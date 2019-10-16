GOOD

Grieving parents 'ambushed' by Trump who had teen son's killer waiting at White House

Tod Perry
10.16.19
via Law and Crime News / Twitter

In August, Anne Sacoolas, 42, the wife of and American intelligence official, collided with motorcyclist Harry Dunn on the road outside the Royal Air Force base in Northamptonshire, England.

Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road and said she had "no time to react" to Dunn coming down the hill. The teenager died at the scene of the accident.

Harry Dunnvia Lisa Dowd Sky News / Twitter

Three weeks after the incident, claiming diplomatic immunity, Sacoolas, her husband, Jonathan, and their three children boarded a commercial air flight and returned to the United States to escape prosecution.

"Our understanding is that the British authorities were informed and aware of their departure before they returned to the United States," the family said in a statement. Sacoolas has not been seen in public since returning to the U.S.

On Saturday, October 12, England's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wrote to the family of the victim saying that Sacoolas no longer had diplomatic immunity because her husband had left his post at the RAF base.

RELATED: South Park's new episode is a hilarious wake up about China that everyone should see

The Dunn family has since come to the United States to encourage Sacoolas to return to England to face justice. They received an "urgent" request to visit the White House on Tuesday night, and according to President Trump, the meeting was arranged at the request of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A press pool was gathered in the Oval Office meeting where trump shocked the Dunns by inviting them to meet with Sacoola who has waiting in an adjacent room.

The Dunns were blindsided by Trump's request which felt more like a reality TV stunt than an attempt at reconciliation between Sacoolas and the Dunns.

While under the scrutiny of the press and the President of the United States, the Dunns bravely refused to meet with Sacoolas. Family spokesman Radd Seiger said they felt "ambushed" by the "bombshell" announcement.

Seiger told The Daily Beast that the Dunns will meet with her "only on British soil" and "only with mediators, counselors, and their legal team in tow."

The Dunn family's refusal of the president's request and composure in the face of such an insensitive stunt is commendable, especially while under the pressure of the moment.

RELATED: The King of Sweden removed 5 grandkids from the royal family to ease the burden on taxpayers

The grieving family was caught up in a whirlwind of activity from the last-minute White House invite, to meeting the president and then, finally, to have their son's killer awaiting for them behind an adjacent door like some sort of game show.

The Dunn family blames National Security Adviser O'Brien for the incident.

"It struck us that this meeting was hastily arranged by nincompoops on the run and in particular Mr. O'Brien, who appeared to be extremely uptight and aggressive and did not come across at all well in this meeting which required careful handling and sensitivity," Seiger wrote.

"The family remain open to the possibility of meeting Mrs. Sacoolas one day in the future but in a neutral and appropriately controlled environment."

Trump downplayed the stunt by blaming the victims on Wednesday at a joint press conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella. "I offered to bring the person in question in," he said. "And they weren't ready for it."

Who in their right mind would be "ready" for meeting the person who killed their son in the Whte house in front of the press with zero preparation?



harry dunn anne sacoolas raf diplomatic immunity donald trump boris johnson CNN BBC Sky News dunn trump ambush
Politics

Human inequality goes all the way back to the Bronze Age, study finds

NHM Vienna/Hans Reschreiter

Wealth inequality has been a hot topic of discussion as of late, but it's something that's occurred all throughout history. Class structure is a complicated issue, especially when you consider that haves and have nots have been in existence for over 4,000 years.

A study published in Science took a look at over 100 late Neolithic and early Bronze Age skeletons found in a burial site in southern Germany. The study "shed light on the complexity of social status, inheritance rules, and mobility during the Bronze Age." Partly by looking at their teeth and the artifacts they were buried with, researchers were able to discover that wealth inequality existed almost 4,000 years ago. "Our results reveal that individual households lasting several generations consisted of a high-status core family and unrelated low-status individuals, a social organization accompanied by patrilocality and female exogamy, and the stability of this system over 700 years," the study said.

Keep Reading Show less
bronze age social class history
Culture

Climate change is unearthing artifacts from melting glaciers

Climate change means our future is uncertain, but in the meantime, it's telling us a lot about our past. The Earth's glaciers are melting at an alarming rate, but as the ice dwindles, ancient artifacts are being uncovered. The Secrets of the Ice project has been surveying the glaciers on Norway's highest mountains in Oppland since 2011. They have found a slew of treasures, frozen in time and ice, making glacier archeologists, as Lars Pilø, co-director of Secrets of the Ice, put it when talking to CNN, the "unlikely beneficiaries of global warming."

Instead of digging, glacier archeologists survey the areas of melting ice, seeing which artifacts have been revealed by the thaw. "It's a very different world from regular archaeological sites," Pilø told National Geographic. "It's really rewarding work.

Keep Reading Show less

Trump just asked to be impeached on Twitter. So what are we waiting for?

via Gage Skidmore / Flickr

On Tuesday morning, President Trump tweeted about some favorable economic numbers, claiming that annual household income is up, unemployment is low, and housing prices are high.

Now, just imagine how much better those numbers would be if the country wasn't mired in an economy-killing trade war with China, bleeding out trillion-dollar-a-year debts, and didn't suffer from chaotic leadership in the Oval Office?

At the end of tweet, came an odd sentence, "Impeach the Pres."

Keep Reading Show less
donald trump impeachment president
Politics

New study finds whales might be our best defense against climate change

Jean-Christophe André

Save the whales, because the whales can save us.

A team of economists at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) waned to drive home how important whales are, so they put it in terms we could understand: money. A new analysis detailed in Finance & Development puts a price tag on exactly how much whales are worth to us, and why we should care about the world's whale population.

Whales absorb large amounts of carbon in their bodies. During the lifetime of the average whale, which is 60 years, it will sequester 33 tons of CO2. In comparison, a tree absorbs up to 48 pounds of CO2 each year. Whales also promote the growth of phytoplankton. Phytoplankton captures 40% of the world's CO2 and contributes at least 50% of oxygen to the atmosphere. "At a minimum, even a one percent increase in phytoplankton productivity thanks to whale activity would capture hundreds of millions of tons of additional CO2 a year, equivalent to the sudden appearance of two billion mature trees," the study says.

Keep Reading Show less
climate crisis whales co2 environment
The Planet

These 20 companies are personally responsible for the majority of carbon waste hurting our planet

At this point most reasonable people agree that climate change is a serious problem. And while a lot of good people are working on solutions, and we're all chipping in by using fewer plastic bags, it's also helpful to understand where the leading causes of the issue stem from. The list of 20 leading emitters of carbon dioxide by The Guardian newspaper does just that.

Keep Reading Show less
environment
The Planet