White students asked this African-American student to give up his seat. He trolled them to oblivion.

A Georgia State University student named Drew is blowing up Twitter with the extended 38-tweet saga of how he was asked to give up his seat in class, and his response. (He wasn’t cool with it.) Now, his story is generating heated controversy. Some say he overreacted, while others say, “LOLOLOL!” Read it and decide for yourself.

So check this out.. we walk into class right. Class maxed out so everybody has a seat except one guy who comes in late. — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

I'm chilling,waiting for class to start. The guy on my left recognizes the guy who came in late and is like "Wow! Golly man, how are ya?!" — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

My first thought is "Did this man just say golly?"But that's another convo.Anyway,everybody at my table(group of connected laptops) friends. — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

So I'm already the odd man out. Idrc, I'm not here to be buddy buddy with folks anyway. So the late guy realizes he has no seat — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

The guy on my left is like "Come sit with us" which befuddled me because there's clearly nowhere at this table/group to sit. — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

But you know, whatever, not my convo. Buddy on my left starts whispering to the guy on his left. Once again, whatever, not my convo. — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

Guy taps me and my shoulder I'm like "Sup".He looks at the other members of the Brady bunch at the table almost like he needed confirmation — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

This man looked me in my eyes and said "Hey you mind letting our friend sit right here?" — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

I'm like "Oh he gone pull up a chair? Yeah that's cool we got hella space". Nah...he looks at the Brady bunch again. — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017



Looks back at me and says "No I meant like can you give him your seat? We all know him and like we wanted to sit together in here" — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

I kinda froze for a second because I'm legit confused. Like I can't believe Tom real life asked me this question. — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

I'm like "So..you want me to give up my seat and stand..so that Connor can sit down witchall?" — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

His name probably not Connor, but I didn't care. So Connor over there wide eyed looking like he has nothing to do with this. — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

He legit started arguing his case "I mean we kinda had a plan he just had to catch a later bus because he woke up late and.." — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

I'm like "Jake listen, listen Jake, hear me..Idc..no" like wth you mean?! — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

He said "Cmon it's just a chair" I'm like "Then give yours up Hunter!". So then I kinda started getting angry, popping off at the mouth — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

I'm like "Bruh if you think my black ass is about to give up my seat for y'all caucizoids, you trippin, what year y'all think this is?" — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

Mannnn that started it. The whole Brady bunch came at me "Whoaaaa it's not like that!". One girl like "We just want you to move that's all" — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

So I feel attacked, I'm like "Bruh somebody better tell Molly to stop yelling at me, Rob get ya friend" — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

Bruh got mad I guess and started talking in his skater voice like "Dude you're making this a big deal, we asked a simple question" — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

I channel my inner tony hawk voice and I'm mocking him like "Dude I'm not gonna give away my seat because you and heather want me to" — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

They finally realize I've been making up names for the past few minutes and Holly is like "WHY DO YOU KEEP CALLING US THESE RANDOM PEOPLE!?" — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

Brock who sits across from me is like "Yeah that's not even cool you don't disrespect by purposely messing up their names man, chill" — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

I swear y'all I think I threw a tantrum bruh, I'm like "YALL NOT GONE TALK ABOUT RESPECT AND YALL TRYNA MAKE ME GIVE UP MY SEAT FOR MATT!" — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

Meanwhile Matt the late ass who started this ain't said a word! Which is good because I was WAITING on him to open his mouth. — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

So Joe is like "Ykw screw it, you're trying to cause a scene, we just asked a simple question, we'll find another way" — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

I'm like "Oh..another way? You about to call your dad Ryan? Have him buy this seat from me? That's what you gone do?" — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

It dies down for a good 2 minutes right. Y'all I can't make this up, this man waits until the professor walks in, and proceeds to snitch! — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

I'm beyond speechless..I'm like "Excuse me..Larry (Guy 2 seats down) your friend is the bitchest individual, I've ever seen in my life" — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

Professor comes to the group to ask in general what's going on and the Brady bunch all just lie and over exaggerate and..Mann I'm telling ya — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017

Professor stops them to ask me what happened..I'm lowkey tryna make a good impression because I need an A in this class so I switch up — DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) January 10, 2017