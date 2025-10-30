Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

People are cheering woman's refusal to accept the latest trend in hotel bathrooms

"I HATE how hotels started thinking going to the bathroom is a shared experience."

viral tiktok, hotel bathrooms, privacy, privacy rights, social media

Sadie has declared war on non-private hotel bathrooms.

Photo credit: @bring_back_doors
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesOct 30, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

It can be frustrating seeing change for change’s sake in the world. To be more specific, changes that are said to be done in the name of innovation and design, but are in truth ways for companies to save a buck.

One example that is getting attention is the bathroom doors in hotels… or the lack thereof, actually. One TikToker has had enough and has taken it upon herself to save regular bathroom doors in hotels and to point out why open-space bathrooms and glass doors just don’t cut it.

On her @bring_back_doors TikTok account, Sadie has a collection of videos highlighting the flaws in hotel bathroom designs, with the most prominent being the lack of a regular door to the bathroom. In one viral TikTok, Sadie discussed a hotel that reached out to her, explaining that they have “foggy” glass doors to their bathroom to provide privacy. She was quick to point out that it still doesn’t provide adequate privacy. "Yes you can see through these," Sadie said, adding that "glass doors do not close properly."


@bring_back_doors

Hotel name: Alexander Hotel, Noordwijk aan Zee, Netherlands I need to be clear. Glass doors are not private. And making them foggy does not make them private. I am once again sitting here saying screw you to all bathroom doors that are not solid and close fully. And I am providing alternative hotels with guaranteed doors at bringbackdoors.com Check your hotels door situation before you book or risk your privacy. Door submitted by @mmargaridahb, DM me to submit your own bad doors. #bathroomdoors #hotel #travel #fyp Bathroom doors | bathroom design | hotel design | bad hotel design | travel fail | travel memories | travel inspo | door design | hotels with privacy

The comments rallied behind Sadie's bathroom-door crusade

The commenters joined in with Sadie, demanding the return of solid, closing, and lockable doors to bathrooms in hotels:

“I HATE how hotels started thinking going to the bathroom is a shared experience.”

“I hate how you can’t turn the bathroom light on without disturbing the other person in the room.”

“The foggy ones are almost worse, you just get a hazy fleshy silhouette hunched over on the crapper like some kind of sack of ham.”

“I just don't get it, NOBODY wants this, even couples. I won't be more likely to book two separate rooms for me and my friend/sibling/parent, I'll just book another hotel.”

“Love this campaign, I do not want a romantic weekend listening to the other person poo.”


@bring_back_doors

Hotel Names⬇️⬇️ Citizen M South Hotel (first pics) and Fletcher Hotel (third pic) both in Amsterdam. As part of this project, I’ve been emailing hotels around the world to put together an easy to reference list for people to find hotels with guaranteed doors at BringBackDoors.com And I did notice that in Amsterdam a lot of hotels were saying they don’t have doors. It wasn’t the worst city (that honor goes to Barcelona, so far I’ve only found TWO that have said yes to all doors), but it was still bad. Then I went into the comments. And kept getting people mentioning these hotels in Amsterdam. And I realized that clearly the city has a designer or architect on the loose who has a thing for test tubes. It’s horrible. Luckily, I was able to find 6 hotels in Amsterdam that all have bathroom doors in every room and have them all listed on BringBackDoors.com These hotels were submitted by so many people I couldn’t name them all. But to submit your own bad hotel bathroom send me a DM with hotel photo, name, and location! #hotel #bathroom #hoteldesignfail Bathroom doors | hotel bathrooms | hotel privacy | no privacy | travel problems | hotel issues | travel | hotel design | hotel design fail | hotel designers | design fail | hotel concept | bathrooms | Citizen M | Hotel Fletcher | Hotels in Amsterdam | Visit Amsterdam | Amsterdam

A great way to save a buck---er, I mean, 'create a modern look'

As many commenters asked, why do hotels have glass doors — or, worse, no doors at all—in their bathrooms? Well, this has been a growing trend in modern hotels over the past decade as a means to create a sleek aesthetic and to allow glass partitions to bring more daylight into otherwise darker sections of the room.

At least that’s what’s being promoted to the customer. In reality, skimping on solid doors for glass ones or none at all gives the illusion that the room is bigger than it is while requiring fewer building materials. It does bring in more daylight, but mostly with the hope that you’ll cut down on electricity use for lights in an otherwise enclosed space. These reasons are also why some hotels don’t have solid walls around their bathroom areas at all.

TikTok · Bring Back Doors

TikTok · Bring Back Doors www.tiktok.com


Tired of the lack of privacy? Check out the database

To combat this trend, Sadie has developed a database at bringbackdoors.com for her and her followers to report which hotels have true, solid, private bathrooms in their accommodations and which ones do not, so people can properly plan where to stay and have true privacy during their most vulnerable moments.

“I get it, you can save on material costs and make the room feel bigger, but what about my dignity?,” Sadie wrote on her website. “I can’t save that, when you don’t include a bathroom door.”

