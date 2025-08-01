Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Researchers reveal that people's dogs have specific taste in what TV shows they like

And that knowledge could have real-life applications.

dogs, tv, dog watching tv, dog behavior, animal behavior

You're not crazy—your dog probably does have television preferences.

Photo credit: Canva, dimaberlinphotos (left) / BrianAsmussen from Getty Images SIgnature (right)
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedAug 01, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

Many dog owners swear that their pets watch TV, and that perceived interest can take many forms. Maybe your pooch glances inquisitively at the screen when they hear barking. Perhaps they scan obsessively for squirrels, as if they’re out on a hunt. Maybe they become fixated on a particular sound—like that one dog who has a Pavlovian response to the Love Island theme, understanding on a primal level that it’s their bed time. Regardless, when people say their canines "watch TV," they might not be joking around, and a new study shines light on their potential TV preferences.

To gather their data, researchers from Alabama’s Auburn University recruited 453 dog owners. The team distributed a questionnaire and processed the results using their own "Dog Television Viewing Scale (DTVS)," analyzing "the types of stimuli the dog behaviorally reacted to (animals, inanimate objects) and the sensory domains through which these stimuli were perceived (vision, audition)." They found some fascinating trends, which were published in Nature's Scientific Reports.

  - YouTube  www.youtube.com  

Temperament and TV

Temperament differences played a big role in the dogs’ engagement. More excitable pets exhibited behaviors that suggested an "expectation that the television stimulus exists in the 3D environment (i.e., follow behaviors)." In addition, dogs with more fearful tendencies were more likely to respond to non-animal stimuli like cars and doorbells. "These results," the authors wrote, "suggest that television viewing habits may be predicted by aspects of a dog’s personality and that dogs may represent objects in the 2D television format similarly to the 3D environment." Your dog, it seems, may love watching Animal Planet, or they may get freaked out. They appear to have preferences, just like people.

The research also suggests that television engagement was not shaped by "prior experiences (e.g., amount of television exposure)" or individual characteristics like sex, breed, or age. In addition, the type of stimuli (like a bird or a car) was found to be more important than the sensory domain (sound or sight). Maybe audiobooks are a worthy option to consider.

  - YouTube  www.youtube.com  

Real-Life Applications

The study acknowledges its own limitations, given its heavy reliance on dogs with an already established interest in TV and, further, the self-reporting from pet owners. Regardless, it’s interesting to consider how this data could have real-life applications, like improving the lives of pets in animal shelters. "These results inform toward the perceptual experience of companion dogs and potential dog welfare interventions (e.g., shelter dog enrichment)," the study states. "In practice, engagement with television could provide dogs with an enriching, meaningful experience."

People have been analyzing their dogs’ TV-viewing habits for years—just scroll through social media, and you’ll be barraged with videos. As of 2012, we even have the premium cable network DOGTV, featuring programming intended specifically for pups. "I thought maybe everybody could just use their own TV sets that everybody already has at home to entertain their pets and make them a bit happier when they’re not there," founder Ron Levi said in a YouTube video, explaining why he launched the company. "There is a possible solution here for so many pets who are home by themselves for so many hours, and we always feel bad about it. Pets really are part of our families, and it’s just sad every time you have to walk away and leave them behind."

  - YouTube  www.youtube.com  

doganimal behaviordog behaviorsciencescientific studyscientific researcherstelevisionpetsanimal sheltersanimals

The Latest

dogs, tv, dog watching tv, dog behavior, animal behavior
Animals

Researchers reveal that people's dogs have specific taste in what TV shows they like

sex, love, intimacy, psychology, relationships
Culture

How to tell your partner what you want in bed without sounding like an insensitive jerk

identical twins study, IQ difference twins, nature vs nurture, twins separated at birth, Korean US twins reunion, intelligence research, genetic studies twins, twin reunion story
Past Events

Identical twins separated at birth had wildly different IQ scores after growing up in Korea and the US

teasing, playful, silly, parental teasing, humor, fun, intelligence, quick minds
Life hacks

Playfully teasing your kids might be the secret to raising smarter, happier people

More For You

dogs, animal rescue, dna test, pet adoption, grief

A family did a DNA test on their newly adopted senior dog, and their minds were blown.

Photo credit: Canva, Deagreez from Getty Images, cropped (left) / Muttville Senior Dog Rescue (right)

After their beloved dog died, a family adopted a lookalike. A DNA test blew their minds.

Every pet is unique and irreplaceable. When we lose one of our friends, all we can do is grieve, keep their memory alive, and, if/when we’re ready, share that same love with someone new. For some, it’s less painful to switch gears completely, bringing home a new companion with a totally different look and personality. Others take home an animal with a similar vibe. One Bay Area couple followed the latter path, and they wound up with a mind-blowing surprise.

Jillian Reiff adopted their previous dog, a half-rat-terrier/half-chihuahua named Rufus, from the San Francisco SPCA in 2016. And he quickly became an essential part of her family’s lives. "We were engaged, and Rufus was there," she told CBS News San Francisco. "He actually had the ring tied around his neck. When my husband and I got married, he was there. He was wearing a little tux. And when we had our children, Maya and Benjamin, Rufus was actually the first family member to meet our kids, even before grandma."

