Grandpa steps in when daughter becomes single mom. His next move melts hearts.

Being a single parent to a young child is among the toughest roles anyone can take on. But one Illinois family has shown what it truly means to rally around loved ones and put the "village" concept into action. Mary Lentz, known as @maryinthemiddle on Instagram, recently shared the heartwarming story of how her father stepped up to be the primary caregiver for his granddaughter after Mary's sister, Anna, became a single mom.

"⚡️ my sister and parents are all around heroes ❤️," Mary wrote in the caption of a touching video. The clip begins with Mary traveling from California back to Mundelein, Illinois, her hometown. Her parents, Steve and Michelle Lentz, have lived there for the past 30 years, and Steve has served as Mundelein's mayor for nearly 12 of those years. Mary lovingly describes her sister Anna as the family's "spice of life," sharing amusing videos showcasing Anna’s spirited personality.

"From the moment my dad heard his daughter would be a single mom, he rearranged his work schedule to watch her daughter,” Mary shared.

A young mother reads to her child Canva

Mary’s video then shifts into a sweet montage highlighting Grandpa Steve Lentz and his granddaughter’s special bond. They’re captured sharing everyday moments: reading books, cooking, dancing around the house, and playing together. It's clear they adore each other and spend nearly every moment side by side.

Instagram followers quickly fell in love with the devoted grandfather-granddaughter duo. One commenter said, "Pop pop being her forever bestie just got me in tears🔥❤️." Another person wrote, "Wow. Beautiful❤️ the bond they will share for life!" Someone else described Steve as "a mighty man above men," praising him as an "incredible example of love, grace, family, and sacrifice," adding warmly, "He truly gets it. We love your family so much!" Another viewer simply called Steve an "Amazing father and grandfather❤️."

Mary posted a follow-up video that showed more intimate, everyday scenes of Steve's caregiving, including tender moments of him carefully detangling his granddaughter’s hair and even bringing her along to work. She captioned the video: "POV: your sister becomes a single mom and your dad asks if he can be the primary caregiver."

Mary didn’t forget to celebrate her mother, Michelle (Grandma Michelle), who also plays a big role in caregiving. Michelle often shares joyful glimpses of her own special times with her granddaughter. Mary summed up their family's gratitude perfectly: "She’s the luckiest to have the mama and grandparents she has ✨."

A grandfather watches his young granddaughter Canva

The loving clips drew more emotional (and playful) responses from viewers. One Instagram user appreciated Steve’s haircare skills, saying, "Pop pop knows exactly what he’s doing!!! You see how he brushes out those ends?!?! ❤️🩹👏🏾🤌🏾" Another person thoughtfully noted, "That’s somebody’s son, somebody’s husband, someone’s father, and now that little girl’s grandpa. Everyone involved in shaping him should be proud." Echoing the sentiment that captured the essence of this story, a viewer simply remarked, "It takes a village indeed."

This article originally appeared earlier this year.