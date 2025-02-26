Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Michelle Phillips debunks the myth behind her iconic 'California Dreamin' banana lip-sync

No, it wasn't a protest.

The Mamas & the Papas' Michelle Phillips holds a banana during a performance on 'The Ed Sullivan Show'

Michelle Phillips famously ate a banana during The Mamas & the Papas' lip-synced spot on 'The Ed Sullivan Show.' Decades later, she explained why.

Screenshot from The Ed Sullivan Show YouTube channel
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedFeb 26, 2025
Ryan Reed
See Full Bio

Lip-syncing is probably bizarre for most musicians. The audience can tell you’re not really producing sound—often because your microphone isn’t plugged in—and the whole thing can feel a little pointless and silly. But there are actual technical reasons why some of your favorite artists were miming on national television, and it was a pretty standard practice decades ago.

Which brings us to The Mamas & the Papas, the folk-pop quartet known for their string of sunshiny hits. In 1967, they "played" a three-song medley on The Ed Sullivan Show, including a clearly lip-synced version of "California Dreamin’"—and that resurfaced footage recently went viral due to the hilarious choices of singer Michelle Phillips, who's seen peeling and eating a banana on stage. In retrospect, many media outlets and casual fans interpreted this gesture as a fruit-fueled "protest," a moment of rebellion against the studio big wigs and their lip-sync preferences. But that doesn’t seem to be quite accurate.

Before we get into that, though, let’s revisit the actual footage. "California Dreamin’" was the last song of three, and the banana move makes a bit more sense with that context in mind. During opener "Monday Monday," we see a bit more of the psychedelic stage setup, filled with swirling colors and unusual props—including a bathtub, a possible nod to the cover of their debut album, 1966’s If You Can Believe Your Eyes and Ears. At one point, Phillips reclines in the kaleidoscopic tub (located next to a bright-red fire hydrant) and munches on some green grapes.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

The food bit is woven throughout the entire six-minute production: Phillips eats more grapes and officially peels a banana during "I Call Your Name," so she's already in full fruit mode when they segue into "California Dreamin’." She just leans into it even further, often taking bites during the vocal harmony parts and seemingly playing to the camera. The whole vibe feels playful and loose—and according to Phillips herself, nothing was too coordinated. She ate the banana basically because she wanted something to do.

AsSnopes notes, she talked about the goofy Ed Sullivan moment in a video posted on the YouTube channel of Chynna Phillips, a member of vocal trio Wilson Phillips and the daughter of Michelle and bandmate John Phillips. "It was so random, as you put it," she said of the performance, which Chynna called "iconic."

"You know, we were just lip-syncing to the song," she added. "And then I looked over and there was this plate of fruit, and there was this banana there, and so I just reached over and started peeling it, and I ate it!" Calling the decision "very spontaneous," she continued: "I looked over, and I was trying to do something with my hands, to do anything because I felt a little awkward."

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

So, there you have it. While the "banana take" is undoubtedly hilarious—and has become iconic in its own way—it feels a bit presumptuous to call it a "protest." After all, The Mamas & the Papas appear to have utilized backing tracks during other TV spots, including one for "California Dreamin’" in late 1966. It’s not like lip-syncing was an unusual request at the time. (That said, not every TV performance was lip-synched, even on The Ed Sullivan Show. You might remember, for example, that time The Beatles changed music history. That one was very much live.)

Also, that practice never went away. One of music’s funniest and most famous TV-miming moments dates back to the 1994 AMC Awards. During Alan Jackson's "Gone Country," drummer Bruce Rutherford simply flailed his arms around, not even bothering to hold drum sticks.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Why do artists lip-sync anyway? A lot of reasons, like illness, technical challenges, and lack of prep time. Ariel Chobaz, a prolific mix engineer, talked about this subject with ABC News’ 2020: "I've been involved in some very big broadcast shows, like the Grammys and the American Music Awards, and the time schedule is so precise. It's physically not possible to mic an entire band for every segment that comes up."

folk musiclipsyncingmusicianstelevisionmusic

The Latest

Family that walks on all fours has left scientists perplexed
Heroes

Family that walks on all fours has left scientists perplexed

A woman drinks tea next to a surprised man
Culture

American woman humorously questions British husband's tea-making etiquette

More For You

A person in a Tooth Fairy costume and a frightened child

Parents are debating whether the Tooth Fairy tradition is creepy, helpful—or both.

Photo credit: Canva

Parents spark Tooth Fairy debate by saying the custom creeps out their kids

Some traditions feel normal only because we accept them, never pausing to peel back the layers and consider how strange they truly are. A great example is the Tooth Fairy, a character who magically appears in children’s bedrooms, removing recently lost baby teeth from under pillows, and leaving behind a modest sum of money.

Wait, what?

Keep ReadingShow less
Small Alaska town sends the perfect 'love letter' to their closest Canadian neighbors

Small Alaska town sends the perfect 'love letter' to their closest Canadian neighbors

In a world that can often feel so deeply divided, one Alaskan mayor reached out to his Canadian friends and neighbors to express his loyalty and appreciation for their invaluably important ties. And the feeling was mutual.

We can't ignore that fires have been stoked recently between the United States and Canada. Tensions are certainly higher than usual over threats of raised tariffs, looming trade wars, and all-around blustering. But let's zoom in a little to find the wonderfully hopeful partnership, and really, the friendship that still exists. There’s so much history between not only the nearby towns, but the two countries who have been longtime allies.

