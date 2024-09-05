Psychologist reveals four ways a 2,000-year-old Korean concept can boost happiness in our lives

In the Korean past, household women spent their evenings sewing garments, household goods, and other items while waiting for their husbands to return home. That means the needle was the woman’s companion throughout her life. Even though the woman wasn’t attached to the needle, it was surely her companion, and hence became an important object of “Jeong.” Jeong is a 2,000-year-old concept that prevails in Korean culture. The ancient concept implies a kind of love that is deeper than attachment, more tender than passionate romantic love, and slower than love at first sight. Writing for CNBC, New York-based psychologist Dr. Jihee Cho says that the concept of Jeong can help people live a “happier life.”

In the human mind, emotions usually arise when one contacts objects. For example, when one meets an attractive object, one might feel pleasure, delight, and love. On the other side, one feels sad when one encounters an event of loss, heartbreak, or tragedy. But the concept of Jeong goes way deeper than that. According to a Springer research paper, the literal meaning of Jeong (pronounced “Chung”) is “emotion,” but it is mainly based on the ideas of “interconnectedness,” and the Buddhist concept of “one mind.” Describing it, Dr. Cho writes, “It translates to deep feelings of attachment, and it can happen between anyone and anything, including objects and places.” Here are four important pointers that Dr. Cho shares, that can help anyone live a happier, content, and fulfilled life.

1. Embrace vulnerability

Everyone desires deep love, affection, and intimacy. But most of the time, people build rigid boundaries to resist overwhelming emotions. But when one loves as in “Jeong,” they allow themselves to be vulnerable with the other person. They are not afraid to share their heart, even if it may trigger some uncomfortable emotions. “With Jeong, it’s important to be open and authentic in your interactions. Make it a goal to share your thoughts, emotions, and experiences, even if it makes you feel exposed or uncertain,” writes Dr. Cho, and adds, “When we let go of that fear, we create opportunities for a greater understanding of ourselves and others.”

2. Schedule regular quality time with loved ones

Spending quality time with one’s loved ones enables a person to build stronger emotional bonds with them while fostering harmony and connection in their interpersonal relationships. Whether it is eating together, sharing a picnic, or even just talking on the phone, it is always healing for both people. “In-person quality time nourishes relationships in a way that digital communication can’t. It allows us to reconnect, share experiences, support each other, and foster a sense of belonging,” explains Dr. Cho. Spending quality time could also take the form of “creating meaningful shared experiences.” Dr. Cho explained that one can “make memories through common interests and teamwork.”

3. Offer help and support

Being supported and validated in an interpersonal relationship makes a person feel secure and loved. The concept of Jeong is not just about supporting family members or romantic partners. It extends to the entire community. To cultivate Jeong in a community, Dr. Cho suggests, “Look for opportunities to lend a hand to others in your community, then give your help freely and generously from a place of genuine care.” This, she says, could take the form of “sharing meals,” “listening without judgment,” or “sharing wisdom and life lessons with others.” She also says that Jeong can be practiced by making “newcomers feel noticed, welcomed, and included.”

4. Be present and listen

The value of listening without judgment can never be underestimated. When people feel heard, they feel healed. Writing about it, Dr. Cho says, “Jeong emphasizes the value of paying attention and being fully present in the moment. A simple way to do this is to set aside distractions and actively listen to what others have to say.”