Spotify CEO shares ‘life hack’ that helps build stronger relationships and it just works

The internet will come with loads of search results when one tries to find "hacks" to improve relationships and how to foster them properly. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has come up with a unique hack that he believes will help create stronger relationships and foster meaningful conversations. Ek has gone on to reveal that holding walking meetings can rejuvenate relationships in our lives and could be a much-needed boost to strengthen communication with our loved ones.

Image Source: Founder and CEO of Spotify, Daniel Ek, speaks at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event where Samsung announced its partnership with Spotify at Barclays Center, Brooklyn on August 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Spotify)

According to Ek, walking while having conversations not only promotes physical well-being but also creates an environment conducive to open dialogue and connection. It's a simple yet effective way to break free from the constraints of traditional office settings and spark meaningful interactions. In response to a tweet from the NY Times, which talked about the benefits of conducting walking meetings, Ek expressed his personal experiences on the "walk and talk" approach as he said, “I have built so many meaningful relationships and had so many impactful conversations while walking and talking that it probably counts as one of my biggest life hacks.”

I have built so many meaningful relationships and had so many impactful conversations while walking and talking that it probably counts as one of my biggest life hacks. https://t.co/Dcx4TtYNSU — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) June 14, 2023

Ek may have advocated for the benefits of the walk-and-talk approach but the good news is even science backs the fact that the power of walking from person to person has plenty of advantages. The idea of holding on-foot conversations may vary person-to-person, but science has given a logical reasoning for the success of the approach. According to a 2021 article in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, one vital aspect was highlighted- exposure to sunlight, which can improve mood in those with depression.

In an experiment conducted by researchers, a pool of 40 participants, mostly female, were divided into two groups. One group received career coaching on nature walks; the other received career coaching in a traditional setting. The main aim of this research was to look for improvements in areas like burnout, “bore-out,” distress, concentration problems, work pleasure and engagement, hope, and mindfulness.

The results revealed some surprising facts- people who received traditional coaching improved somewhat in some areas midway through the program. But those improvements began reversing themselves by the end, leaving no lasting positive benefit, the authors found. On the other hand, the other set of people who received nature-based walk-and-talk coaching showed steady progress and continued improvement in most areas—to some extent midway through the program, and hence was adjudged the better form of communication.

Currently, we live in an era where virtual communication has slowly become a dominating mode of communication, therefore, incorporating this practice can bring a refreshing change and enable people to improve and even foster better relationships with colleagues, clients, and even friends. Also at the same time, there is no harm in stepping out of our respective offices or home to breathe in the fresh air and engage in conversations that can help us maintain a healthy mind.