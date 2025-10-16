12-yr-old watching her brother's birth, asked life-changing question question by doctor

Some incidents in a child's life can influence a lot of the choices they make in the long term. A 12-year-old felt something similar when her brother was born and she got to be in the delivery room with her mom. The girl really wanted to witness her brother's birth and her parents allowed her to do that. But then her mom's OB-GYN asked her to do something that made the moment even bigger and better for her, per ABC News.

The girl, Jacee Dellapenna, got to help the doctor in delivering her baby brother and that made her dream of becoming an obstetrician. One could see the tears in her eyes and a surprised expression on her face as her little brother was born. The mom, Dede Carraway, told the outlet that she was "extremely proud" of what her daughter did after her baby was delivered on June 6, 2017. "Every picture you see her face changing. Just looking at her, there was not a dry eye in the room. It was so emotional." The mom recounted how her daughter had asked for permission to be in the room when Cayson was born. She had discussed it with her husband and both of them had agreed that it was okay for the girl to be there.

Representative Image: She helped deliver her baby brother. Photo credit: Canva

A Doctor’s Surprise Offer Made the Moment Even Bigger

As the girl stood in the delivery room, she was a little disappointed that she couldn't actually see her brother being born from where she was standing. But then, surprisingly enough, the doctor, Walter Wolfe, turned around and asked her if she would like to assist him during the birth. The girl's stepdad, Zack Carraway, clicked several pictures of the moment, which received a great response on Facebook. "She's just like, 'Mama I'm famous!' If I didn't feel like she wasn't ready to do what she did or be in the room, I wouldn't [have] let her be in the room. Everybody's just really supportive of her," the mom revealed. "After she did this hands-on, she said, 'Mom, I want to be an OB-GYN.'"

A woman, Nikki Smith, shared the photos on Facebook and wrote, "This 12-year-old helped deliver her baby brother and the emotions on her face are too amazing not to share! You're a superstar, Jacee!" She went on in the comments, "Although some of you may not agree with her helping deliver her baby brother, this beautiful moment will always be remembered by both her mother and herself." People shared their thoughts on the incident in the comments section of the thread.

Strangers shared their own powerful birth stories

Representative Image: Every birth story is unique. Photo credit: Canva

Tiffany Lopez wrote, "I helped deliver my niece when I was 14. It inspired me! I'm now 21 and in college to become a midwife." Shelly N James commented, "Amazing! What a great doc to allow her to be right there in front of him. Wonder how many deliveries he has done and how often he has had the sibling do just what she did! Love it!" Rebecca Tyler remarked, "Wow, had me in tears. The look on her face is priceless. This is a moment she will never forget. Blessings to you all and much love." Shannon Clarke shared, "I was in the delivery room when my mom gave birth to my little brother when I was 14 years old! I may not have helped pull him out, but I stood and watched him come into this world, and I have to say it was the most amazing experience of my life! He's now 19 and I'm 33, and we have a special connection and bond! I wouldn't trade that experience for anything in this world!"

This article originally appeared earlier this year.