Adele gets emotional after being surprised by her childhood teacher during concert

Adele's concerts are bound to be emotional with her ballads and iconic voice which mesmerizes everyone in the audience. The "Skyfall" singer is known for her soothing and soul-touching vocals and over the years, has left her fans in tears with songs like "Make You Feel My Love" and "When We Were Young." However, not so long ago, the singer was left in tears after a surprising reunion with her childhood English teacher during one of her concerts, according to TODAY.

Image Source: Adele poses with the Best Pop Solo Performance Award for "Easy on Me" in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

During the ITV special "An Audience with Adele", the British singer performed songs from the new album “30” and answered questions from the star-studded audience, which included stars like Hannah Waddingham, Dua Lipa, Emma Watson, and Emma Thompson. Emma Thompson was given a chance to ask a question to the star and she asked “When you were younger, was there someone who kind of supported you, inspired you, or sort of protected you from all the trials and tribulations of life and inspired you to go on?”

In reply to Thompson's question, Adele said she had an English teacher named "Miss McDonald" when she was in Chestnut Groove. She added, "It was just one year, but she got me really into literature. I’ve always been obsessed with English, and obviously, now I write lyrics, but she also did street dance." The British singer praised the teacher saying, "She used to have all these gold bracelets on and gold sequins and I don’t know, she was just bloody cool and so relatable and likable that I really looked forward to my English lessons."

Home Sweet Home. I’ve always dreamt of doing An Audience With… There was so much love in the room for eachother, it felt like such a gig! Everyone was raucous and bang up for it! And my teacher Ms McDonald was there, it was just heaven ♥️ pic.twitter.com/N1LpkQbeoh — Adele (@Adele) November 21, 2021

Moments later, Thompson reveals to Adele that her teacher is seated amongst the audience. The camera then shifts its focus on McDonald with Adele slowly starting to tear up at the appearance of her childhood teacher. In the next frames of the video, we see the teacher walk up to the stage and hug Adele, with both expressing their heartwarming reactions to each other.

The clip gets more wholesome as we see the two caught up for a brief moment with Adele wiping the tears away from her eyes. On the other hand, McDonald pointed out her children in the audience, and Adele asked to get her number. Both even share a light fun moment on the stage as Adele tells McDonald "I've still got my books you know! I've got all my books from when you were my teacher."

After McDonald made her way from the stage, Adele is spotted running off to get her makeup retouched, hilariously forcing Alan Carr to sing his version of "Make You Feel My Love." Earlier this year, Adele announced that her upcoming album would be complemented by a global tour. The dates of her tour are yet to be announced but expect fans to flock to the concerts in large numbers, resulting in full houses at each venue.