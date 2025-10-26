Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

The Traveling Wilburys 're-formed,' people say these five modern-day rock stars make the cut

Supergroups are fun to brainstorm, but chemistry is key.

The Traveling Wilburys 're-formed,' people say these five modern-day rock stars make the cut

If we could "reform" The Traveling Wilburys in 2025, here are 5 rock stars who'd be perfect for the supergroup.

Photo credit: YouTube screenshot from The Traveling Wilburys' "Wilbury Twist" video, with Reddit comment and Canva graphic
By Ryan Reed,
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Oct 26, 2025

It’s honestly hard to believe that The Traveling Wilburys ever existed. Running from 1988 to 1991 and leaving behind a pair of platinum albums, they were the textbook definition of a supergroup—merging the talents of George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Electric Light Orchestra mastermind Jeff Lynne, and (prior to his death in late 1988) Roy Orbison.

It’s hard to argue that we’ve seen a real successor, at least in terms of star power. Still, it’s fun to debate what one might look like in 2025. What are the parameters for this imaginary band? What makes a musician worthy? Is it fame and chart success? Critical acclaim and reputation? Do the artists in question have to channel the Wilburys’ roots-rock spirit? Does age matter? There are tons of questions.

Who could possibly replace a Wilbury?

Redditor Hank_Henry_Hll brought this thought experiment to the Internet and outlined the terms. "There was a recent Roy Orbison thread which got me to thinking about a modern day analog to the absolutely amazing supergroup The Traveling Wilburys," they wrote. "Which artists have the chops and the popularity to even be considered? Artist have to still alive. Also must be between 35 and 55 years old. I doubt we find anyone to be honest but might be fun to discuss."

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

It’s fun to sort through the responses and see, even with those specifics in place, how music fans interpret this prompt. The OP’s suggestion was a trio: Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters), Jack White, and John Mayer. (If we’re following the rules precisely, Grohl would be disqualified at age 56). All of those guys pop up throughout the thread, with White near the top: The highest-rated comment suggests a collaboration between the former White Stripes front man and Queens of the Stone Age leader Josh Homme, a collaboration I would absolutely love to hear. White feels like a natural fit: capable of writing, singing, and ripping a guitar solo when necessary. Homme seems like more of an outlier, given his preference for heavy sounds, but I have no doubt he could pull it off.

Another popular pick is Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, who makes sense on multiple levels. He really captures the Wilburys aesthetic: a classic singer-songwriter and studio maverick, with an affinity for both folksiness and classic rock sounds (His name pops up a dozen or so times, and he seems like a clear winner—that is, until you realize he’s 57, just outside of the requested age range).

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Fan favorites vs. the rule

After a while, you realize that most people have thrown out the rules entirely and decided to follow their gut, which is probably the cleanest course of action. "What’s crazy is how fast time flies," someone wrote. "Rules say have to be 35-55. We all get old and sometimes the numbers sneak up on us…[Oasis’] Noel [Gallagher] is 57, [Pearl Jam’s] Eddie [Vedder] is 60, Tweedy is 57, [Radiohead’s] Thom [Yorke] is 57, Beck just sneaks in at 54, and Neil Young is 116."

Everyone above earned multiple Reddit votes, as did Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell, and My Morning Jacket leader Jim James. Speaking of the latter, multiple people shouted out his one-off supergroup collaboration Monsters of Folk, which also featured singer-songwriter M. Ward and two members of Bright Eyes (Conor Oberst and Mike Mogis).

You could curate multiple killer five-person supergroups from that batch of musicians. But, if you go with the votes, it would probably look something like this: White, Vedder, Beck, Tweedy, and Grohl, with Mayer and Jason Isbell as possible alternates. (My personal vote: Yorke, James, Tweedy, Beck, and White.)

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Why the original worked at all

The irony is that, by trying to artificially bring these musicians together, we’d lose the organic chemistry and spontaneity that made The Traveling Wilburys possible in the first place. The project started in April 1988 after Harrison’s record company asked him for an extra song to include on a single release. He didn’t have one, so he decided to quickly crank out a track in the studio—and through a series of casual coincidences, the other members were available to co-write and record what became "Handle With Care," the accidental band’s debut single.

"It’s one of those things that, I think, had you tried to plan it, it would have never happened," Harrison told MTV in 1988. "It just happened on its own accord."

