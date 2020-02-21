Owner of a pet rescue live streams herself tracking down the woman who stole her car
Danielle Reno of Missouri left her car running and it was stolen by thieves. But she wasn't going to let her car go so easily.
For 48 hours this owner of a pet rescue tracked the charges being made on her credit card. Ultimately, she found her car at a local Applebee's, and then went after the thieves.
"Somebody stole my car! And it was all downhill from there," Reno says in the video.
