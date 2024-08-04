Study says humans all over the world came from one place in Africa

The concept of family trees has been prevalent for decades. While the major aim of tracing genealogies is to point out one’s ancestors and previous generations, several theories suggest that everyone on Earth could have one common ancestor. When the researchers at the University of Oxford’s Big Data Institute tried to understand the truth and accuracy behind the claim, they came to a mind-boggling conclusion. They discovered a single genealogy that traces the ancestry of all of us. The study, published in the journal Science, revealed how individuals across the world are related to each other.

For their study, the researchers combined data from multiple sources, accommodating millions of genome sequences, as per an official press release. The data on modern and ancient human genomes was taken from eight different databases, including a total of 3,609 individual genome sequences from 215 populations. The study suggested that all human beings have their diversity but also possess a surprising common link.

Dr Yan Wong, an evolutionary geneticist at the Big Data Institute, and one of the principal authors, explained, “We have built a huge family tree, a genealogy for all of humanity that models as exactly as we can the history that generated all the genetic variation we find in humans today. This genealogy allows us to see how every person’s genetic sequence relates to every other, along all the points of the genome.”

Anthony Wilder Wohns, lead author of the study, explained that the oldest roots of human genetic variations can be traced to Northeastern Africa. However, this is likely a long time before the species originated, per Reuters. Wohns explained, “The very earliest ancestors we identify trace back in time to a geographic location that is in modern Sudan. These ancestors lived up to and over one million years ago - which is much older than current estimates for the age of Homo sapiens - 250,000 to 300,000 years ago. So bits of our genome have been inherited from individuals who we wouldn't recognize as modern humans.”

This lineage is likely to have come from the “Homo erectus,” a species that lived over 1.9 to 110,000 years ago, as per Smithsonian's Human Origins. The Homo erectus species shared body proportions very similar to what we possess today. Wohns added that their research led them to surprisingly discover that even extinct human species like the Denisovans and Neanderthals left genetic descendants among modern-day people around the world. The study allowed researchers to understand aspects of genetic mutation, which is likely how ancestors passed down their genetics over the years. It also allowed them to “estimate the date and approximate geographic location of ancestors.”

Other studies point out the idea that several ancestors left Africa during different periods in history. This is dated to around 72,000 years ago. It is possible that the ancestors then settled in parts of America and other areas way before the idea of archaeological evidence of human presence came into play. "Our method estimated that there were ancestors in the Americas by 56,000 years ago. We also estimated significant numbers of human ancestors in Oceania - specifically Papua New Guinea - by 140,000 years ago," Wohns explained. However, the researchers add that the same is not considered concrete evidence. "The story of humanity is written in our genes and reconstructing our genealogy allows us to read that history,” Wohns exclaimed.