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

This article originally appeared in May.
beckbob dylandave grohleddie veddergeorge harrisonjack whitejason isbelljeff lynnejeff tweedyjim jamesjohn mayerjosh hommemonsters of folkreddit debateroy orbisonsturgill simpsonsupergroupthom yorketom pettytraveling wilburyspast events

The Latest

The Traveling Wilburys 're-formed,' people say these five modern-day rock stars make the cut
Past Events

The Traveling Wilburys 're-formed,' people say these five modern-day rock stars make the cut

John Lennon, Steve Tilston, The Beatles, letter, Danny Collins, Al Pacino, lost letter, ZigZag, Yoko Ono, folk music
Past Events

John Lennon wrote a wonder letter to an aspiring folk artist. It went undelivered for decades.

third spaces, community building, social tips, mental health, community
Culture

Atheist calls church the 'ultimate money saving hack' and learned a lesson about community

Genesis, Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, The Carpet Crawlers 1999, Trevor Horn, progressive rock, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, reunion, Tony Banks, classic rock
Past Events

In 1999, Genesis quietly revamped a '70s classic with Peter Gabriel. It remains sadly overlooked.

More For You

Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker, Star Wars, LGBTQ+ fans, William Shatner, Luke sexuality, headcanon, inclusivity, Jedi code, fandom debate, Out Magazine, Mara Jade, asexuality, interpretation, clickbait, online discourse, sci-fi icons, Hamill quote, misquote, Luke debate

Mark Hamill gives a forceful response when asked about Luke Skywalker's sexuality

Mark Hamill (Wikicommons) Luke Skywalker (The Empire Strikes Back)

Mark Hamill was asked if Luke Skywalker is gay and had the perfect response

A debate among Star Wars fans has resurfaced online after a recent tweet from William Shatner, star of the original Star Trek TV series and films. It revolves around Mark Hamill, the actor who played Luke Skywalker in the storied sci-fi fantasy. In a 2016 interview, Hamill shared that he had a simple question that was asked of him by many fans: Is Luke Skywalker gay? Hamill gave an amazing response.

“Fans are writing and ask all these questions, ‘I’m bullied in school… I’m afraid to come out.’ They say to me, ‘Could Luke be gay?’ I’d say it is meant to be interpreted by the viewer. If you think Luke is gay, of course he is. You should not be ashamed of it. Judge Luke by his character, not by who he loves.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Lauren Chan, Sports Illustrated, SI Swimsuit, body positivity, body diversity, plus-size model, LGBTQ+, lesbian, authenticity, Vogue, Henning

Model Lauren Chan's 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover, photographed by Ben Watts

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated, https://swimsuit.si.com/swimsuit/model/lauren-chan-2025-si-swimsuit-photos

SI's first out lesbian swimsuit cover model shares the powerful photos that didn't the magazine

Lauren Chan made history this past April when she became the first out lesbian to cover Sports Illustrated's famed swimsuit issue.

Chan has been a plus-size model for over a decade, and in that time has been a vocal advocate of body diversity and size inclusivity in the fashion world.

Keep ReadingShow less
ChatGPT, AI, education, college, writing, term paper, critical thinking, cheating, technology in education, artificial intelligence

A professor stands in front of the class with a robot

Canva

College professors share the secret of how to catch ChatGPT in term papers

Some current college students welcome our A.I. overlords, especially when it comes to writing up term papers. ChatGPT has become a popular way for many students to cut corners when typing up essays, to the point where some barely write anything at all aside from the prompt. However, a study is showing that ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence programs aren't fooling any college professors and can expose students who are slacking off.

A published international study is showing that college professors can tell which essays are genuinely written by students versus ones that are compiled and cooked up by ChatGPT. The researchers at University of East Anglia and other universities that participated in the study analyzed 145 essays written by British university students and 145 essays written by ChatGPT with both batches writing about the same topics. What they have found is that while A.I. and large language models (L.L.M.s) wrote with proper grammar and were academically coherent, all of those essays lacked engagement techniques that are typically used by humans.

Keep ReadingShow less
The Bee Gees, The Beatles, 1973, The Midnight Special, medley, cover, acoustic, Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb, Paul McCartney

The Bee Gees paid tribute to The Beatles in 1973, playing a five-song acoustic medley on late-night TV.

Photo credit: YouTube screenshot ('The Midnight Special')

The Bee Gees honored The Beatles with this stunning covers medley in 1973

The Bee Gees are rightly remembered, first and foremost, for dominating the disco era. Their work on the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack is unimpeachable, from the sidewalk-strutting "Stayin’ Alive" to the tender balladry of "How Deep Is Your Love." But for fans unfamiliar with their earlier work, it’s often shocking to learn about the brother-trio’s other musical phases, including psychedelic-pop and folky soft-rock.

