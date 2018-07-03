Recently on GOOD
It’s Time To Rethink Imperialist Tourism Immersion in foreign places boosts creativity, and having more diverse experiences makes people’s minds more flexible.
New York’s Suicide Prevention Program Is The First Of Its Kind In The U.S. The program reduced suicidal behavior by 80% and hospitalizations by 72%.
The Way We Look At Sexual Harassment In The Workplace Is Changing For The Better As Harvey Weinstein potentially faces life imprisonment, the power of the #MeToo movement has become clear.
Rural Americans’ Struggles Against Factory Farm Pollution Find Traction In Court It’s a breakthrough after years of government failure to protect rural communities from farms housing many animals in close quarters.
Why We March: Protestors Speak Up About Why They’re Standing Up Against Family Separation Around 70,000 people attended the Families Belong Together march in L.A.
Team Fox Athletes Race Toward A Cure For Parkinson’s Disease “If I can do it, anybody can do it.”