Keep ReadingShow less
dog, pet tricks, SPCA, driving dog, training, community, fun story, abandoned pets, stupid pet tricks

Budd out for his daily walk on wheels.

Image pulled from YouTube video.

Abandoned dogs in New Zealand are being taught to drive cars in order to help them get adopted

People have been training animals for all sorts of tricks since wolves first walked into a human camp and sat down next to the fire. Maybe your beloved companion has some unique abilities, making them a little extra special. For example there are cats that flush the toilet, parrots that sing rap songs, pigs riding skateboards, horses doing math, ferrets playing pianos, crows that solve complicated puzzles, and even elephants playing soccer.

Taking the out of the ordinary pet trick to heart, New Zealand SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) set out to train something that some might deem an impossible skill. The agenda, encourages people to adopt once abandoned dogs by proving how amazingly talented each one of them can be.

Keep ReadingShow less
shark, rescue, suspenseful video, danger, environment

A woman took a chance and freed a trapped shark with her bare hands.

Photo credit: Canva

Paddle-boarding woman frees shark from rope with her bare hands in suspenseful video

Charity Clark was just enjoying a day of paddle-boarding with her friends off the coast of Florida when she saw something on the surface of the water. It was a shark caught in the fishing line. That’s when Charity went into action.

With her friend Cassie Bailey taking video with her phone, Charity reached into the water with her bare hands to untangle the shark from a rope attached to a crab trap buoy. While the shark remained motionless for a time, it snapped at Charity just as soon as she attempted to free the rope from its mouth. Charity dodged the lunge and, after a small struggle, was able to free the shark so it could swim away. Fortunately, both Charity and the shark weren’t hurt.

Keep ReadingShow less
dogs, smell fear, truth, human behavior, science, study, japan, pointing, sense bad people

Three adorable brown puppies

Photo by Anoir Chafik on Unsplash

Dogs can spot a bad person and there's now science to prove it

Dogs can smell fear, but can they sniff out the truth? Your dog might actually be smarter than you're giving it credit for. It turns out, dogs are pretty good at picking up on human behavior. Science says so. A team led by Akiko Takaoka of Kyoto University in Japan conducted a study that found out that dogs actually know if you're to be believed or not.

The study involved tricking dogs in the name of science. Humans have known for a long time that if you point at an object, a dog will run to it. Researchers utilized this information in their study. During the experiment, they pointed at a container that was filled with hidden food. Sure enough, the dog ran towards the container. Then, they pointed at a container that was empty. The dogs ran towards it, but found that it had no food.

Keep ReadingShow less
Carolina the Rat, rat, retirement, pets, heroes, animals

Carolin the Rat is enjoying her retirement.

Photo credit: @herorats

Giant African rat celebrates retirement as a hero against tuberculosis

For the last seven years, Carolina has been working diligently with the nonprofit APOPO on a humanitarian mission to stop the spread of tuberculosis in Ethiopia and Tanzania. In fact, she detected and diagnosed over 3,000 cases of tuberculosis (TB) in the area and thus spared nearly 30,000 from getting infected. Also, she’s a rat.

Carolina is one of 40 giant African pouched rats recruited by APOPO, a Belgian-based organization whose full name translates to “Anti-Personnel Landmines Detection Product Development” for their HeroRATS program. APOPO uses these rats and their incredible sense of smell to not only detect landmines in former war zones, but also to analyze phlegm samples to detect tuberculosis from patients. These rats can accurately scan 100 phlegm samples for tuberculosis within 20 minutes. This is significantly faster than a human, as it would take a person four days to look through all the samples with a microscope.

Keep ReadingShow less
Penguins work together to commit an outrageous heist involving a pelican
standing penguin on sand near snow covered mountain covering the sun from view at daytime
Photo by Ian Parker on Unsplash

Penguins work together to commit an outrageous heist involving a pelican

We need to talk about penguins. And there's never a dearth of adorable "penguin-isms" as these brilliant, frosty birds continue to teach us lessons that could possibly inspire us to be better human beings.

Back in 2005, Morgan Freeman narrated the award-winning documentary March of the Penguins, which was beautifully directed by Luc Jacquet. It was beloved by critics and audiences alike and even won an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

Keep ReadingShow less
dog, therapy dog, animals, comfort, therapy, air force

Therapy dog eases cadets' worries > U.S. Air Force

www.usafa.af.mil

Turns out dogs love baby talk after all and we've got science to prove it


It's official. If you use that higher-pitched, overly-emphasized voice when speaking to a dog, they usually love it.

Let's back up a second and discuss what "baby talk" actually is. Often known by linguists as "motherese" (or more recently, "parentese") and by child development researchers as "child-directed" speech, this involves talking in a "high pitch and exaggerated intonation." According to psychologist Anna Fernald's article "Four-Month-Olds Prefer to Listen to Motherese" on ScienceDirect, "fourty-eight 4-month-old infants were tested in an operant auditory preference procedure. Infants showed a significant listening preference for the motherese speech register."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025