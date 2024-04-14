Woman accidentally buys Powerball ticket and wins $1 million in return: 'Best mistake of my life'

Those who win lotteries are often called lucky, But Miriam Long had something else written in her destiny. The woman made one of the 'best mistakes' of her life after she accidentally purchased a Powerball ticket and surprisingly won a million dollars out of the lottery ticket, as reported by News Observer.

It all started when a lottery player named Miriam Long was aiming for another jackpot and had mistakenly hit the wrong button and bought a Powerball ticket by mistake in Virginia. Her Powerball ticket gave her staggering returns after she won 1 million dollars.

Miriam Long wanted to buy a Mega Millions ticket. The Mega Millions jackpot was getting a lot of attention with an estimated $893 million jackpot, and the Christiansburg woman wanted to participate in the game. She went to a CVS in Blacksburg to play the game, as reported by Virginia Lottery in a recent news release. Instead, she accidentally bought a Powerball ticket for the March 18 drawing with randomly generated numbers, according to the lottery organization.

Right after her 'lucky' win, Miriam expressed her joy and excitement towards her win as she called her Powerball purchase "the best mistake of my life." She also went on to say, "My heart was pounding. It’s overwhelming." For Long, this could have been a much grander win if she had gone on to win the $656 million jackpot but had missed out on the opportunity. Thankfully, her luck had latched on to matching five numbers to win $1 million.

For people who are not well-versed with the rules of Powerball, some of the important pointers one needs to know while playing this lottery game is that to score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball. Importantly, The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338. Tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times and prices vary by state. Drawings are broadcast on Saturdays, Mondays, and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.