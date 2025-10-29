Skip to content
This morning chore could increase your chance of becoming a millionaire by 206 percent

It's the simple daily task your mom always told you to do.

Oct 29, 2025

Regardless of what your bank account looks like, the majority of us are trying to make extra money. Well, what if there was a small thing you can do to increase the prospect of adding more money to your income. What if there was a simple daily chore that could boost your chances of becoming a millionaire? Well, according to research from a socio-economist, there is one daily task you can do that can increase your chances of becoming a millionaire by 206%: make your bed.

According to socio-economist, author, and researcher Randall Bell, making your bed is one of the most important habits of millionaires and successful people. Upon studying the lives and habits of the wealthy and others, he found that just tidying up and making your bed each morning increased your chance of earning seven figures more than two-fold.

"Habits are what form our lives," Bell told CBS News. "(Making your bed) changes your frame of reference that carries out throughout the day, that when there's a job to be done you're going to get it done."

Bell believes that making your bed each morning reaffirms two things needed for success: good habits and discipline. If you make your bed each morning, you tend to have a go-getter mindset to accomplish tasks and do the work to acquire desires. It hacks your brain into a motivating mode as soon as you wake up. In terms of discipline, it helps know the power of small actions investing into bigger rewards. If you make your bed each morning, you get to rest in a clean, nice bed each night. If you put a little bit of money or work in an investment, savings account, or an idea, it can build into a greater return in the future.

Bell and other experts also vouch for other habits that increase your chances of wealth. One example is to read a book for at least 30 minutes each day to learn more about the world around you, other financial information, or to just let your imagination warm up before you implement it throughout your day. Another is that the majority of millionaires wake up early, at least three hours before they head to work, in order to work out, do errands while the rest of the world is asleep, or meditate before their day gets busier.

Another habit of millionaires per Bell is that they also tend to be friendly. They wave at their neighbors each day, are open to random small talk when waiting in line, and are sociable, knowing that making as many allies as possible can lead to long term success. You never know what your new friend could offer or what you can offer them.

Would any of these tips guarantee financial success? No. If everyone became a millionaire from just making their bed, there wouldn’t be enough money to pass around to everybody. However, it can help lead to a balanced and structured lifestyle and routine that could allow you to be ready and present for potential opportunities. At the very least, you’ll know that you’ll come home to a nice, neat bed each night.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

