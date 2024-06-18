4-year-old boy's heart stopped beating for 14 hours. Then, his family witnessed a miracle.

When the 4-year-old Cartier McDaniel was admitted to a Colorado Hospital and his heart suddenly stopped beating, the doctors lost all hope, saying his life-support machine wouldn’t be enough to keep him alive for longer. Cartier’s parents, Destiny Anderson and Dominique McDaniel, were shattered. Their hopes were hanging on the edge. But in a miraculous turn of events, Cartier’s heart started pumping again as unexpectedly as it had stopped beating.

Image Source: The Children's Hospital Colorado. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

This miracle made the Denver couple feel, probably for the first time in their life, that their prayers were answered by an otherworldly power. In a conversation with NBC News, they said doctors told them that they didn’t have a scientific or medical explanation for how Cartier’s heart began beating again, after staying stopped for over 14 hours. But Dominique said he believed "it was God.”

It all began on April 8 of this year, when Cartier showed signs of fever. Destiny thought giving him Tylenol would cure the fever. “I thought it was a cold and would go away,” she said. But she was wrong. The fever didn’t go away. On the contrary, the little boy’s condition worsened by the next day. His limbs became cold, he was sweating profusely, and his breathing was difficult. Later that day, he wet his bed, which was uncommon.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | mart production

Destiny took him to Children’s Hospital Colorado, where the doctors told her that her son had gone into cardiac arrest. Emergency treatment for sudden cardiac arrest includes a lifesaving technique, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and shocks to the heart with a device called an automated external defibrillator (AED). So the doctors started giving CPR to him. “The doctors were pressing on his chest,” she said. “I started crying and getting hysterical.”

Representative Image Source: Pixabay | Sasin Tipchai

Doctors then placed the patient on a life-support system in which blood was pumped through an artificial lung, where oxygen was added and carbon dioxide was removed. But like most treatments, this treatment was temporary. “It was the worst moment of my life. The whole hospital room was spinning. I was shaking. I couldn’t believe it was happening,” Destiny recalled with a shiver.

Representative Image Source: Physician's Assistant in the emergency room of the non-profit Children's Hospital in Aurora, Colorado. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

When Cartier was moved to the ICU, their hopes sank. “At that point, we’re just praying for the best,” said Destiny. Doctors declared that it was unlikely that the kid would survive. “He was on life support but it was only a matter of time before the machine stopped working,” the doctors told his parents.

Image Source: Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

The parents and their extended family who were there in the hospital ward to bless the kid, were not used to seeing Cartier in such a position. They had always seen him as an active and adventurous child. Destiny, a mother of seven, said, “I’m thinking, ‘How am I going to tell my kids I’m not bringing their brother home?’”

Representative Image Source: Pexels | vidalbalielojrfotografia

When they saw no chances of success in Cartier’s condition, they clung to their faith in God and prayed that their son found peace. However, startlingly enough, the Holter monitors attached to the boy’s heart started beeping and showing signs of heartbeats. At first, one, then two, and boom! Cartier was breathing, again. “His heart just restarted!” Dr. Aline Maddux, associate professor of pediatrics in the pediatrics ICU, and a part of Cartier’s medical team, told KDVR, “That was really an incredible thing that occurred.”

Despite his heart regaining momentum, doctors believed that some of his organs must have been damaged due to a lack of oxygen in certain parts of the brain. But they were wrong. His organs were functioning perfectly. “He's been responding to us with head gestures and he's able to move his upper body quite well. Amazing things are happening for him and we're so blessed and very thankful,” Destiny wrote in an update on the GoFundMe page she has created along with Cartier’s aunt, Angela Maduro, to raise funds for Cartier’s medical care.