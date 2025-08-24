Skip to content
Sister who had to wait years to adopt brother from foster care surprises him with a trip of a lifetime

Her brother has spent five long years in abusive foster care and now they are healing the trauma together, Hannah said.

Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
Cottonbro Studio
GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffAug 24, 2025
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio

In October 2023, Hannah received a phone call that changed her and her little brother's life. After five years of fighting for custody, Hannah was able to adopt her half-brother TJ. So, when TJ appeared in front of her carrying his suitcase, her heart welled up with emotions of a lifetime. Ever since then, these two have been inseparable. Hannah posts about their journey together but one video left the viewers crying.

In February, Hannah and TJ left for Florida to visit Disney World. She posted a clip of their tour on TikTok, and people all over the internet have been crying over their story. “I adopted my little brother a year ago, who had been in foster care almost his whole life, and now we’re just healing childhood trauma together,” the overlay caption of the video read. The video depicts Hannah taking her 5-year-old brother TJ on a fun trip to Disney World. “You and I are going to the airport right now to go to Disney World.” She tells him while they are seated in a car.

Uncertain still, TJ responds, “No, we’re not.” Then she points at the back saying, “Our bags are all packed and we’re going straight there.” When TJ realizes his sister is telling the truth, his hands fly to cover his mouth in disbelief. The video shows the boy carrying a suitcase featuring a Mickey Mouse design. He is seen inside Disney World ushering with thrill and playfulness. The sibling duo swings around having rollercoaster rides, merry-go-rounds, and trippy adventures. He displays a cute gap-toothy smile. Both laugh and cheer exclaiming, “I can’t believe how lucky I am!”

@hannahrobinson.family

If you’d to know more about us and our journey, I have the full story on my instagram🫶🏻 For everyone asking how they can support sweet TJ, there is a link in my bio to a fund for his future🥹💗 #adoption #adoptionstory #fostercare #siblings #disneyworld

People were sobbing over the heartwarming footage. @s.car.lett commented, “You are an amazing person, you and your little brother deserve a lifetime of happiness and love.” In addition, several people jumped in to show their support by donating funds for TJ’s upbringing. @kymberlychase, for instance, asked if he had an Amazon wishlist, so she could buy him something from there.

Image source: TikTok | @user82738282922965378975Image source: TikTok | @user82738282922965378975

The clip was also posted on Instagram where it has 3.4 million views. She revealed that TJ is her half-brother and they share the same father. Their father was into drugs and domestic violence, due to which he was put into a foster home straight from the hospital where he was born.

Image source: TikTok | @@sarahraven_lopezImage source: TikTok | @sarahraven_lopez

She would repeatedly ask for TJ's custody but all her appeals were dismissed. After five years of living in traumatic foster care, the foster family allowed them to adopt him. “We were kicking a soccer ball around together and then all of a sudden he stopped, he looked like he was about to cry, then he ran to me and hugged me and said I missed you,” she described in the post.

Hannah has even created a GoFundMe page to raise funds to support TJ. “I adopted my 5-year-old brother after he had spent almost his whole life in foster care. This is for him and whatever he needs to have the brightest future possible (therapy, college, summer camps, sports, etc.)” she wrote on the page. So far, the couple has raised $27,369 through 947 donations.

Image Source: GoFundMeImage Source: GoFundMe

You can follow Hannah Robinson on TikTok and Instagram for more updates on this story and her family life.

This article originally appeared last year.

