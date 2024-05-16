The strange reason swimmers constantly get lost when they dive into the mysterious 'Blue Hole'

Scuba diving is a beautiful adventure sport that helps in exploring the mysterious depths of the ocean. However, the vast oceans on the Earth hold some spine-chilling secrets, including spooky diving sites. Joining the list is the Blue Hole in the Gulf of Aqaba, a famous spot for deep-sea diving in the Red Sea. This place has earned a scary reputation for dangering the lives of divers, per German publication Der Spiegel International.

The diving spot in Egypt is a 120-metre-deep sinkhole that has gotten an odd nickname - the "diver's cemetery," reported The Guardian. Over the years, many divers have tried to conquer this spot, but certain conditions prevent them from succeeding. These scary unknown conditions in Red Sea's sinkhole, five miles north of Dahab, have even claimed the lives of around 200 divers.

After reaching the depth, the divers begin succumbing to a condition known as nitrogen narcosis. This phenomenon can impair a person's mental and physical capabilities and has been compared to the experience of being drunk. The deeper the divers go, the more the nitrogen narcosis affects them as the gases become more dense under the pressure. It also interferes with the diver's thoughts and nervous system. It gives a warped view to the divers, with some heading deeper into the ocean thinking that they're swimming to the surface.

Dr. James Caruso, a scuba diver and chief medical examiner for Denver, Colorado, has described how nitrogen narcosis leaves a “martini effect” on humans, where "as the diver goes deeper, the intoxication increases similarly to drinking more alcohol." Caruso also stated that this intoxicated feeling differs from person to person, but "no one is immune from the symptoms and if a diver goes deep enough, he or she will lose consciousness."

Image Source: A group of divers are swimming along the reef on May 01, 2017, off the Red Sea, Egypt. (Photo by Alexis Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

The word of advice to all divers is to remain alert while diving in such depths. In the great depths of the Blue Hole, 'oxygen toxicity' kicks in. It occurs when someone is trying 'the arch' - a 26-meter-long tunnel that connects the sinkhole to the Red Sea. The condition is fatal as it causes a person to get tunnel vision, and in some cases, suffer from seizures or fainting which can result in drowning underwater.

Very few have mastered this dangerous dive and Tarek Omar is one of them. After arriving in Dahab in 1989 for a job, Omar learned to dive and started working as an instructor in a couple of years and undertaking all the missions in the Blue Hole. Omar gained popularity after he ventured into the depths of the Blue Hole to retrieve the bodies of two Irish divers - Conor O’Regan and Martin Gara. "They were considered cautious divers. Both died here on Nov. 19, 1997. They were only 22 and 23. Sad," he told Der Spiegel International. Even after decades of experience diving into the Blue Hole, Omar has always remained cautious whenever going into the risky sinkhole.