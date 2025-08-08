Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Seth Rogen was asked about being childless and his honest response is very refreshing

The Canadian-American actor said that 'a lot of people have kids even before they think about it'.

Seth Rogen, Lauren Miller, child-free, no kids, Hollywood couple, celebrity marriage, Diary of a CEO, Steven Bartlett, podcast interview, life choices, relationship goals, family planning, child-free lifestyle, marriage advice, celebrity news, personal freedom, Hollywood success, couple goals, public reaction, marriage without kids

Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller.

Cover Image Source: Seth Rogen and wife Lauren Miller attend the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
By Neha B.,
Neha B.
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Aug 08, 2025

In a moment straight out of a Hollywood rom-com, Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller first met on a summer night in 2004 at a party hosted by screenwriter Will Reiser. Sparks flew instantly, and by 4 a.m., they were on a spontaneous date, eating grilled cheese and playing Spanish Scrabble until sunrise. Since then, they’ve made some bold choices together, including moving in together in 2005 and deciding not to have children. Seth has been asked many times why they chose to remain child-free, and during a March 2023 episode of the “Diary of a CEO” podcast, he shared his thoughtful reasons, earning widespread praise..

seth rogem comic-con, comedians, actors, celebrity, rogen speaking Seth Rogen speaking at the 2018 San Diego Comic Con. upload.wikimedia.org

Speaking to host Steven Bartlett, the Golden Globes nominee said that not having children actually “helped him succeed” in Hollywood. At about 51 minutes into the podcast, Seth said, “There's a whole huge thing I'm not doing, which is raising children.” Steven attempted to break into this thought process by saying, "But it might make you happier,” to which Seth quickly replied, “I don’t think it would.” The 40-year-old star added that he has obviously worked with a lot of children, in films like "Horton Hears a Who!" (2008), "Kung Fu Panda" (2008), "Monsters vs. Aliens" (2009), "The Simpsons" (1989) and "American Dad! "(2005). Nevertheless, he said, “Some people want kids. Some people don’t want kids.”

via GIPHY

The Canadian-American actor explained that “a lot of people have kids even before they think about it.” Most people just seem to go through the routine process of a career followed by marriage followed by having kids. But neither Seth nor his wife were like that at any time in their relationship. They were always content not having kids. “The older we get, the happier and reaffirmed with our choice to not have kids,” Seth said, feeling relieved, “Thank God, we don’t have children.”

Image Source: YouTube | @laurasuarez5151Image Source: YouTube | @laurasuarez5151

“We get to do whatever we want,” Seth continued. He even listed some of the things he and his wife can now do that they wouldn't have been able to if they had kids. “We are in the prime of our lives. We’re smarter than we’ve ever been. We understand ourselves more than we’ve ever had. We have the capacity to achieve the level of work and a level of communication and a level of care for one another and a lifestyle—we can live with one another,” he said before bursting into short hysterical laughter. The filmmaker reaffirmed that they are so happy they chose to remain child-free. “Me and my wife get a lot of active enjoyment out of not having kids than having kids.”

Image Source: YouTube | @wwclifeImage Source: YouTube | @wwclife

Seth’s free thinking touched the hearts of people who expressed admiration for him. A child-free woman, @ninabradshaw2267, commented that it was “really refreshing” for her to “hear someone speak about being child-free.” @mikehunthurst6953 affirmed, “Having kids is a choice, not a requirement.”

This article originally appeared last year.

celebrity marriagecelebrity newschild-freechild-free lifestylecouple goalsdiary of a ceofamily planninghollywood couplehollywood successlauren millerlife choicesmarriage advicemarriage without kidsno kidspersonal freedompodcast interviewpublic reactionrelationship goalsseth rogensteven bartlettpast events

The Latest

toddlers, emotional cues, child behavior, University of Washington, early learning, social awareness, child psychology, infant research, behavioral science, cognitive skills, baby development, parenting study, emotional intelligence, toddler emotions, developmental psychology, early childhood, mood perception, child development, emotional regulation, neuroscience study
Past Events

Simple experiment shows toddlers modifying their behavior when an angry adult enters the room

Sergei Krikalev, Mir space station, Soviet Union collapse, Russian cosmonaut, longest space missions, space history, space exploration, MIR mission, Anatoly Artsebarsky, Helen Sharman
Past Events

He left for a space mission. When he returned, his whole country was gone.

