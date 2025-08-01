Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Playfully teasing your kids might be the secret to raising smarter, happier people

"Trolling your children can be amazing, but only if you're not mean about it."

teasing, playful, silly, parental teasing, humor, fun, intelligence, quick minds

Mom teasing her son by trying to steal his ice cream.

Image via Canva - Photo by RgStudio
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesAug 01, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

It's fun to have a good laugh. Maybe, selfishly it's even better when at the expense of someone else. But, it is definitely a rare gem after all the work a parent puts into raising a child, when a silly dig is particularly hilarious. Playful teasing has been shown to raise the intelligence and over all happiness of kids.

Teasing involves the delicate balance of aggression and lighthearted goofiness. Coming on too strong or harsh, it can easily cross the line into bullying. There must be a playfulness, and what themes and topics chosen for the game of it are very important.

 dads, parents, dad jokes, conflict, skill sets, resolve conflict, affection, friends, family Father teases son with a tie on his own head.Image via Canva - Photo by Pornpimon Rodchua

 

What are the studies telling us?

Dr. Carol Bishop Mills, an assistant professor at The University of Alabama states in an article for the UA News Center, "Research shows us that even very young children can recognize that teasing is not always bad; that sometimes it can be a fun way to play with friends and family." When teasing is recognized by both parties, children learn to show affection, resolve conflict, and better understand the limits of social boundaries.

In an article by PsyPost, a study on parenting with humor found it promoted cognitive flexibility, a skill that involves adapting to evolving situations and finding creative solutions. Research into the study revealed humor had important benefits. Misdirection through humor can help diffuse a tense situation heading for conflict. Children were able to learn from the creative skill demonstrated by their parents and model their own version of problem-solving skills. A strong example offered for helpful teasing was a parent faking a robust tantrum. A toddler about to express themselves with a tantrum of their own might find it all funny and start laughing instead.

A study at the University of Sheffield published in Neuroscience News identified, "... these studies reveal a mechanism by which toddlers learn to distinguish joking and pretending. Parents offer explicit cues to distinguish these intentions, and toddlers use these cues to guide their own behaviors, which in turn allows toddlers to distinguish these intentional contexts." Learning how to joke, think outside of the box, and enjoy life are all important tools in maintaining healthy relationships.

Reddit discusses trolling your kids

If you want to gain some insights and learn from real people, do some exploring on the website Reddit. In a thread titled, Troll Your Kids, a redditor discussed coming across a TikTok mom that posts videos trolling her kids. They went on to talk about playfully teasing their own children, and how fun it is. People had some great responses in the comment section:

  • "We do Parkour! (Office Style) all over our house. Fall into bed: Parkour! do a tiny jump over a toy? Parkour!"
  • "Our toddlers have to shout 'Oh yeah' in a wrestler voice before they get a snack"
  • "Last night I tried to convince my son he had 4 fingers. Then he turned around and played the same joke on his dad. I was so proud"
  • "My husband and I do really old sounding voices and call each other Bob and Marge. Now our kids yell Bob or Marge in old people voices when the need us"
  • "My kid lost it yesterday in the car when my husband told him 'Don't star no stuff won't be no stuff'. Now he goes around repeating it"
  • "i'm not even sure where it started, but when my kids ask what's for dinner, the answer is poop sandwiches."
  • "Any time we were hurrying anywhere we said, 'get to the choppah!' with our best Arnold accent. One time we were rushing back to our parking meter and this little five year old voice yelled 'get to the Choppah, mom!' made heads turn"
  • "Love this! Now I'm on a mission to make things more fun around here!"

The TikTok mom

There's a mom on TikTok under the name reelmomstuff that posted a video about teasing her children. She writes in the post, "If you're not enjoying motherhood it's probs bc you're not trolling your kids enough." Watch the video below for a good laugh:

@reelmomstuff

Did you make it to the end? Nvm, you wouldn’t remember if you did anyways. #momsoftiktok #90skid #trollyourkids

 

For children, the experience of being completely reliant on others and not having any real power of their own, it's a beautiful gift to offer relief through a good laugh. Getting to be 'in on the joke' is an amazing situation. Watching kids develop and learn from the little tricks of their parents, awesome.

funhilariouskidslaughparentplayful teasingraisingrare gemhappinessintelligencehumorteasingsmartercommunitycomedyparenting humor

The Latest

teasing, playful, silly, parental teasing, humor, fun, intelligence, quick minds
Life hacks

Playfully teasing your kids might be the secret to raising smarter, happier people

sexism in education, gender stereotypes, sexist homework, gender roles, women in STEM, representation matters, challenging stereotypes, female surgeons, gender bias, career stereotypes
Past Events

Student brilliantly shuts down sexist homework question, stunning her teacher

cashless banking, digital banks, bank won't give cash, tiktok banking story, Taryn Compton viral video, atm only policy, banking system Australia, losing access to cash
Past Events

She tried to withdraw her own cash—but the bank had a rule she never saw coming

horror movies, romantic movies, filmmaking, date night, romantic horror
Culture

5 genuinely scary, and surprisingly romantic, horror movies that are perfect for date night

More For You

apology, amends, restitution, relationships, repentance, forgiveness, spiritual balance, moral repair

Couple talk while sitting on a bench.

