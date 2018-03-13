Recently on GOOD
-
Swearing Can Help Boost Your Physical Performance Be careful about where you try this out.
-
Ariana Grande Asks Fans To Stop Cropping Themselves Out Of Selfies They Take With Her “Show yourselves that same kindness.”
-
Students Came Out In Droves To Defend A Gay Athlete Protested By The Westboro Baptist Church The football player made headlines earlier this year after coming out at a school assembly.
-
What The Gun Control Movement Can Learn From The AIDS Activism From The 1980s These activists were instrumental in changing the narrative on the epidemic.
-
A Simple Guide To Entering A Million-Dollar NCAA Bracket, Even If You Don't Know Basketball In fact, vast basketball knowledge likely won’t help you much in these contests.
-
Martin Shkreli Has Been Sentenced To Prison And The Public Seems Thrilled Amid the rejoicing, several people have pointed out how the system failed us nonetheless.
Recent
Swearing Can Help Boost Your Physical Performance Ariana Grande Asks Fans To Stop Cropping Themselves Out Of Selfies They Take With Her Students Came Out In Droves To Defend A Gay Athlete Protested By The Westboro Baptist Church What The Gun Control Movement Can Learn From The AIDS Activism From The 1980s A Simple Guide To Entering A Million-Dollar NCAA Bracket, Even If You Don't Know Basketball Martin Shkreli Has Been Sentenced To Prison And The Public Seems Thrilled How A Young War Reporter Learned To Live With The Echoes Of The Battlefield The Brasil Open Used Some Very Photogenic Rescue Dogs As Ball Boys And Girls Los Angeles Chargers Player Creates $10K Scholarship Fund In Memory Of Stoneman Douglas Football Coach The Paralympics Is Changing The Way People Perceive Disabilities Crowded Photos Show 400 Moms Taking Over The Colorado Capitol To Advocate For Gun Control A Florida Billboard Calls The NRA A ‘Terrorist Organization’
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy