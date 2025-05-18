Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Paddle-boarding woman frees shark from rope with her bare hands in suspenseful video

“The rope is tied around its teeth.”

shark, rescue, suspenseful video, danger, environment

A woman took a chance and freed a trapped shark with her bare hands.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesMay 18, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

Charity Clark was just enjoying a day of paddle-boarding with her friends off the coast of Florida when she saw something on the surface of the water. It was a shark caught in the fishing line. That’s when Charity went into action.

With her friend Cassie Bailey taking video with her phone, Charity reached into the water with her bare hands to untangle the shark from a rope attached to a crab trap buoy. While the shark remained motionless for a time, it snapped at Charity just as soon as she attempted to free the rope from its mouth. Charity dodged the lunge and, after a small struggle, was able to free the shark so it could swim away. Fortunately, both Charity and the shark weren’t hurt.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

“It was just instinct, I didn’t even think twice,” said Charity. “I saw this animal in distress and just knew I had to help.”

Charity theorizes that the shark was in a trance-like state of immobility that allowed her to untangle the creature with little struggle. In the video, you can hear Cassie question whether the shark was still alive until she saw the shark blink and snap at Charity. While the snap and brief struggle was intense, Charity and her friends were happy and relieved that the shark was safely swimming away afterward.

“We were all smiles watching it swim away. It was such a relief,” she said.

While it’s understandable to be scared of sharks given their reputation in movies like Jaws and sensationalized news reports about shark attacks, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that most shark species aren’t a danger to humans since people aren’t a part of their regular diet. That said, it’s recommended to protect yourself and be wary around any ocean creature, not just sharks.

But this shark stigma in conjunction with ocean pollution has made the seas less inhabitable for sharks. Plastic pollution in particular has harmed sharks, either by getting them entangled in plastic or by ingesting it. Ingested plastic can cause blockages in a shark’s internal organs and, even if they free themselves from plastic entanglements, they could damage their fins and impede their ability to swim.

Along with the plastic problems, overfishing of sharks for meat and liver oil has significantly reduced their population throughout all of our oceans. Many sharks are also fished unintentionally, much like the shark that Charity encountered.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

This is a problem as sharks are an important part of a sea’s ecosystem and climate. In their role as predators, they help reduce the population of fish that consume kelp, seagrass, and other ocean vegetation that absorb carbon through photosynthesis. Indirectly, this means that healthy shark populations help reduce global warming.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

For safety reasons, no one recommends that you personally engage with a shark like Charity did when you see one in danger. In fact, it’s best to leave sharks alone and avoid them in general. But if you want to help keep sharks populated and protected, you can donate money and time to experts such as the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, The Shark Trust, Shark Stewards, or another related, vetted, reputable organization.

atlantic white shark conservancyclimateecosystemfishglobal warmingocean creaturepaddle boardingshark attacksuspenseful videoshark rescue

The Latest

olives, clean energy, eco-friendly fuel, climate change, deforestation
Environment

Tunisian entrepreneur discovers a new environmentally friendly fuel source: olives

lottery winner, giant check, Powerball, Stefan Mandel, Iowa lottery, viral story, big win, $1 prize, lottery hack, jackpot, humor, odd news, lottery syndicate, millionaire moment
Past Events

One man turned a $1 lottery win into a victory lap for the rest of us

psychological tricks, social interaction tips, mind hacks, social awkwardness, social situations
Ideas

People share the 15 'psychological tricks' they use to win in every social situation

cheer-re-man's, japan, business, suit, cheerleading, japanese, businessmen, salarymen
Culture

How a group of Japanese business men in suits became a beloved cheerleading squad

More For You

dogs, smell fear, truth, human behavior, science, study, japan, pointing, sense bad people

Three adorable brown puppies

Photo by Anoir Chafik on Unsplash

Dogs can spot a bad person and there's now science to prove it

Dogs can smell fear, but can they sniff out the truth? Your dog might actually be smarter than you're giving it credit for. It turns out, dogs are pretty good at picking up on human behavior. Science says so. A team led by Akiko Takaoka of Kyoto University in Japan conducted a study that found out that dogs actually know if you're to be believed or not.

The study involved tricking dogs in the name of science. Humans have known for a long time that if you point at an object, a dog will run to it. Researchers utilized this information in their study. During the experiment, they pointed at a container that was filled with hidden food. Sure enough, the dog ran towards the container. Then, they pointed at a container that was empty. The dogs ran towards it, but found that it had no food.

Keep ReadingShow less
Carolina the Rat, rat, retirement, pets, heroes, animals

Carolin the Rat is enjoying her retirement.

Photo credit: @herorats

Giant African rat celebrates retirement as a hero against tuberculosis

For the last seven years, Carolina has been working diligently with the nonprofit APOPO on a humanitarian mission to stop the spread of tuberculosis in Ethiopia and Tanzania. In fact, she detected and diagnosed over 3,000 cases of tuberculosis (TB) in the area and thus spared nearly 30,000 from getting infected. Also, she’s a rat.

