These scientists did underwater experiments secretly on themselves making WWII D-Day a success

In 1939, the British Admiralty met with the worst submarine disaster in history. It happened when the HMS Thetis submarine, the pride of the Royal Navy, sank underwater for a dive test. To the frantic horror of the crew aboard, the inner hatch on a torpedo tube flung open. Gluts of carbon dioxide flooded into the deep-sea vessel, killing 99 people. This made the navy realize that they didn't know what they were doing underwater and needed to find an efficient way to absorb gas underwater so submarines could function during WWII.

Amid this scenario, there was a maverick submarine scientist named John Burdon Sanderson Haldane, who did some underwater experiments on himself to pave the way for the D-day victory. Haldane was a British-Indian scientist and mathematician. Unlike the names of many WWII heroes who sacrificed their lives or put themselves in danger, Haldane’s story is lesser-known, almost untold, and stolen from the chronicles of war history.

Haldane, also called “JBS,” carried out some secret underwater experiments with his team. Through these experiments, they found the perfect blend of gases to keep humans alive underwater. Their discovery was one of the major reasons that decided D-Day’s success.

Haldane led a team of geneticists working out of a lab at University College London. Helen Spurway, his wife, was the lab’s co-pilot. In the autumn of 1942, dressed in leather breathing apparatus, Haldane and Spurway cringed themselves inside the hyperbaric chamber of a heavy steel tube. The narrow tube measured merely 4 feet in diameter, encased with rounded walls. The floor inside was made up of wooden planks.

At this time, scientists were already aware of the dangers of “decompression sickness,” also known as the bends. During diving, the change in pressure can cause a torrent of nitrogen bubbles to gush into the bloodstream. These snowballing bubbles can block blood flow and many times, can even lead to death. Also “nitrogen narcosis” builds up in the physiology of the diver.

So, the first goal of Haldane was to test the scale of nitrogen narcosis. In the small hyperbaric tube, they would breathe air and see if “nitrogen got them properly drunk,” as per Smithsonian Magazine. Another task on their checklist was to monitor how long they could breathe the oxygen before it began to poison them.

Inside the dim chamber illuminated by small portable electric lights, air zapped continuously. This air increased the pressure rating inside the chamber and soon enough, the divers began to feel the change. As pressure changed, the temperature began to rise too leading to the production of heat that was exacerbating.

Dunked down in a sealed tube in the depths of the sea, Haldane and Spurway were already starting to feel claustrophobic. An operator outside the chamber clicked open a valve to halt the inward flux of gas. Eventually, the temperature inside began to drop, the timing of which was noted by Haldane.

After 33 minutes inside the chamber, Spurway removed the rubber mouthpiece from her lips, to vomit. Even when she had recovered from vomiting, she experienced visual disturbances, lip twitches, and hallucinating visions of brilliant flashes of dancing purple lights she later called “dazzle.” They concluded that breathing pure oxygen could be just as poisonous. Besides, Haldane ended up getting his back injured during a seizure.

Haldane and his lab crew conducted over 600 experiments on themselves. Their tests yielded the result according to which “nitrogen narcosis” was real. The Royal Navy used the data from their experiments to launch its X-craft submarines and hand out custom blends of oxygen and air based on the depth of their dives.

The story of the eccentric group is published in a book entitled "Chamber Divers: The Untold Story of the D-Day Scientists Who Changed Special Operations Forever," authored by Rachel Lance, an engineer and professor of extreme physiology including underwater & explosions.