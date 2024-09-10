Scientists discover aging in humans occurs in 'dramatic' bursts at two key points in their life

We believe that aging is a slow process and takes place over time. It gradually brings various physical changes to the body. However, upon paying closer attention, one realizes that many physical signs of aging are not gradual. Wrinkles, aches, gray hair, and a lot more come after a certain age and are not as seamless as one expects. This is because there are certain ages at which the human body experiences accelerated bursts of aging, per a study published in Journal Nature Aging. During these bursts, one can experience speedy aging without even noticing.

The study, conducted by scientists from Stanford University and Nanyang Technological University, followed 108 participants between the ages of 25 and 75. The participants were tracked for a median period of 1.7 years, with a maximum follow-up duration of 6.8 years, to observe molecular changes associated with aging. By performing comprehensive multi-omics profiling, the researchers found that substantial dysregulation occurs at two major periods, approximately 44 years and 60 years of chronological age.

To get a better understanding, the researchers studied the male and female datasets separately. This was done because, for women, menopause could have been the reason for the accelerated aging. Since menopause is mostly experienced between the age bracket of 45 to 55, the researchers thought it best to analyze the datasets separately. However, they were surprised to find similar results. The study suggested that a transition point around age 55 could be a common phenomenon for both sexes.

"We are not becoming old gradually," Xiaotao Shen, an assistant professor in microbiome medicine at Nanyang Technological University and first author of the study, told CNN. He added that some points in time are more significant for aging and health. During these points, there is a spike in health issues and several other physical factors. There is a change in the protein and various other aspects of the internal body that cause changes in the skin, muscles, and other organs.

The first wave at 45 or so deals with cardiovascular changes. Additionally, the body's ability to metabolize substances like alcohol and caffeine decreases. The second wave in the aging process is more concerned with the immune system, kidney functioning, etc. It was also noted that skin changes like the appearance of wrinkles are possible at both waves. Michael Snyder, chair of the Department of Genetics at Stanford, elaborated on the two waves of aging, saying, “People often get muscle injuries and see their fat accumulation hit in their 40s (related to lipid metabolism), and definitely sarcopenia (muscle loss) hit people in their 60s — this is a big deal.”

Coming to the understanding of what we can do to effectively combat these waves, the researchers suggest practicing while one is healthy. Simple observations, maintaining healthy lifestyles, and looking after various components of the body can greatly help. As for dealing with the waves, there is nothing more to do than closely taking care of one's body and slowing down on the habits or practices that can affect the process negatively.