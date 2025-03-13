Heroic senior Corgi in a wheelchair competes in halftime dog race

Sporting event halftime shows are strange in concept—do we really need to be entertained during the brief pause in our entertainment? But they're mostly harmless fun, and every once in a while something beautiful happens. Which brings us to the University of Arkansas, who delivered real emotional payoff during a men’s basketball game against Mississippi State.
The halftime show from March 8th, 2025 featured some literal fluff amusement: a "race" between several adorable corgis, the diminutive and adorable herding dogs known for their tiny legs and comparatively massive ears. The whole thing was over pretty quickly—or at least it seemed to be, as all but one of the pups scurried from one side of the court to the other. But there was one straggler: a 14-year-old named Yumi, who uses a wheelchair for support with his back legs.
Jack Allen, a sports anchor and reporter for the Arkansas ABC affiliate KATV, documented Yumi’s trudge to glory in a now-viral X video. The clip shows the senior dog slowly making his way, enticed by what appears to be a dog treat. The crowd starts to cheer him along, as does the announcer, who declares, "What a great little corgi!" and even gives Yumi a special shout-out at the end. Not a bad reception for last place, if you can even call it that.
"He may not have won this year's Corgi race, but [Yumi] certainly won his way into our hearts," Allen tweeted, and the love started pouring in.
- "An excellent lesson to make the best of what you're given"
- "Give me the corgi with the grocery cart wheels any day"
- "He did his best and that makes him a winner"
- "Yumi, at 14, is a true champion for giving it her all! [His] spirit and effort are what truly matter"
Brandon Marcello, a national college football reporter for CBS Sports, reposted the video and added, "One of the most heartwarming things I’ve ever witnessed in person. People were going crazy for Yumi at Arkansas today."
One person even wrote that their dog can relate: "I’m happy for you today! My dog has been diagnosed with the same thing—Degenerative Myelopathy (DM)—so I get what you’re going through.You're the best!"
While we're unsure specifically why Yumi uses his wheelchair, there are many reasons a dog might need some extra help. According to Dr. Jerry Klein, the American Kennel Club’s Chief Veterinarian, most wheelchairs are created for pups with mobility issues in their rear limbs, though there are a few specialized wheelchairs for dogs experiencing forelimb issues.
Among the conditions that could necessitate wheelchair are severe osteoarthritis, neuromuscular disorders causing weakness of limbs (including progressive degenerative myelopathy), neurological or spinal issues, and surgical recovery or amputations.
Besides offering dogs the obvious freedom to move on their own, benefits can include weight management, pain relief, and offering crucial stimulation. Plus, as noted by the nonprofit Best Friends Animal Society, the adjustment into using wheelchairs is usually seamless.
"Most dogs relish the freedom that a cart provides, so it usually takes only a few days for a dog to adjust," they write. "In some cases, it takes a bit longer, and some training might be necessary to help your dog adjust. Because of age or personality, a small percentage of dogs will reject a cart."
Seeing a dog like Yumi in the spotlight is a good reminder to never take anything for granted—and to never count yourself out.