Image via Canva - Photo by Mizuno K

I started making amends instead of apologizing and it unlocked a life-changing confidence

Sometimes it feels like we live in a world lacking accountability. Too often the best course correction a person offers is some half-hearted apology that somehow leaves you feeling at fault. "I'm sorry you were offended." Or maybe, "I didn't know that would hurt your feelings." I'm not above the behavior. Most of my life, if I wasn't avoiding a problem, I was scooting the edges with my own careful, "My bad." A little over ten years ago I started practicing making amends for my wrongs instead of just an apology. And it changed my life.

What's the difference between an apology and making an amends?

So what's the difference between an apology and an amends? Dictionary.com describes an apology as, "a written or spoken expression of one's regret, remorse, or sorrow having insulted, failed, injured, or wronged another." This is a traditional 'I'm sorry' apology.

Keep ReadingShow less
private seller, online marketplace, peer-to-peer sales, buyer beware, resale scams, verified seller, fraudulent listings

Facebook on phone and used tires.

Wikimedia commons 2.0 Generic License (Image cropped and grey fill top.) and Photo from Canva by Latino Life

Man who bought tires from Facebook Marketplace shares warning to people looking for deals

With everything getting rather expensive these days, it's not surprising when someone jumps on a seemingly great bargain. A young man named Wyatt posted in a recent TikTok video, that he found himself a sweet deal on the Facebook Marketplace. The seller had some tires that he claimed still had about 70% tread left. When Wyatt went to purchase them, they looked good. He spent around $500 and took them to Discount Tire to get them balanced. Unfortunately, the tires were bad and unusable. Wyatt ended up spending additional money to get a brand new set of tires anyway.

As it turns out this isn't that unique of an experience. There are absolutely great deals to be had on Facebook Marketplace and similar sites. Sadly, experiences like Wyatt are more common than you might think. AARP, a non profit that advocates for people over 50, reported that from July to September in 2023, Facebook removed 827 million fake Facebook accounts.

Keep ReadingShow less
soap, hands, dishes, laundry, washing techniques, explainer, life hacks

Dishes, laundry, and washing hands glamour shot.

Image via Canva - Photos by Elnur, dorioconnell, and V&M STUDIO

Avoid these soapy mistakes - simple guidelines for washing hands, dishes, and laundry

How many times have you actually been told and shown the proper way to do something that's basic and practical for every day life? The most memorable "how to moment" I can literally think of, learning to tie my shoes at four-years-old. Most of us go through life just winging it and following the herd. But, there is actually some good information available when it comes to using soap.

Maybe you've been told it's all the same. Lather it. Spread it. Rinse it. Problems solved. But the simple truth, what kind of soap and how much you should be using really matters. More importantly, what are you using the soap for?

Keep ReadingShow less
dying, family, mental health, grief, mortality, love, good byes

Daughter visits her mother in hospice.

Image via Canva - Photo by KatarzynaBialasiewicz

4 meaningful things to do when someone is dying and you don't know how to respond

This is a really difficult conversation and it doesn't have to be. Western civilization has dropped the ball when it comes to talking about death. We spend the majority of our lives completely failing to acknowledge this process until it slams us in the heart and face.

We're all heading to this exact spot, trudging down a path with our loved ones. Most of us have lost at least one person that broke our hearts and, odds are, it's a lot more than that. Repression and denial are favorites for many of us navigating this challenge, but it's not the healthiest choice. For those avoiding a family member or close friend that's not going to be with us much longer, here are some suggestions for a more powerful and wonderful experience.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elizabeth Dunn, psychologist, Phd, happiness, charity, depression, service, helping others

Elizabeth Dunn on her Ted Talk

Image from YouTube video.

Elizabeth Dunn shares why all giving doesn't make people happy. But one kind always works.

What's better than being depressed? How about being happy. For most of us, living is a constant mix of ups and downs. The older we get and the more experiences we have in navigating the trials of life, hopefully finding a routine of positive habits can help us manage our moods better.

One of the most productive tools for feeling good is service. Yes, having a big chunk of money or great things occurring are super positive influences for a moment. But showing up for friends, family, and strangers boosts are inner morale like no other. Surprisingly, how we do that has a dramatic affect on it working.

Keep ReadingShow less
celebrity, Jennifer Aniston, sleep tips, 7-9 hours sleep, good night's sleep, recovery, sleep patterns, dreams, sleep cycles

Jennifer Aniston and a comfortable looking bed.

Photo from "The Morning Show" Jennifer Aniston and via Canva by anytka.

Jennifer Aniston swears by these 4 tips for a good night's sleep and science agrees

Many people are suffering the ill effects of poor sleep habits. A Gallup poll in 2024 found that only 42% of the people surveyed felt that they got enough rest. On average about 27% of us are not getting the nightly requirements for healthy sleep.

Jennifer Aniston, an actor known for many roles including the iconic show Friends, has been forthcoming with her own difficulties in finding a good night's sleep. With the stresses of random hours for a filming schedule, travel, meals, and unfamiliar places for rest, it's no wonder the entertainer could have sleep difficulties.

Keep ReadingShow less
Party skills, strangers, events, social skills, confidence, self esteem, interpersonal skills

Group of people talking.

Image via Canva

People are empowering introverts by sharing their favorite 'small talk' topics

Not everyone has been gifted the gene that allows them to spark up conversations with complete strangers. They stand in front of a group of new people and it seems like they've known everyone and been besties forever. Perhaps you've always had this skill or learned to attain it over time, navigating each unique social settings with ease.

Many people find the surface level conversation very challenging. It can send a wave of anxiety so uncomfortable that some might avoid these situations all together. There is a simple art that exists which allows chat to come incredibly easy. Utilizing the suggestions below even the most gifted gabber can affirm or possibly improve upon this special skill.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025