Boston Police Department Celebrates Black History Month By Honoring A White Guy

Recently on GOOD
-
Blake Lively Gets Real About Her Postpartum Body On Instagram Celebrity mothers are ‘supposed’ to keep their pregnancy weight gain private.
-
Adam Rippon Would Like To Dedicate His Olympic Medals To Reese Witherspoon The Olympic skater also mentioned his mom.
-
How A Florida Wildlife Biologist Became One Of The Greenest Mayors In America He’s busy trying to protect his vulnerable city from the changes that are already assailing it.
-
These Robots Opening Doors May Appear (Very) Creepy, But The Development Is A Big Step Forward At the very least, they exhibit teamwork and manners, right?
-
Even When You Put Them In Sweaters, Robots Are Terrible Skiers It’s nice to know that when the robots turn on us, we can seek refuge and safety on ski slopes.
-
There’s No Longer A Financial Reason Why We Shouldn’t Be Using Clean Energy Last year, new research showed clean energy gains can go far beyond cuts in carbon. Now regulations are moving too.
Recent
Lucas Warren Is The First Gerber Baby With Down Syndrome 5 Ways To Celebrate National Girls And Women In Sports Day Darwin’s Family Circle Revealed In A Newly Acquired Photo Album Random Act Of Sports: Cyclist Uses An Impressive Acrobatic Pose To Cruise By His Competition Using Only Snowshoes, An Artist Created An Impressive Sprawling Design On Target Field Calls To The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Triple After Logic’s Grammy Performance A Savvy Girl Scout Sold 300 Boxes Of Cookies Outside A Pot Dispensary Republican Party Nominates The Former Head Of The American Nazi Party For Congress Eagles’ Victory Proves That Activism Is Not A Distraction Ivanka Trump Takes Heat For Tone-Deaf Black History Month Tweet Donald Trump Jr.’s Typo Has Twitter In Hysterics In Congo Dreaming Of The NBA
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy