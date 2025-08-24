Sister who had to wait years to adopt brother from foster care surprises him with a trip of a lifetime

In October 2023, Hannah received a phone call that changed her and her little brother's life. After five years of fighting for custody, Hannah was able to adopt her half-brother TJ. So, when TJ appeared in front of her carrying his suitcase, her heart welled up with emotions of a lifetime. Ever since then, these two have been inseparable. Hannah posts about their journey together but one video left the viewers crying.
In February, Hannah and TJ left for Florida to visit Disney World. She posted a clip of their tour on TikTok, and people all over the internet have been crying over their story. “I adopted my little brother a year ago, who had been in foster care almost his whole life, and now we’re just healing childhood trauma together,” the overlay caption of the video read. The video depicts Hannah taking her 5-year-old brother TJ on a fun trip to Disney World. “You and I are going to the airport right now to go to Disney World.” She tells him while they are seated in a car.
Representative Image: Disney World made the perfect surprise. upload.wikimedia.org
Uncertain still, TJ responds, “No, we’re not.” Then she points at the back saying, “Our bags are all packed and we’re going straight there.” When TJ realizes his sister is telling the truth, his hands fly to cover his mouth in disbelief. The video shows the boy carrying a suitcase featuring a Mickey Mouse design. He is seen inside Disney World ushering with thrill and playfulness. The sibling duo swings around having rollercoaster rides, merry-go-rounds, and trippy adventures. He displays a cute gap-toothy smile. Both laugh and cheer exclaiming, “I can’t believe how lucky I am!”
People were sobbing over the heartwarming footage. @s.car.lett commented, “You are an amazing person, you and your little brother deserve a lifetime of happiness and love.” In addition, several people jumped in to show their support by donating funds for TJ’s upbringing. @kymberlychase, for instance, asked if he had an Amazon wishlist, so she could buy him something from there.
The clip was also posted on Instagram where it has 3.4 million views. She revealed that TJ is her half-brother and they share the same father. Their father was into drugs and domestic violence, due to which he was put into a foster home straight from the hospital where he was born.
She would repeatedly ask for TJ's custody but all her appeals were dismissed. After five years of living in traumatic foster care, the foster family allowed them to adopt him. “We were kicking a soccer ball around together and then all of a sudden he stopped, he looked like he was about to cry, then he ran to me and hugged me and said I missed you,” she described in the post.
Hannah has even created a GoFundMe page to raise funds to support TJ. “I adopted my 5-year-old brother after he had spent almost his whole life in foster care. This is for him and whatever he needs to have the brightest future possible (therapy, college, summer camps, sports, etc.)” she wrote on the page. So far, the couple has raised $27,369 through 947 donations.
Female shopper looking for help
21 products that are gaslighting us into thinking they’re essential when they’re not
Some things in life are actually necessary—clean water, decent healthcare, basic human decency. But then there are the things that feel like they’re gaslighting us. The things we’re told we can’t live without, even though we survived just fine before they existed. Things like "smart" fridges, lawn fertilizer services, and yes—whole body deodorant.
Recently, our sister-site Upworthy asked their Facebook audience the question: What's a product or service that feels like it's gaslighting all of us into thinking it's necessary? More than 8,000 responses poured in. The answers were passionate, funny, and surprisingly unified.
Here are 21 products, services, and systems people called out for pretending to be essential—when they might actually be optional, overpriced, or flat-out invented.
Woman applies deodorantCanva
1. Whole body deodorant
"Take a shower," said Shannon H.
“How did we ever manage all those years without it!! 😂😵💫” added Karen R.
Others noted it may help people with medical conditions—but for the average person, it's definitely a marketing creation.
2. Health insurance
It topped the list. Erica L. explained: “My doctor prescribes, the pharmacist issues meds, nurses care for people, surgeons do surgery—Health Insurance stands between health care and patients and says no, exclusively on whether they think it’s financially effective to treat you.”
Important note: Health insurance can provide life-saving access for many—but what people are frustrated by here is the profit-first system, not care itself.
Newlywed leaving the receptionCanva
3. The wedding industry
Multiple people slammed the high cost of modern weddings.
