo implantation platform, microscopy, doctors
Health

In major fertility breakthrough, scientists film first-ever embryo implantation

guitar, prince, the roots, captain kirk douglas, guitar smashing
Culture

Prince broke a borrowed guitar with a wild onstage toss in 2013. But the story ended well.

good deed, acts of kindness, altruism, returned wallet, faith in humanity
Good People

Mechanic returns wallet to stranger 11 years after he lost it and it changes the man's life

Atlantic Ocean, equatorial water, ocean currents, thermocline, Argo program, ocean science, climate change, ocean circulation, NOAA, water masses, salinity, temperature layers
Past Events

Scientists stunned after discovering gigantic missing blob of water in the Atlantic Ocean

More For You

parenting, tough love, teens, adolescence, mother-son, gratitude, screen time rules, family conflict, parenting discipline, chores, teen behavior, social media parenting, house rules, raising kids, emotional growth, parental boundaries, viral parenting story, teen independence, family dynamics, parenting lesson
Tough love.
Photo from Heidi Johnson Facebook page.

Mom defends tough-love letter to 13-year-old son after getting shamed online

Heidi Johnson's son was 13, deeply in adolescence, and in that stage where he lashes out. He told her he shouldn't have to deal with her rules and should be independent. So she wrote a strict but loving “Mom's not a fool" letter. She wrote on Facebook how her son reacted to the letter:

parenting, tough love, teens, adolescence, mother-sonLove, Mom.Photo from Heidi Johnson Facebook page. | Love, Mom.

Keep ReadingShow less
happiest age, aging, happiness, happiest country, altruism

Your location might determine what age you'll be happiest.

Photo credit: Canva

At what age are people usually happiest? Well, it depends on where you live.

Understandably, people want to know at what age you tend to be the happiest so they can plan for it and enjoy as it happens. However, there is disparity among the numerous articles and research that pinpoints a specific age or age range. Some believe that your golden years at age 60 and above are your happiest, others cite mid-30s, or even as late as a person’s 70s. You may know people who claim their 20s were the happiest days of their lives. However, the age that you’ll be the happiest is less of a when question and more of a where.

Many studies have determined that the happiest age depends on where the person lives and has grown up rather than a particular age. Traditionally in the United States, prime happiness peaked at ages 30 and 70 respectively, but that is no longer the case. Given various economic stop-gaps and events such as COVID-19 impacting generations, younger ages are typically more miserable than older folks, achieving more happiness later in their lives compared to Boomers. This is due to American Millennials and generations behind them still struggling with creating careers, affording to have families, and other milestones that were traditionally a part of young adulthood. These things continue to be issues deep into their 30s and even 40s while Americans over the age of 60 are reportedly happier.

Keep ReadingShow less
pep talks, advice, psychology, pep talk tips, empathy

Pep talks don't have to include guidance.

via Canva/Photos

Experts share the best way to give pep talks that actually lift people up and 1 thing to avoid

Most of us have been in a position where our partner, our child, our friend, our coworker, or someone else in our life needs a pick-me-up. It could be because they’re nervous about a presentation, they just lost their job, they feel depressed, or something else has them spiraling in doubt and anxiety.

You want to give a pep talk, but something like “You got this!” feels hollow. “I love you” might be nice, but not helpful, and “It’ll be okay” feels like blind reassurance that you cannot guarantee. You also don’t want to offer advice since they’re not in the headspace for it, it’s not your place to give it, or it would come off as an “I told you so” lecture. Luckily, experts have weighed in to provide some ideas, contexts, and, yes, advice on how to give pep talks without providing recommendations or making it about your wisdom instead of their problem.

Keep ReadingShow less
aging, study, health, discovery, life tips, health, jogging,

Doctors and scientists claimed to have found the age in which human bodies deteriorate fastest.

Photo credit: Canva

Study pinpoints the exact age when the body, organs, and tissues start declining from aging

Being alive means getting older. Despite that, we as a culture tend to glorify youth. “Never trust anyone over 30,” “Lordy, lordy, look who’s 40,” and all that. But the fact is that one of the privileges of staying alive is growing old, and it’s essential to know when our bodies catch up to our age to prepare for it. With that in mind, doctors and scientists have pinpointed the exact age when our bodies rapidly decline.

