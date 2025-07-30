Hero son saves sunbathing mom's life with a split-second warning

Shocking footage taken in Alpharetta, Georgia shows a mother relaxing by a pool while her two sons play in the water. The peaceful scene quickly turned into a terrifying near-miss when one of the boys noticed something alarming overhead: a massive tree about to fall in their direction.
According to the video, the mother was lying poolside in a lounge chair, reading a book, while her sons splashed in the pool nearby. Suddenly, a cracking sound echoed through the yard.
"I was sitting at the pool relaxing and reading a book while watching my two sons swim, when I heard a tree cracking and then my son yelled 'Run mom!' so I bolted out of my chair right before a huge tree fell right on the chair I was sitting on," the mother said, according to Viral Hog.
The tree crashed down with enormous force, splintering the chair and narrowly missing the spot where she had been seated just seconds before. Footage captured the dramatic moment, showing how a child's quick thinking likely averted a tragedy.
A fallen tree against a destroyed roof after a stormCanva
The source of the falling tree wasn’t immediately clear, but heavy spring rainfall in the region may have weakened its roots or trunk. Incidents involving falling trees are more common during storms or after long periods of moisture saturation, especially in areas with older or unmaintained trees.
An uprooted tree after a stormCanva
The boy’s awareness and ability to respond so quickly stunned viewers of the video. Many praised him online for noticing the danger and warning his mom without hesitation—an instinct that proved life-saving.
The family has not released additional details, but the video has since gone viral, viewed thousands of times on social media platforms.
This article was originally published three years ago.