JoElla B. put it plainly: “We spend too much time and money planning one day, and not enough thought on how to blend two lives in a mutually beneficial one.”
Others called out expensive dresses, venues, and pressure to perform for social media.
4. Bottled water
Carole D. said: “Water in plastic bottles! Get a cup!”
While bottled water has value in emergencies, it’s often just filtered tap water—sold for profit in plastic.
5. Baby product overload
“Most baby products,” wrote Kelli O. “They really aren’t as needy and complicated as companies want us to think.”
6. Fabric softener
“It’s bad for clothes, bad for the Earth, bad for the wallet, and totally unnecessary,” said Gail H.
Some experts agree—many softeners contain chemicals that can reduce fabric lifespan and irritate skin.
A hand reaches out to touch a smart appliance on the wallCanva
7. Smart appliances
“Adding ‘phone controls’ to every appliance instead of making them last as long as they used to,” wrote Sherry S.
When your fridge needs a software update, something’s gone off the rails.
8. Makeup and anti-aging products
“Anything anti-aging,” said Melissa T., “Please just let me age into the gargoyle I was meant to become.”
Others questioned products designed to “fix” eyelashes, eyebrows, pores, and graying hair.
April S. added, “Products that women are convinced they MUST have in order to be ‘beautiful’ and therefore ‘loved.’”
9. Cosmetic surgery
Ron P. called out the industry as a whole. And while body autonomy matters, many commenters questioned whether insecurities are being commodified and sold back to us.
10. Ticketmaster and “convenience fees”
“Let’s go back to waiting in line at a record store,” wrote Nicole C.
Zaida B. added: “Convenience fee for online purchases—then charging $10 more at the actual event.”
A woman shows off her engagement ringCanva
11. Engagement rings
James P. didn’t mince words: “Engagement rings.”
The diamond industry has long been criticized for manufactured scarcity and marketing-fueled necessity.
12. Lawn chemicals and services
“Plant native grasses and you don’t have the pests or need for constant watering,” wrote Jamie B.
Environmental groups have raised similar concerns over runoff and unnecessary pesticide use.
13. AI and generative tech
“This stuff squeezes the lifeblood and individuality out of the human experience,” said Teresa L.
Saskia D. and others echoed skepticism about its necessity, even as many of us are being pushed to use it.
A wreath made of flowers sits on displayCanva
14. Funeral services
Amy W. shared: “My parents both have already paid to have themselves cremated and are very adamant that they do not want anything big done for them. In their words, ‘I won’t care, I’m dead.’”
Of course, some families find comfort in tradition—but the cost and pressure can feel overwhelming and predatory.
15. Rinse and repeat
Amy D. nailed it: “It’s just to sell more. Not even sure you need it at all.”
16. Credit Card Surcharges
Shawn S. took aim at the extra fees popping up at checkout: “That is the cost of doing business and shouldn’t be the burden of the purchaser.”
Many questioned why customers are increasingly being asked to pay extra simply for the convenience of using a card.
17. Constant phone upgrades
“Apple are notorious for releasing the same shit every year,” said Steph S.
Diana H. added, “Needing to upgrade our phones so frequently.”
Built-in obsolescence and marketing cycles drive most of the demand.
A collection of supplementsCanva
18. Vitamins and supplements
“If I took every supplement they say I NEED I wouldn’t need food. Nor could I afford it,” said Tausha L.
19. Fake pockets on women’s pants
Jessica W. said, “I have to buy men’s pants for work because women’s pants would just get torn up too fast!”
Form over function, and then they charge more for it.
20. Disposable everything
“The ‘convenience’ of disposable everything,” said Rick R.
It’s killing the planet—and draining wallets.
21. Tipping
“I’m sick of supplementing for corporations that refuse to pay a living wage,” wrote Susan V.
Tipping culture has evolved into something far removed from its original intent, and for many, it now feels like a burden shifted onto the customer.
The bigger picture
People aren’t saying all these things should vanish tomorrow. But when we start seeing convenience sold as necessity, and insecurity turned into billion-dollar markets, it's worth asking: who benefits from all of this?
And more importantly—who pays?
