  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Daughter Explains Brutal Obituary She Wrote For Her Father
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Illamasqua Asks Trump Supporters Not To Buy Its Products
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    McDonald’s Just Introduced A Complicated New Straw That Has Everyone Scratching Their Heads
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    An Annoyed Elephant Literally Ran Invasive Tourists Right Out Of Town
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    The Upcoming iPhone 8 Will Cost More Than $1,000, Which Might Say As Much About Us As It Does The Phone
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    Twitter Fights Back Against Pizza-Shaming Fitness Blog 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    In America, Staying Pregnant Forever Is Easier Than Getting Time Off Work
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  8. 8 8
    See How All Pixar Movies Are Changed For International Audiences
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    We Attempt To Explain Why Bathing Naked With An Orange Is Suddenly So Popular
    by Tasbeeh Herwees, Maxwell Williams
Communities

7-Year-Old Just Presented The Best Argument Against Trump's Wall 

by Andre Grant

February 24, 2017 at 14:00
Copy Link

Around the country, in communities big and small, people are sharing their concerns with political leaders. Town hall meetings are undoubtedly seeing record attendance numbers, each seemingly packed to the gills with constituents ready and willing to share their thoughts on the direction the United States is heading.

In Louisville, Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell faced down a resident that pleaded with him about coal jobs and Obamacare.

“The last I heard, these coal jobs are not coming back, and now these people don’t have the insurance they need because they’re poor. And they worked those coal mines and they’re sick. The veterans are sick, the veterans are broken down, they’re not getting what they need,” Rose Mudd Perkins of Georgetown, Kentucky, told McConnell. She ended her remark with the sharp quip, “If you can answer any of that, I’ll sit down and shut up like Elizabeth Warren.”

McConnell only replied, “I hope you feel better,” giving Ms. Perkins no real answers. 

While voting-aged adults around the nation raised their voices in concern, none spoke louder than 7-year-old Toby Smith from Arkansas.

During a town hall meeting with his Representative Tom Cotton, Toby stood up, barely able to reach the microphone, and shared his displeasure with comments made by President Donald Trump in regard to Mexicans and Mexican-Americans.

“Donald Trump makes Mexicans not important to people who are in Arkansas who like Mexicans,” Toby said, unafraid and unashamed. “He is deleting all the parks and PBS Kids just to make a wall. He shouldn’t do that. He shouldn’t do all that stuff just for the wall,” he added.

Cotton immediately thanked Toby for his question. While not directly answering Toby’s question or promising to save PBS, Cotton said, “We are a melting pot. We are all one people. We want Mexico to be a healthy, strong partner. But we also have to protect our own citizens, and that’s where the wall comes in.”

Sadly, the planned budget cuts Toby were referring to don’t end at PBS. The plan would additionally eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts, drastically reduce funding for the departments of Commerce, Energy, Transportation, Justice, and State, according to The Hill.

Estimations for President Trump’s proposed border wall, which Mexico will not be paying for, are running close $22 billion over three years. PBS received about $445 million in federal funding in 2016, which is approximately 0.02 percent of the federal budget. Perhaps Trump can keep at least one young American happy and find it in his heart to save public broadcasting for everyone.

Recently on GOOD
Trump

Pranksters Hand Out Russian ‘Trump’ Flags At Conservative Conference

Organizers scrambled to confiscate them as quickly as possible by Tod Perry
Sports

Conan O’Brien Plays Soccer in Mexico With Star Gio dos Santos

Duo hit the pitch for “Conan Without Borders” immmigration special. 
Communities

2 Ways Congress Could Take Down The President

It's clear that Russia meddled in the election, but investigating the executive branch isn't cut-and-dry by Jordan Tama
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Donald Trump is an untreated Al-Anon. https://t.co/ULGO2lfZ76 https://t.co/c5BnxvH9cD
7-Year-Old Just Presented The Best Argument Against Trump's Wall 
Recent
Teacher's Quiz On Heterosexuality Highlights The Ridiculous Line Of Thinking Homophobes Use 7 minutes ago 7-Year-Old Just Presented The Best Argument Against Trump's Wall  42 minutes ago A Japanese Interpreter Shares The Many Problems One Faces When Translating Donald Trump's Words about 1 hour ago Obama Comes To NYC And Gets Greeted Like The Ex We Really, Really Want Back about 1 hour ago Merriam-Webster, Sassy As Ever, Tweeted To Kellyanne Conway The Actual Definition Of Feminism about 2 hours ago The Dessert That Led Dev Patel’s Character in Lion Home Again about 2 hours ago Is Donald Trump An Untreated Al-Anon? about 3 hours ago Pranksters Hand Out Russian ‘Trump’ Flags At Conservative Conference about 3 hours ago Conan O’Brien Plays Soccer in Mexico With Star Gio dos Santos about 4 hours ago 2 Ways Congress Could Take Down The President about 4 hours ago A Pack Of Tigers Hunts Down An Airborne Drone In This Stunning First-Person Footage about 5 hours ago Almost 10,000 Emails From Scott Pruitt Just Went Public. Here Are The Most Unnerving about 23 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers