Grandpa steps in when daughter becomes single mom. His next move melts hearts.

Being a single parent to a young child is among the toughest roles anyone can take on. But one Illinois family has shown what it truly means to rally around loved ones and put the "village" concept into action. Mary Lentz, known as @maryinthemiddle on Instagram, recently shared the heartwarming story of how her father stepped up to be the primary caregiver for his granddaughter after Mary's sister, Anna, became a single mom.
"⚡️ my sister and parents are all around heroes ❤️," Mary wrote in the caption of a touching video. The clip begins with Mary traveling from California back to Mundelein, Illinois, her hometown. Her parents, Steve and Michelle Lentz, have lived there for the past 30 years, and Steve has served as Mundelein's mayor for nearly 12 of those years. Mary lovingly describes her sister Anna as the family's "spice of life," sharing amusing videos showcasing Anna’s spirited personality.
"From the moment my dad heard his daughter would be a single mom, he rearranged his work schedule to watch her daughter,” Mary shared.
Mary’s video then shifts into a sweet montage highlighting Grandpa Steve Lentz and his granddaughter’s special bond. They’re captured sharing everyday moments: reading books, cooking, dancing around the house, and playing together. It's clear they adore each other and spend nearly every moment side by side.
Instagram followers quickly fell in love with the devoted grandfather-granddaughter duo. One commenter said, "Pop pop being her forever bestie just got me in tears🔥❤️." Another person wrote, "Wow. Beautiful❤️ the bond they will share for life!" Someone else described Steve as "a mighty man above men," praising him as an "incredible example of love, grace, family, and sacrifice," adding warmly, "He truly gets it. We love your family so much!" Another viewer simply called Steve an "Amazing father and grandfather❤️."
Mary posted a follow-up video that showed more intimate, everyday scenes of Steve's caregiving, including tender moments of him carefully detangling his granddaughter’s hair and even bringing her along to work. She captioned the video: "POV: your sister becomes a single mom and your dad asks if he can be the primary caregiver."
Mary didn’t forget to celebrate her mother, Michelle (Grandma Michelle), who also plays a big role in caregiving. Michelle often shares joyful glimpses of her own special times with her granddaughter. Mary summed up their family's gratitude perfectly: "She’s the luckiest to have the mama and grandparents she has ✨."
The loving clips drew more emotional (and playful) responses from viewers. One Instagram user appreciated Steve’s haircare skills, saying, "Pop pop knows exactly what he’s doing!!! You see how he brushes out those ends?!?! ❤️🩹👏🏾🤌🏾" Another person thoughtfully noted, "That’s somebody’s son, somebody’s husband, someone’s father, and now that little girl’s grandpa. Everyone involved in shaping him should be proud." Echoing the sentiment that captured the essence of this story, a viewer simply remarked, "It takes a village indeed."
This article originally appeared earlier this year.
This response to someone grieving a friend might be the best internet comment ever
When someone is hit with the sudden loss of a friend or loved one, words rarely feel like enough. Yet, more than a decade ago, a wise Redditor named GSnow shared thoughts so profound they still bring comfort to grieving hearts today.
Originally posted around 2011, the now-famous reply was rediscovered when Upvoted, an official Reddit publication, featured it again to remind everyone of its enduring truth. It began as a simple plea for help: “My friend just died. I don't know what to do.”
What followed was a piece of writing that many consider one of the internet’s best comments of all time. It remains shared across social media, grief forums, and personal messages to this day because its honesty and metaphor speak to the raw reality of loss and the slow, irregular path toward healing.
Below is GSnow’s full reply, unchanged, in all its gentle, wave-crashing beauty:
Why this advice still matters
Mental health professionals and grief counselors often describe bereavement in stages or phases, but GSnow’s “wave theory” gives an image more relatable for many. Rather than a linear process, grief surges and retreats—sometimes triggered by a song, a place, or a simple morning cup of coffee.
In recent years, this metaphor has found renewed relevance. Communities on Reddit, TikTok, and grief support groups frequently reshare it to help explain the unpredictable nature of mourning.
Many readers say this analogy helps them feel less alone, giving them permission to ride each wave of grief rather than fight it.
Finding comfort in shared wisdom
Since this comment first surfaced, countless people have posted their own stories underneath it, thanking GSnow and passing the words to others facing fresh heartbreak. It’s proof that sometimes, the internet can feel like a global support group—strangers linked by shared loss and hope.
For those searching for more support today, organizations like The Dougy Center, GriefShare, and local bereavement groups offer compassionate resources. If you or someone you know is struggling with intense grief, please reach out to mental health professionals who can help navigate these deep waters.
When grief comes crashing like the ocean, remember these words—and hang on. There is life between the waves.
This article originally appeared four years ago.