Himalayas, tectonic plates, Indian Plate, Eurasian Plate, geology, plate tectonics, continental drift, mountain formation, Mount Everest, Tibetan Plateau, helium study, Stanford research, AGU 2023, delamination, seismic activity, earthquake risk, geodynamic research, Bhutan springs, Earth science, mantle rocks
Past Events

One of the biggest countries is starting to split into two, a new study discovers

Gondwana, dinosaur footprints, Brazil dinosaurs, Cameroon fossils, tectonic plates, Atlantic Ocean history, Pangea, paleontology, SMU research, dinosaur migration, prehistoric rivers, theropod tracks, sauropod tracks, fossil pollen, Borborema fossils, Koum Basin, Cretaceous period, dinosaur evidence, plate tectonics, supercontinent breakup
Past Events

Matching dinosaur footprints found over 3,700 miles apart reveal a deep secret about continents

More For You

Bob Ross, The Joy of Painting, colorblind art, grey painting, painting tips, art inspiration, landscape painting, oil painting, art without color, painting techniques, artistic motivation, colorblind artist, famous painters, TV art show, art legacy, inspirational art, viral video, painting tutorial, creative process, mountains painting

Bob Ross worked to make painting accessible to everyone.

Cover Image Source: YouTube I @BobRoss

Fan with color blindness told Bob Ross he couldn't paint, the icon's response was amazing

Bob Ross wasn't just a famous painter; he was a man with a heart of gold. Known for his magical ability to transform empty canvases into masterpieces, his show "The Joy of Painting" remains beloved by fans. Though it concluded in 1994, the show's videos remain popular online. In Episode 4 of Season 2, which has recently gone viral, Bob meets a colorblind fan who believes he can't paint. In a warm and inspiring response, Bob demonstrates how to create art using only grey and white.

In the episode uploaded on YouTube by "The Joy of Painting" channel, Bob Ross talks about a fan who felt he couldn't paint because he was colorblind. Bob shares, "Just recently, I was doing a demonstration in a mall, and I had a man come to me, and he said, 'Bob, I could never paint because I'm colorblind. All I can see is gray tones.' So, I thought today we'd do a picture in gray just to show you that anyone can paint."

Keep ReadingShow less
funny signs, humorous signs, comedic public signs, viral funny signs, funny warning signs, r/funnysigns, humorous signage, funny public messages, silly signs

A funny bathroom sign.

Reddit | u/beachvbguy

25 hilarious signs that prove some messages just can’t be taken seriously

Signs are meant to inform, warn, or direct, but sometimes, they unintentionally entertain. Whether due to poor wording, clever humor, or just plain absurdity, some signs end up being comedic gold.

Thanks to the internet, we no longer have to stumble upon them by accident—there’s even a whole subreddit, r/funnysigns, dedicated to collecting the most ridiculous ones.

Keep ReadingShow less
semicolon tattoo meaning, mental health awareness, Project Semicolon, kindness story, viral kindness, mental health support, server story, inspirational note, suicide prevention, uplifting stories

A recipt with a note on it and an image of a semicolon tattoo

Canva | Katie Battel

The couple recognized her semicolon tattoo—and their note left her in tears

When Katie, a server in Buffalo, New York, shared a simple story on social media, she had no idea just how many people it would touch. Her post centered around a kind gesture from a couple dining at her restaurant—one that left her in tears and uplifted thousands more online.

Katie shared a photo of the receipt left by the couple. Along with a generous tip, they’d written: "We noticed your ; tattoo. We're glad you are still here and that you helped us have a great meal. Thanks." For those familiar with the semicolon symbol, the message carried deep meaning. Often associated with mental health awareness and survival, the tattoo struck a personal chord with Katie.

