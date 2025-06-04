Skip to content
The Monkees' folky 1969 acoustic performance was so good, it impressed Johnny Cash

The country legend also joined the pop stars for a live collaboration

The Monkees impressed Johnny Cash with a 1969 acoustic performance.

Ryan Reed
Jun 04, 2025
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
The Monkees may have started out as a pre-packaged pop band in the mid-'60s, relying on session players and pro songwriters, but they gradually took more control of their music. By 1969, when the group appeared on The Johnny Cash Show, the country legend's short-lived variety program, they'd evolved considerably—now contributing to their own writing and playing some of their own backing tracks. But getting a co-sign from Cash was no small feat, proving just how far they'd come.

And they probably didn't hurt their case by leaning into the folkier side of their sound. Even decades later, it's a trip seeing these guys share the stage with acoustic guitars in hand. Cash was right there to open the seven-minute segment, grinning widely as he strummed and belted the opening bars of the band's debut single, "Last Train to Clarksville." He chuckled his way through some comedic bits with his guests (Davy Jones, Michael Nesmith, Micky Dolenz), who halted the performance with the signature wacky energy that propelled their self-titled TV series.

"That song is three years old," Dolenz complained with a fake voice crack. "My vocal cords are rusty." They then transitioned into the sleepy harmonies of "Nine Times Blue," fronted by Nesmith with a sunshiny warmth and subtle twang worthy of their Nashville setting. That song—which was recorded by Nesmith for his 1970 solo LP, Magnetic South, and later released in 1987 on the Monkees outtakes compilation Missing Links—appeared to impress Cash, who enthusiastically walked over to shake the trio's hands, saying, "Good, good, good. That's nice!"

After some stage banter (at one point, Jones marvels at all the "pretty girls" in the audience," and elsewhere he proclaims, "Let's get a little soul in this with Johnny!"), everyone teamed up for a suitably silly take on Cash's 1966 novelty song "Everybody Loves a Nut." Once again channeling the spirit of the their hit show, the song ended in pure chaos, with Jones dancing around and Nesmith strumming Cash’s guitar.

The Monkees were far from their chart-topping commercial peak by this point, and their show aired its last episode in 1968. But they were still very active late in the decade, releasing two new studio albums (Instant Replay and The Monkees Present) and a greatest hits package in 1969 alone. The band continued through the following year, releasing 1970's Changes (without the participation of Nesmith) before their initial breakup. There have been numerous reunions and collaborations over the years, along with four more studio albums: 1987's Pool It!, 1996's Justus, 2016's Good Times!, and 2018's Christmas Party. As of this writing, Dolenz is the only surviving member; Jones died in 2012, Tork in 2019, and Nesmith in 2021.

Because of their manufactured-for-TV roots, a lot of people tend to forgot how talented The Monkees were. Another great example dates back to 1967, when the quartet lineup (here featuring Peter Tork) performed a stunning a cappella version of the Spanish villancico "Ríu Chíu" during their "Christmas Show" episode. The singers tackled the centuries-old tune with impressively precise harmonies and a brief solo spotlight for Dolenz. Beautiful stuff.

Last surviving Monkee asks fans for support

Micky Dolenz asked fans to help the Make-A-Wish Foundation on May 28 in an Instagram post promoting a charity auction. "Hi, friends - if you’ve been looking for a way to show your support (or just want a cool shirt or two), check out the official merch store at MickyDolenz.com," writes Dolenz. "We’ve got everything - music, t-shirts, even personally signed drum heads - perfect for fans, collectors, or just treating yourself. And here’s the best part: a portion of every purchase goes to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a cause that’s near and dear to my heart." Fans who want to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation can visit the merch store on Micky's website.