One excellent showcase of that range dates back to August 10, 1973, when they played a stripped-down acoustic medley of five Beatles classics on late-night show The Midnight Special. It was an interesting (and perhaps savvy) promotional choice: The band’s 11th and most recent LP, that year’s Life in a Tin Can, earned middling reviews and below-average sales, only reaching No. 69 on the Billboard 200. Perhaps looking back to The Fab Four—who’d broken up in 1970—was a safer bet than their single "Saw a New Morning," which petered out at No. 94 on the Hot 100.

Keep ReadingShow less
sleep divorce, separate bedrooms, couples sleep, older couples, snoring, mismatched schedules, night owl, morning person, sleep quality, intimacy, cuddling, relationship health, sleep hygiene, sleep poll, National Sleep Foundation, AASM survey, Dr Joseph Cilona, Reddit relationships, separate beds, marriage advice

More and more older couples are sleeping in different rooms.

Photo credit: Canva

Older couples share why they happily sleep separately, younger couples are taking note

For many people, having a partner in bed with you is a great way to end your day and go to sleep. Aside from the physical activity, it can be nice to share a warm bed and snuggle up with a person you love to release feel-good chemicals through cuddling, have a second body to help warm up the bed, and feel connected with your partner.

However, many older couples are routinely sleeping independently without any issue. Why is that? Well, many younger folks have gone to Reddit to ask older people why they’ve decided to stay together yet sleep alone with their spouses or partners.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jack White, The Upholsterers, The White Stripes, vinyl, hidden vinyl, Third Man Records, rock history, art, treasure hunt, Detroit music

(L) Jack White speaks into a microphone; (R) a ripped couch

Photo credit: YouTube screenshot from 'Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend' (Jack White), Photo credit: Canva (couch)

Jack White's former garage-punk band recorded a single and hid 100 vinyl copies inside furniture


Few rock stars know how to build mystique like Jack White—from playing super obscure vintage guitars to color-coding his various musical projects. The coolest example dates back to 2004, when he recorded a single, pressed 100 vinyl copies, and hid them all inside random pieces of furniture.

Before we dive in, let’s tackle some backstory. Prior to his music career, White worked as a professional upholsterer in his native Detroit—first as a teenage apprentice, assisting friend and future bandmate Brian Muldoon. White opened his own shop, Third Man Upholstery, at age 21 and made enough money to pay the bills. But he also turned that business into a kind of art project, likely alienating potential repeat customers with his unique style.

Keep ReadingShow less
shower time, water conservation, dermatology, skin care, shower habits, hygiene, sustainability, eco-friendly living, hot showers, short showers, Consumer Reports, Time magazine, shower tips, dermatologist advice, skin health, personal hygiene, daily routine, wellness, environmental impact, clean living

How long should you stay in your shower?

Photo credit: Canva

Researchers are blowing people's minds after sharing the ideal shower length

Some doctors now believe you should be spending even LESS time in the shower than previously thought. Admittedly, I was already shocked when I found out a while back that the average shower should take only eight minutes. But upon reflection, it made sense. While hot showers can feel relaxing, we obviously need to be conscious of our resources, no matter where we live in the world.

But a recent piece by Pang-Chieh Ho called "You Could Be Showering Too Long," published in Consumer Reports, claims that showers should really only be around five minutes, seven at the most. Just shaving off a couple of minutes can help tremendously with conservation. "For people in the U.S., the average shower lasts about 8 minutes, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. That’s 20 gallons for every average shower, given that the standard showerhead uses around 2.5 gallons of water per minute."

Keep ReadingShow less
Elton John, Derek Shulman, Gentle Giant, Simon Dupree and the Big Sound, 60s music, rock history, music history, lost songs, demos, Bernie Taupin

(L) Derek Shulman; (R) Elton John

Photo credit: Gentle Giant YouTube (Derek Shulman), Elton John YouTube (Elton John)

A former bandmate gave Elton John this '60s song the superstar had completely forgotten he wrote

In the late '60s, before Elton John officially became Elton John, immortal pop-rock superstar and one of music’s best-selling artists, he was simply Reginald Dwight: a young songwriter searching for his musical identity. During that pre-fame era, he was briefly bandmates with Derek Shulman in the psychedelic soul group Simon Dupree and the Big Sound. And while they lost touch over the years, the pair reconnected decades later through a kind gesture: Shulman gifting John a demo recording of a song the latter forgot he’d ever written.

That friendship formed when then-Dwight filled in as a touring member of Simon Dupree. "Elton was Reg at the time, and the keyboard player in my first group was sick," Shulman told this writer in an interview for Ultimate Classic Rock. "He was recruited by our manager, and he loved playing with us. He's a real muso. We went to his house, and this was around the time when [lyricist Bernie Taupin] came down from Lincoln. This was literally the start of his Elton John period and career."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025