Scientists have found a simple yet brilliant hack for spotting a liar

Detecting lies may not be an easy feat, but most of us still manage to catch hold of them quite naturally. It all comes down to the mannerism of the liar. Sometimes a dip in their voice or an implausible story gives them away. Yet, there are times when the liars are so good that they easily get away. However, scientists have now discovered a simple yet effective way to detect lies, according to a report from Indy100.

A new study has now found that by simply asking a suspect to perform an additional task while questioning them, there is a high chance of finding out if they are lying. Scientists claim being deceitful puts more strain on the brain and requires more energy to do it successfully. With that in mind, experts discovered that by performing a second task while lying, it becomes more difficult to come up with and maintain a lie convincingly, making it easier to detect dishonesty.

This research was conducted by experts at the University of Portsmouth and was published in the International Journal of Psychology & Behavior Analysis. The experiment consisted of participants telling the truth or lying about some societal issues. A total of 164 people were taken into account and were asked about their level of support for controversial topics in the news at the time, such as immigration, Brexit, and UK's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The results of the experiment found that the stories of the liars were deemed less plausible than the truth-tellers, and this was mostly visible when the liars were given a secondary task to focus on. Two-thirds of the participants were asked to remember and recall a car registration number during the interview. Half of these participants were told that the secondary task was important, as per IFL Science.

The pre-registered hypothesis test results indicated that there were major differences between truth-tellers and lie-tellers in the condition where they were performing a secondary task with incentives. The experiment was also conducted in a controlled condition, where no secondary task was given, and then in a condition where they performed the secondary task without any incentives.

Talking about the result, one of the study’s authors, Professor Aldert Vrij, said, "The pattern of results suggests that the introduction of secondary tasks in an interview could facilitate lie detection but such tasks need to be introduced carefully."

Vrij, however, gave a conclusive statement on the experiment as he said, "It seems that a secondary task will only be effective if lie tellers do not neglect it. This can be achieved by either telling interviewees that the secondary task is important, as demonstrated in this experiment, or by introducing a secondary task that cannot be neglected (such as gripping an object, holding an object in the air, or driving a car simulator). Secondary tasks that do not fulfill these criteria are unlikely to facilitate lie detection."