Over time, the hope is that sanity and dignity can be restored as hotels realize that their glass “features” don't have any real benefit when they don't allow basic privacy.

bathroom doorsbathroom privacyglass doorshotel accommodationshotel bathroom doorshotel designhotel doorshotel innovationhotel privacyhotel privacy concernshotel trendsprivacy concernsviral videotiktok

The Latest

viral tiktok, hotel bathrooms, privacy, privacy rights, social media
Design

People are cheering woman's refusal to accept the latest trend in hotel bathrooms

genesis, progressive rock, genesis follow you follow me, phil collins, genesis hits
Culture

How Genesis embraced their sensitive side, scoring a crossover hit when they needed it most

carrots, carotenosis, skin turning orange, Reddit, viral story, u/AhsewkaTano, health, nutrition, side effect, healthy eating
Past Events

She thought it was jaundice. The real reason her skin changed color was in her lunchbox.

make your bed, habits, success, millionaires, Randall Bell, morning routine, productivity, wealth, daily chores, socio-economist
Past Events

This morning chore could increase your chance of becoming a millionaire by 206 percent

More For You

MIT’s super-fast camera can capture light as it travels
assets.rebelmouse.io

MIT’s super-fast camera can capture light as it travels

A camera developed at MIT can photograph a trillion frames per second. Compare that with a traditional movie camera which takes a mere 24. This new advancement in photographic technology has given scientists the ability to photograph the movement of the fastest thing in the Universe, light. In the video below, you'll see experimental footage of light photons traveling 600-million-miles-per-hour through water.

The actual event occurred in a nano second, but the camera has the ability to slow it down to twenty seconds. For some perspective, according to New York Times writer, John Markoff, “If a bullet were tracked in the same fashion moving through the same fluid, the resulting movie would last three years."

Keep ReadingShow less
Kelsey Wells’ Side-By-Side Photos Prove That Weight Doesn’t Equal Health
assets.rebelmouse.io

Kelsey Wells’ Side-By-Side Photos Prove That Weight Doesn’t Equal Health

It's super easy for most people to get hung up on the number on their scales and not how they actually look or, most importantly, feel. People often go on diets in hopes of reaching an ideal weight they had when they graduated high school or got married, but they're often disappointed when they can't attain it.

But a set of photos by fitness blogger Kelsey Wells is a great reminder for everyone to put their scales back in storage. Welles is best known as the voice and body behind My Sweat Life, a blog she started after gaining weight during pregnancy. To lose the weight, she started the Bikini Body Guide (BBG) training program and after 84 weeks she shared three photos on her Instagram account that prove the scale doesn't matter.

Keep ReadingShow less
No one noticed what this woman was staring at when they chose her for their label
assets.rebelmouse.io

No one noticed what this woman was staring at when they chose her for their label

No matter how you feel about it, everyone can agree that art is interesting. It makes us think. And one of the greatest things about art is that it can be interpreted a thousand different ways depending on the eye of the beholder. The artist usually has some intent when they initially create a piece, but once it's out in the public eye, its meaning can be anything. It can also be used for anything (barring copyrights, which do not come into play in this story).

Enter Middle Earth Organics and their pasta sauce. Middle Earth Organics is known for their organic pasta sauces, and each label on their products features a famous Italian painting.

Keep ReadingShow less

GM highlights its huge pivot to all-electric vehicles in hilarious Super Bowl ad

General Motors has been one of America's largest car and truck companies for more than 100 years, and with a huge "reinvention" underway, they're positioning themselves to be around for a lot longer.

The science on climate change has made it clear that the future of transportation has to be greener and cleaner. Vehicles are one of the main sources of greenhouse gases, and with fossil fuels being both a limited resource and a polluting one, car companies will need to turn to new technologies in order to compete in the global market.

GM, in a big pivot from just a couple of years ago, is embracing that future with both hands. In November, GM withdrew from a Trump administration lawsuit against California's strict emissions standards and invited other companies to do the same. Now, in a hilarious new ad, it has announced that GM will add 30 electric vehicle (EV) models by the year 2025—just four years from now.

In the 90-second spot, which will air during the Super Bowl, Will Ferrell points out that Norway sells more electric vehicles per capita than the United States, and he clearly takes that fact personally. Let Norway dominate the U.S.? No friggin' way.

Keep ReadingShow less

Nike's new NASA-inspired 'Space Hippie' shoes are its most sustainable yet

NASA has a fancy term for using materials it finds in space to help propel its missions forward, "in-situ resource utilization" (ISRU). ISRU is the process of collecting, storing, processing, and using objects to replace those brought from Earth.

Let's say NASA wanted to visit Mars and knew there are building materials on the planet. Instead of wasting resources flying the materials from Earth, the astronauts could harvest them on Mars instead.

Keep ReadingShow less

Japanese artist makes incredible sculptures of 'Tom and Jerry's' most absurd scenes

"Tom and Jerry" animated shorts follow the countless attempts of a cat named Tom to capture his friend Jerry, a mouse.

The two have genuine affection for each other although they are constantly ensnared into a literal game of cat-and-mouse where Jerry almost always wins and Tom winds up getting pulverized.

The show is either a monument to Tom's perseverance to catch the mouse or his stupidity because he never achieves his goal.

Keep ReadingShow less

After a child went missing, someone invented a wristband that helps prevent abductions

At this past weekend's North American International Toy Fair in New York, not every participant was a toymaker. In the back of the huge space was a booth for BuddyTag—a smart wristband that helps parents monitor children within 120 feet. BuddyTag was invented by Willie Wu after he lost his daughter at Six Flags. “His child did everything right—waiting in one place with an employee of the park," said Wu's sister, who was stationed at the booth. The kid was found in an hour, “but it was the worst hour of his life." It also sparked an idea.

Keep ReadingShow less

Check out these gorgeous posters promoting the future of space travel

The NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory has released a series of stylish, imaginative posters advertising fictional vacations in outer space. From “Experience the Mighty Auroras of Jupiter" to “Mars: Multiple Tours Available," these 14 posters promote, essentially, the power of imagination.

“Imagination is our window into the future," says the website. “These visions of the future can become a reality. As you look through these images of imaginative travel destinations, remember that you can be an architect of the future."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025