Woman mindblown after learning why pirates actually wear eye-patches

Big tricorns, long dreadlocks and strange eye patches were some of the key features of a pirate. Several movies, including the "Pirates of the Caribbean" film series, have cemented this distinct image of pirates in our minds. While some found the overall appearance cool, to others, it was creepy. But if you also think they wore patches because they were missing an eye, you are not alone. It is one of the common beliefs behind pirates wearing a single eye patch, but the actual reason might be different. A woman named Chelsey Edwards (@chelseyedwards_13) took to TikTok to debunk this theory. She shared the real reason why pirates opted for an eye patch.

The black or dark-colored cloth messily covering one eye seemed to be the go-to fashion mode for pirates. Edwards cleared a misconception that pirates didn't wear eye patches because they had lost or injured an eye. Though many might have worn it for this reason, she believed it was not the major factor. “The reason why pirates wear an eye patch is not because they lost an eye in a battle or because it has been prodded out or because they are missing an eye,” she exclaimed. With a shocking expression, Edwards mentioned that the reason was “super-clever.”

“They have an eye-patch on one eye because when they cover it, it’s pitch black. When they’re up above the ship, they see with their one eye the light. When they go below the ship, they immediately turn the eye patch over so their eye is adjusted to the dark,” Edwards explained. She mentioned that because the pirates’ one eye was already accustomed to darkness with the patch, they could comprehend and see the dark ship’s setting immediately. What people believed to be a mode of fashion or a medical requirement or necessity was a strategy to adapt to both light settings on the ship.

Edwards gave a stunned expression and exclaimed, “Who knew?” leaving people as baffled as she was. “Please tell me no one else knew this,” she wrote in her caption. Many revealed that they had no clue about the reasons before Edwards spilled the beans and that it was genius on the pirates’ part. People shared the secret behind several other fashion statements of pirates and sailors. @tahoomie wrote, “Did you know? Bobble hats were invented to stop sailors and submariners from bumping their heads into low ceiling walls.”

@adrianagainagain added, “The gold earrings pirates wore were practical too. It was to pay for their funeral if their bodies were ever washed up on shore after an accident.” @mummy_p hilariously pointed out, “So I have been squinting in and out of my house all summer when I could have just worn an eye patch?” @eesjay74 added, “My dad was in the Navy so we always knew this. He was called Pirate Bob.” @mariagstar1985 remarked, “It’s for the change in brightness so they’re adjusted already. Otherwise, it takes a good 20-30 minutes.” @northeast005 added, “Well that makes sense because why would all pirates have lost one eye?”