Carolina is one of 40 giant African pouched rats recruited by APOPO, a Belgian-based organization whose full name translates to “Anti-Personnel Landmines Detection Product Development” for their HeroRATS program. APOPO uses these rats and their incredible sense of smell to not only detect landmines in former war zones, but also to analyze phlegm samples to detect tuberculosis from patients. These rats can accurately scan 100 phlegm samples for tuberculosis within 20 minutes. This is significantly faster than a human, as it would take a person four days to look through all the samples with a microscope.

Keep ReadingShow less
Penguins work together to commit an outrageous heist involving a pelican
standing penguin on sand near snow covered mountain covering the sun from view at daytime
Photo by Ian Parker on Unsplash

Penguins work together to commit an outrageous heist involving a pelican

We need to talk about penguins. And there's never a dearth of adorable "penguin-isms" as these brilliant, frosty birds continue to teach us lessons that could possibly inspire us to be better human beings.

Back in 2005, Morgan Freeman narrated the award-winning documentary March of the Penguins, which was beautifully directed by Luc Jacquet. It was beloved by critics and audiences alike and even won an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

Keep ReadingShow less
dog, therapy dog, animals, comfort, therapy, air force

Therapy dog eases cadets' worries > U.S. Air Force

www.usafa.af.mil

Turns out dogs love baby talk after all and we've got science to prove it


It's official. If you use that higher-pitched, overly-emphasized voice when speaking to a dog, they usually love it.

Let's back up a second and discuss what "baby talk" actually is. Often known by linguists as "motherese" (or more recently, "parentese") and by child development researchers as "child-directed" speech, this involves talking in a "high pitch and exaggerated intonation." According to psychologist Anna Fernald's article "Four-Month-Olds Prefer to Listen to Motherese" on ScienceDirect, "fourty-eight 4-month-old infants were tested in an operant auditory preference procedure. Infants showed a significant listening preference for the motherese speech register."

Keep ReadingShow less
A school bus in Calgary picks up dogs for daily adventures and training sessions
a dog sitting on the ground in front of a bus stop
Photo by Rafaëlla Waasdorp on Unsplash

A school bus in Calgary picks up dogs for daily adventures and training sessions

Imagine the most nostalgic school bus from your childhood. Now, fill the seats — instead of with children — with Golden Retrievers, Poodles, Labradors, and every breed in-between. That’s what you’ll get on the Ruff and Puff Doggy Day Camp bus, from the canine-loving mind of Denzel Morrison.

That’s right. A good old-fashioned bus goes house to house to pick up neighborhood pups to take them on jaunty adventures to a private park and even get dog-friendly Pup-Cups at Starbucks. Self-described as "the first original Dog Bus in Calgary, Alberta," they have been brightening up people’s algorithms online for a while now.

Keep ReadingShow less
Camels stand against the backdrop of the Egyptian pyramids

Airbnb has agreed to stop promoting and selling tickets for tours and experiences involving controversial camel and horse rides at the Giza pyramid complex.

Photo by Fynn schmidt on Unsplash

Airbnb is banning the sale of controversial camel rides at the Egyptian pyramids

Vacation rental company Airbnb has agreed to stop promoting and selling tickets for tours and experiences involving controversial camel and horse rides at the Giza pyramid complex, according to a statement from PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals).

Five other North American travel companies—Black Tomato, Shore Excursions Group, ToursByLocals, Under30Experiences, and World Travel Holdings—have taken the same stance against such rides, described by PETA as "exploitative," at the historic Egyptian spot. In response, the animal rights nonprofit organization is "sending the companies delicious vegan chocolates."

Keep ReadingShow less
Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof
Dog Sitting on Roof
Reddit

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

While strolling through a quiet neighborhood, you might do a double take if you spotted this majestic sight. Concerned for the welfare of a dog perched on a roof, you’d likely approach the house and say, “Uh, I’m not sure if you know, but there’s...a dog on your ROOF."

Well, the family inside is aware that there's often a dog on their roof. It's their pet Golden, Huckleberry, and he just sorta likes it up there.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pictures of a dog and a hand pointing a remote control at a TV

An adorable dog knows it's time for bed when it hears the end music of the reality show 'Love Island.'

Photo credit: Canva

Dog knows its bedtime by hearing the 'Love Island' end music

One of life’s few unpolluted pleasures is watching your pet experience a genuine Pavlovian response. Stephen, my handsome and wrinkly pit bull mix, brings me daily dinnertime joy when he bolts to his crate, clearly understanding when I touch the measuring cup that it’s time to feast.

A pup named Polly has gone viral for an equally sweet but way funnier reason: darting to her crate for bedtime upon hearing the closing theme music to the reality TV dating show Love Island. User "jonesbethc" posted the evidence on TikTok, showing Polly’s face perk up amid the pounding drums; then, when those slick synthesizers kick in, the dog looks back for confirmation and then obediently jumps off the bed and into her crate. "Polly knows the ending sound of love island means bedtime," jonesbethc wrote in the caption.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025