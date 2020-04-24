In defense of his shameful 'disinfectant' comment, Trump offers his worst possible excuse yet
The Trump presidency sunk to an unimaginable low yesterday when he suggested Americans can fight off the COVID-19 virus by injecting disinfectant.
"I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute," he said. "One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?" he said. "So it'd be interesting to check that."
He added: "I'm not a doctor. But I'm, like, a person that has a good you-know-what."
The comment has to be the most dangerous, ridiculous, and downright dumb moment in presidential history. Trump essentially advocated a suicide solution for COVID-19.
Trump suggests injecting disinfectant as Covid-19 treatment www.youtube.com
Trump's comments were roundly criticized by the medical community and the poor folks at Lysol even had to come out with a statement asking people not to inject their products.
"Our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information," its parent company said in a statement.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany put out a statement blaming the media for the controversy. "Leave it to the media to irresponsibly take President Trump out of context and run with negative headlines," she said.
After the backlash, a reporter asked Trump to clarify his remarks on Friday and he did so with the most childish response possible. He was being sarcastic.
"I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen," Trump told reporters at an Oval Office bill signing.
But then he went on to discuss the benefits of disinfectants and sunlight against viruses.
SARCASTIC QUESTION: President Trump Clarifies Injecting Disinfectant www.youtube.com
"I was asking a sarcastic — and a very sarcastic question — to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside," the president continued. "But it does kill it, and it would kill it on the hands and that would make things much better. That was done in the form of a sarcastic question to the reporters."
So was he being sarcastic about the benefits of disinfectants as well?
Let's just say, that he was actually being sarcastic (which he wasn't). Isn't a White House briefing on one of the biggest health crises in American history the wrong time to be sarcastic?
Twitter jumped all over the president for his ridiculous defense of the indefensible.