While past studies have suggested that our bodies rapidly start aging in the range between 40 and 60 years old or in various spurts, a recently published study found that rapid cell aging begins at age 50. Dr. Guang-Hui Liu and the study’s authors focused on age-related protein changes in the body through analyzing 516 samples of 13 types of human tissues derived from 76 organ donors aged between 14 and 68 years old. These tissue samples came from organs responsible for cardiovascular, respiratory, endocrine, digestive, and immunity functions in the body, along with musculoskeletal, blood, and skin samples. Through studying these samples, the research team noticed that the tissues aged at a more accelerated rate at 50 years old.

Keep ReadingShow less
funny obituary, obituary humor, viral obituary, funeral tribute, heartwarming obituary, celebration of life, witty obituary, obituary writing, memorial story, obituary gone viral, unique obituary, viral story, father tribute, obituary news, memorial humor

If you have to have an obituary, this is the way to do it.

Canva

Son's sarcastic obituary honoring eccentric father is the perfect tribute

Funerals are generally somber, but Robert Adolph Boehm lived a life full of eccentricity and laughter. So when he passed away at age 74, his youngest son, Charles, wrote an obituary that perfectly captured his father’s unique spirit. Full of wit and humor, Charles’ tribute has since gone viral, according to The Washington Post.

“Robert Adolph Boehm, in accordance with his lifelong dedication to his own personal brand of decorum, muttered his last unintelligible and likely unnecessary curse on October 6, 2024, shortly before tripping backward over ‘some stupid mother****ing thing’ and hitting his head on the floor,” Charles wrote in the obituary, which Robertson Funeral Directors also posted on Facebook. Charles has also created a GoFundMe page to pay back his aunt, who covered the finances for Robert’s funeral, and the campaign has raised $7,684 so far.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alanis Morissette, Ironic song, James Corden, Late Late Show, 1995 music, music video, MTV Awards, Grammy nominations, 90s music, song parody, modern life, viral video, pop culture, Facebook humor, Netflix joke

Alanis Morrissette in her music video 'Ironic'.

via The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube

Alanis Morissette updated 'Ironic' for today's problems and it's hilarious

Alanis Morissette's 1995 song 'Ironic" was a massive hit, making the top five in Australia, Canada, the U.S., and Norway.

It would go on to be nominated for two Grammys, and its video featuring Morissette singing in a large automobile would be nominated for six MTV Video Music Awards. But the song has drawn more than a few raised eyebrows from pedants across the English-speaking world for being about coincidences, not irony. But who cares? It's still a good song.

Keep ReadingShow less
toilet paper, digestion, bowel movements, personal hygiene, skin irritations, allergic reactions, wiping

Toilet paper at the ready.

Image via Canva - Photo by Sorapong's Images

Experts claim we're all wiping our butts the wrong way

Getting rid of your, er, waste is an uncomfortable subject. But we all do it, hopefully on the daily, and a few times if your digestion is up to it. We eat and then get rid of the stuff our bodies don't need, so we need to talk about clean-up after a bowel movement.

Curtis Asbury, MD a dermatologist practicing in Selbyville, Delaware, sees a lot of people complaining about irritation on their behinds. Patients will come into his office with an irritated rectum and emphatically proclaim they aren't doing anything wrong. His simple response, "You're not wiping correctly."

Keep ReadingShow less
menstrual cycle, period products, tampon shopping, pads with wings, father daughter, family humor, parenting story, UK dad
Tia Savva has an invested father.
via Tia Savva/Facebook

A dad was sent to buy pads for his daughter, his text questions show hilarious effort to be a good dad

Sadly, a lot of men go out of their way to avoid learning anything about a woman's period. (That could be why throughout most of the United States — where the majority of lawmakers are men — feminine hygiene products are subject to sales tax.) So we should give some love to the guys who make an effort to learn a bit about the menstrual cycle so they can help their family members when they're in desperate need of feminine hygiene products. Personally, as a guy, the feminine hygiene aisle can be a little intimidating. There are multiple brands, styles of products, scents, and absorbency levels, and they are all color-coded.

What do the colors mean?

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025