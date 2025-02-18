Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Explorers drop GoPro camera into America's deepest pit, the clip is giving people chills

The underground pit creates an eerie atmosphere that leaves the audience unsettled and intrigued.

View of Cuevas del Drach, in Porto Cristo, Manacor, Mallorca, Spain.

View of Cuevas del Drach, in Porto Cristo, Manacor, Mallorca, Spain.

View of Cuevas del Drach, in Porto Cristo, Manacor, Mallorca, Spain.
GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffFeb 18, 2025
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio

Imagine standing at the entrance of a dark, mysterious cave, its passages twisting deep underground. While the thought of sliding into the unknown might spook most, for thrill-seekers, it's just another day of exploration. The @ActionAdventureTwins, a duo of cave explorers on YouTube, captured this eerie experience by dropping a GoPro into one of the deepest pits in the US. The video, now a viral hit, has left many viewers with chills.

The video, posted by James and Edward, the @ActionAdventureTwins, has racked up 362,000 views and nearly a thousand comments. It also features guests Nate and Ben, identical twins from Pennsylvania who run their own adventure channel, @DeepFreedom.

“We took a GoPro down into the deepest pit in the U.S, and are the first people to drop it down to the bottom of this cave,” the team claimed in the caption but it should be noted that the cave has been explored and mapped by several speleologists for decades before this team. The spot in question here is the Fantastic Pit in Ellison's Cave, located in Walker County on Pigeon Mountain in the Appalachian Plateaus of Northwest Georgia. It is the deepest unobstructed underground pit in the country at 586 feet. Ellison's Cave is 12 miles long and 1,063 feet deep, making it the 12th deepest cave in the United States.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | francesco ungaroRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | francesco ungaro

At the start of the footage, one of the twins explains, "We're gonna rappel down like, 128 feet, and we're gonna see the deepest cave in America, and we're gonna drop a GoPro down it." The duo stand at the rocky mouth of the pit, smeared with soil, tangled vines, thick bushes, and dried leaf mold.

The explorers drop the GoPro camera down the opening, sending it deep into the dark belly of the pit. The first drop is about 125 feet down. Then the GoPro is dropped down another pit with a depth of about 586 feet. The footage first depicts scenery of flying dust motes with the sounds of dripping water. The rope attached to the camera descends, cascading between the jagged rocky structures and craggy walls.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | parfait fongangRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | parfait fongang

In a moment, the team sees a waterfall. “That’s cool,” they exclaim. As the camera goes deeper into the pit, the audio becomes muffled. The camera rotates in circular motion revealing the precipitous cave walls with monstrous accumulation of limestone formations and fractured gypsum rocks. The camera then flashes the bedrock of the cave mounded with stones and pebbles. At this time, the GoPro is 714 feet below the Earth's surface.

Finally, they pull the rope upwards from the black abyss. While pulling it back, they almost seem to lose the camera as it gets entangled in the axle of the drill. One of the twins says at the end of the footage, “I don’t know what this footage looks like but I am just surprised we got the GoPro back.”

Image Source: YouTube | @kennethprice5628Image Source: YouTube | @kennethprice5628

The footage of the shadowy chasm gave eerie vibes to several people. “I’m not going to lie, when it got to the bottom I was anxious for a second. I saw one of those white rocks and was like... omg is that a ghost,” commented @bombud1. @trilfiger448 added, “The muffled descending sound was terrifying! And the spinning...I was just waiting for something to jump-scare me.”

Image Source: YouTube | @sk8ordie725Image Source: YouTube | @sk8ordie725

@waya420 said, “Honestly surprised, the bottom wasn't full of water. It must drain out somewhere even deeper. It would be fun to explore it with a drone if you could.”

Image Source: YouTube | @paulmillard1973Image Source: YouTube | @paulmillard1973

The footage was also shared on Instagram where it has 371k views and over 10k likes.

If this wasn’t enough scary an experience, the pair of cavers twins descended the pit a second time in November 2023, this time going all the way down themselves. They spent 12 hours inside this cave, and narrated their experience in the caption, “We can't believe we finally managed to drop down the pit after planning this for a long time. We will be back to this cave to see where it goes down there!”

Correction: The article originally stated that the Ellison's Cave was the deepest pit in America but it is the deepest unobstructed pit in the country. The same has been updated. The error is regretted.

This article originally appeared last year.

"go pro""gopro"deep drop camerafantastic pit

The Latest

divers ocean diving next to a rock wall
Science

Astounding ‘yellow brick road to Atlantis’ discovered at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean

People share the weirdest things they bought from infomercials that actually turned out to be awesome
Humor

People share the weirdest things they bought from infomercials that actually turned out to be awesome

More For You

A photo of Dog Slaughter Falls in Corbin, Kentucky

Dog Slaughter Falls—near Corbin, Kentucky—is a majestic place with a disturbing name.

Dog Slaughter Falls Photo: Craig Mack, Trail Sign: Screenshot from Kentucky State Parks video

Dog Slaughter Falls may have a disturbing name, but it's a truly majestic, undiscovered place

I have a theory that every person is constantly pulled—almost by some invisible magnetic force—to one particular place that feels safe and magical and misty with nostalgia. Maybe it’s thegazebo where you got married or the garage where you started your first band. It feels like, if you just get back there, the white noise will gently dim and life will briefly make sense again.

