A million students took to the streets demanding action on climate change. Here are 18 of their best signs. 

by Tod Perry

March 15, 2019 at 14:30
Photo by Saeed Khan / Getty Images

According to a 2018 report from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) world leaders only have 11 more years to significantly reduce the production of greenhouse gasses to avoid a climate disaster. 

If greenhouses gasses continue to be produced at the current rate, the planet’s temperature will rise an average of 1.5 degrees celsius by 2030, drastically increasing the risk of extreme weather events, including wildfires, floods, food shortages, and drought.

If politicians fail to act, the world’s youth will inherit one of the greatest challenges ever faced by the human race. 

To demand action from their elected officials, over one million students took to the streets in 125 countries on March 15 to demand action on climate change.

According to the Youth Climate Strike Website, here are the students' primary demands. 

— A national embrace of the Green New Deal
— An end to fossil fuel infrastructure projects
— A national emergency declaration on climate change
— Mandatory education on climate change and its effects from K-8
— A clean water supply
— Preservation of public lands and wildlife
— All government decisions to be tied to scientific research

One of the highlights of the march were the creative signs created by the students to call attention to the global crisis. Here are 18 of the best:

Share image by ​Margo Kingston / Twitter and ​Eric Holthaus / Twitter