Keep ReadingShow less
a portrait of Frances Thompson in dress with parasol

Unknown Artist, "The Days' Doings," New York, August 12, 1876

es.m.wikipedia.org

How transgender heroine Frances Thompson created civil rights reform in the 19th century American South

Living in Memphis, Tennessee and surviving the 1866 Memphis Massacre, Frances Thompson summoned the bravery, courage, and resolve that ultimately made her an important figure of trans history and American history.

According to MLK50: Justice Through Journalism, Thompson was “born into slavery around 1840,” and experienced mobile disability. When the family that owned her was killed in the Civil War fighting for the South, she became free. Working for herself, she took in laundry, worked as a seamstress, and occasionally worked as a servant.

Keep ReadingShow less
For James Beard Semifinialist Daniel Garwood, mental health advocacy isn’t a tall order

Interior of ACRU in New York City.

Lucia Bell-Epstein

For James Beard Semifinialist Daniel Garwood, mental health advocacy isn’t a tall order

At 10 o’clock in the morning last month, Chef Daniel Garwood’s phone started ringing. Congratulations came through the other end of the line: he had just been named a James Beard Award Semifinalist for Emerging Chef for his work at ACRU in New York’s West Village, where he is Executive Chef. At just 30, Garwood moved to the U.S. under three years ago, having worked in high-end, award-winning kitchens around the world. ACRU’s inventive menu features Garwood’s influences from his native Australia as well as Korea, Scandinavia, Europe, and the U.S., all with a bent toward sustainability–it is, for example, one of the few places in the U.S. to use dairy cow meat, and a majority of menu ingredients are locally sourced.

Dishes at ACRULucia Bell-Epstein

Keep ReadingShow less
Collage of different movies

Sometimes you need a movie to just chill and relax along with you.

Photo credit: A24/Studio Ghibli/Warner Bros. Pictures/Buena Vista Pictures/UGC Fox Distribution

5 movies to help you chill out and relieve stress but that aren’t boring

There are days in which you need to just chill out after an aggravating day at work, hearing some stressful news, or just after a high-strung situation. You may want to just put on a movie to help take your mind off things, but something too high-octane, suspenseful, mysterious, or manic can be a little bit too much for your fried brain to handle. It may be time for a movie that can grab your attention but also lower your blood pressure. Maybe even relax you enough to get a welcomed nap afterward.

Here are some of the best movies to watch when you’re in the mood to just chill and enjoy or let wash over you.

Keep ReadingShow less
A person listens to music on headphones with their eyes closed, with album covers superimposed on top

People online have shared recommendations for songs that helped them ease anxiety.

Main photo (Photo credit: Canva), Steve Roach album cover (Fortuna Records/Timeroom Editions via Amazon), Enigma album cover (Virgin/Charisma via Amazon), The Cure album cover (Fiction/Capitol via Amazon), Radiohead album cover (TBD/XL via Amazon), Marconi Union (Just Music via Amazon)

People say these 5 songs can help ease an anxiety attack

If you experience anxiety, you know it doesn't always strike in convenient places—especially if you plan to soothe your symptoms through music. You might not have access to a slick pair of headphones or your perfectly curated vinyl collection. But some argue that, if you’re able to utilize sound therapeutically, the right track could help.

Strangers on the Internet have shared some of their favorite songs to help soften a panic attack. And though these are the opinions of regular people, not medical professionals—and should be approached with that disclaimer in mind—they're interesting nonetheless.

Keep ReadingShow less
Groom stops midway through vows to hand bride a scribbled note — it contained a promise
man in gray suit and woman in white wedding dress
Photo by Eugenia Pankiv on Unsplash

Groom stops midway through vows to hand bride a scribbled note — it contained a promise

Childhood sweethearts finding their way back to each other after decades apart sounds like something out of a fairytale, but sometimes, real life has plans even more poetic. That seemed to be the case for Lauren and Brooks, who went their separate ways in February 2015. But during a flight to Oklahoma, Brooks felt a shift—he realized that Lauren was truly the love of his life and decided he was going to marry her.

And marry her he did. Recently, to mark their third wedding anniversary, Lauren shared a touching clip from their wedding ceremony on her Instagram page. In the video, Brooks tells her about the moment on that flight when he wrote a heartfelt love confession, acknowledging how much she meant to him. The video was taken during a beautifully orchestrated day that included a bachelorette party, a rehearsal dinner, and a garden pizza party, all leading up to the church ceremony where they exchanged vows. In her blog, Lauren shares that in that moment, surrounded by loved ones and the church’s priest, Brooks recalled how that flight had changed everything for him.

Keep ReadingShow less
The wild all-female bartending competition Speed Rack is the best bar scene innovation in years

Ivy Mix and Lynnette Marrero, renowned bartenders and co-founders of Speed Rack, an all-female and femme speed bartending competition.

Elyssa Goodman

The wild all-female bartending competition Speed Rack is the best bar scene innovation in years

“We have no women bartenders, where are all the women?” Lynnette Marrero remembered.

The decorated bartender and mixologist worked a cocktail festival many years ago where some 30 women put it together behind the scenes. But when it came time for a film crew to record female bartenders, they were at a loss. She didn’t want it to happen again and neither did fellow renowned bartender Ivy Mix. “It was an a-ha moment, of what can we do to showcase these women?”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025