For me, that place is the flat part of a nondescript boulder positioned opposite a 15-foot waterfall with a very disturbing name.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gigantic ocean discovered 400 miles beneath Earth’s surface challenges what we know about the planet's water
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
Jeremy Bishop

Gigantic ocean discovered 400 miles beneath Earth’s surface challenges what we know about the planet's water

Earth's abundance of water is what makes it a "blue planet." Scientists have long speculated about how all this water ended up here. Some studies suggested that water arrived on Earth through collisions with icy comets or asteroids. However, the question persisted: Did Earth's water come from outer space or from within? A 2014 study provided insight into this mystery when scientists discovered a massive reservoir of water trapped within hot mantle rocks. The findings were published in the journal Science.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Anni RoenkaeRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Anni Roenkae

Keep ReadingShow less
Video captures scientists' euphoria after spotting bird believed extinct for 140 years
Elderly, couple hiking and bird watching. (Representative cover image: Getty Images
Photo by PeopleImages

Video captures scientists' euphoria after spotting bird believed extinct for 140 years

From mammoths to saber-toothed cats, extinct creatures have fascinated us for decades. But the idea of a supposedly extinct species reappearing after more than a century is nearly unimaginable. That’s exactly how a group of scientists felt during an expedition in Papua New Guinea, where they spotted the black-naped pheasant pigeon—a bird that was thought to be extinct for 140 years. Their elation, captured in a viral video, was shared on Reddit by u/rarepredator in the r/interestingasfuck group, where it’s generating buzz across social media.

Two happy businessmen running and giving high five in nature. They are celebrating success and being carefree. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | DJElicS)Two happy businessmen running and giving high five in nature. They are celebrating success and being carefree. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | DJElicS)

Keep ReadingShow less
Researchers find matching dinosaur footprints over 3,700 miles apart revealing a deep secret about continents
Cover Image source: Left: Getty Images | Photo by Alexander Koerner Right: Getty Images | Photo by Alexander Koerner

Researchers find matching dinosaur footprints over 3,700 miles apart revealing a deep secret about continents

Millions of years ago, Earth was home to a supercontinent called Gondwana, which included present-day South America, Africa, Arabia, Madagascar, India, Australia, and Antarctica. Around 140 million years ago, tectonic plate movements caused South America and Africa to begin drifting apart. As magma from Earth’s mantle rose, it formed a new oceanic crust, gradually creating the Atlantic Ocean that now separates the two continents.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Kellie ChurchmanRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Kellie Churchman

Keep ReadingShow less
Explorer blown away after discovering 'eternal flame' burning beneath icy waterfall near New York
Eternal Flame and waterfall at Orchard Park, USA (Cover Image Source: Getty Images
Jimfang)

Explorer blown away after discovering 'eternal flame' burning beneath icy waterfall near New York

Natural wonders such as fires burning for decades or waterfalls that appear to be flowing in reverse are often seen in the depths of dense forests or nestled between hills. But about 20 miles south of Buffalo city in west New York, an “Eternal Flame” has been burning on and on for thousands of years that too right below a waterfall. A video of the “Eternal Flame Falls” is now gaining widespread attention on social media after it was posted by a user named Mike Loughran (@fishlikemike) on Instagram, according to Newsweek.

Large fire is burning in the forest at night (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Bianca Gruensberg)Large fire burning in the forest at night (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Bianca Gruensberg)

Keep ReadingShow less
Scientists discover 40 mysterious craters at the bottom of Lake Michigan
Representative Cover Image Source: Drone image directly above a circular shaped fish farm in the Indian Ocean, Buleleng, Bali, Indonesia (Getty Images)

Scientists discover 40 mysterious craters at the bottom of Lake Michigan

When you look at the pristine and still turquoise waters of Lake Michigan, it's hard to imagine it has endured changes that took place over a period of 15,000 years since its formation. Recently, the enigmatic lake revealed yet another bizarre secret that stumped researchers, who found “40 giant craters” beneath its depths. However, they haven't been able to completely solve the lake's mystery yet, reported Live Science.

Representative Image Source: Aerial view of North Avenue Beach and Lake Michigan at Sunset, Chicago, Illinois, USA (Getty Images)Representative Image Source: Aerial view of North Avenue Beach and Lake Michigan at Sunset, Chicago, Illinois, USA (Getty Images)

Keep ReadingShow less
Spectacular pictures from space show the eye of tropical cyclone illuminated by lightning
Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images
Giant hurricane seen from the space. Satellite view. Elements of this image furnished by NASA.

Spectacular pictures from space show the eye of tropical cyclone illuminated by lightning

Strong winds, massive waves, and flashing thunder make a storm an overwhelming experience on Earth. But from the vantage of space, that same storm can turn into a mesmerizing show of nature’s power. That’s exactly what happened in 2015 when the Expedition 42 crew aboard the International Space Station captured a cyclone near Madagascar. From their safe distance, they witnessed the eye of the storm glowing with flashes of lightning—a sight as stunning as it was intense.

Representative Image Source: Super Typhoon, tropical storm, cyclone, hurricane, tornado, over ocean. Weather background. Elements of this image furnished by NASA. (Getty Images)Representative Image Source: Super Typhoon, tropical storm, cyclone, hurricane, tornado, over ocean. Weather background. Elements of this image furnished by NASA. (Getty Images)

Keep ReadingShow less
Researchers say Africa will split into two but reassure that there's no reason to panic
MECCA, CA - JULY 3: Layers of earth that are pushed into vertical positions by the collision of the Pacific and North American tectonic plates are seen north of the Salton Sea on July 3 near Mecca, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Researchers say Africa will split into two but reassure that there's no reason to panic

Around 200 million years back, a supercontinent called Pangaea that accounted of the entire landmass on Earth, split into different continents that drifted apart with time. The movement of tectonic plates often results in cracks on Earth's landmass and is now threatening to split the second-largest contient Africa into two parts. The crack was observed in the East African Rift System (EARS), according to Live Science.

Map of Kenya (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Omersukrugoksu)A political map of Kenya (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Omersukrugoksu)

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025