Keep ReadingShow less
seat stealing, airline passenger revenge, flight seating dispute, entitled travelers, Indigo Airlines story, viral airline story, passenger prank, airplane seat drama

A passenger at the airport checks her flight

Canva

Passenger steals his seat on a flight—his clever revenge leaves her speechless

Air travel is stressful enough without entitled passengers making it worse. Whether it's armrest hoggers or seat recliners, there's always someone who makes the journey unpleasant. But one airline passenger took things to another level—flat-out refusing to move from a seat she didn't pay for.

Reddit user u/compile_commit shared a wild story about his cousin flying from Ahmedabad to Kolkata on Indigo Airlines. He had specifically booked an exit row aisle seat and even paid extra for it. However, when he boarded, he found a woman already sitting there, completely unwilling to move.

Keep ReadingShow less
skin cancer, health, preventative care, melanoma, dermatology, TikTok, viral story, life hack, marriage, relationships, intuition, good news

A man covered in the circles his wife drew on his skin, calling attention to his moles.

TikTok | @brinleemiles

Husband sent to dermatologist covered in circles—his wife’s intuition may have saved his life

Brinlee Miles wasn’t about to leave anything to chance. The 20-year-old from Utah knew her husband, Ryan Miles, needed a thorough checkup at the dermatologist, especially given his family history with skin cancer. Concerned about a few moles on his back and chest, she took matters into her own hands—literally—by grabbing a pen and circling the spots she thought needed attention.

To her surprise, the dermatologist not only acknowledged her efforts but responded in kind, marking the moles with notes after examining them.

Keep ReadingShow less
tectonic plates, geology discovery, Pacific Ocean, Utrecht University, seismic tomography, Pontus plate, geologist Suzanna, Ring of Fire, mountain belts

There's more to earth that we know.

Canva

Geologists stunned to discover part of the Earth that disappeared 20 million years ago

Studying tectonic plates helps geologists understand a landform’s geological history, locate rare metals, and predict future natural processes. In 2023, geologists from Utrecht University in the Netherlands made a stunning discovery while studying the Pacific plate. Suzanna van de Lagemaat, the team's lead geologist, found a massive, previously unknown tectonic plate once a quarter the size of the Pacific Ocean. They named it the "Pontus plate." A detailed study of this discovery was published in the Gondwana Research Journal.

The search for Pontus began unknowingly over a decade ago when researchers from the same university found fragments of old tectonic plates deep in Earth’s mantle using seismic tomography. This technique uses seismic waves from earthquakes or explosions to create images of Earth’s interior. Suzanna conducted detailed investigations of the mountain belts in Japan, Borneo, the Philippines, New Guinea, and New Zealand to reconstruct the lost plates, according to a university press release.

Keep ReadingShow less
Snezhana Soosh, Ukrainian artist, fatherhood art, dads daughters, father daughter, family bonds, parenting art, tender illustrations, masculine tenderness, art relationships, emotional paintings, artist inspiration, paternal love, protective fathers, heartwarming art, Soosh paintings, family relationships, fatherhood paintings, emotional fatherhood, bonding illustrations
Dads do it all, even hair.
All illustrations are provided by Soosh and used with permission.

Artist creates beautiful paintings about the relationship between a father and daughter

We'd like to introduce you to another person bringing attention to the special relationship between fathers and daughters.

Ukrainian artist Snezhana Soosh has created a series of paintings that beautifully show this amazing bond.

Keep ReadingShow less
flight attendants, cabin crew, travel tips, flight safety, viral TikTok, aviation secrets, passenger safety, airline protocols, Wizz Air, Rania TikTok

They're not just saying hi to be kind.

Canva

Here's why flight attendants greet boarding passengers. It's not just about being polite.

Ever wondered why flight attendants greet you with a big smile? It's not just about being friendly. There's more to the job than meets the eye. In a recent TikTok clip, Rania (@itsmekikooooo) revealed the real reason flight attendants greet passengers.

Rania, a flight attendant with Hungarian budget carrier Wizz Air, is also a content creator who regularly shares videos about cabin crew life and flight hacks. Recently, she explained in a brief clip that greeting passengers is actually a safety protocol.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025