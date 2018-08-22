  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Single Dad Who Went Viral After Mom Abandoned Baby Shares Farewell Message With Followers
    by GOOD Staff
  2. 2 2
    People are dying over this kid's emotional reaction to learning his sister is his half-sister
    by GOOD Staff
  3. 3 3
    9 Nonthreatening Leadership Strategies For Women
    by Sarah Cooper
  4. 4 4
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Response To Person Grieving For Friend Might Be Best Internet Comment Of All Time
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  6. 6 6
    10 Tricks To Appear Smart In Meetings
    by Sarah Cooper
  7. 7 7
    24 Things People Don't Realize You're Doing Because of Your Social Anxiety
    by Sarah Schuster, The Mighty
  8. 8 8
    Cocky Muscle-Man Tries To Show Off In Front of the Wrong Woman
    by Craig Carilli
  9. 9 9
    Gay Teacher Fabulously Shuts Down Homophobic Mom Who Pulled Her Kids From His Class
    by Bijan Samareh
Culture

Busy Philipps issue terrific response to another body-shaming troll

by Molly Mulshine

August 22, 2018 at 11:15
Copy Link

We all know Busy Philipps is a sass queen, but with her latest clapback she really outdid herself.

Busy posted a workout selfie that shows her rocking a sports bra and leggings while standing on a trampoline.

Under the photo, a troll wrote something pretty nasty.

“Ughhhhh, you’re rolls are showing,” he commented with a laughing emoji and... a drool emoji? Confusing, but okay.

Busy didn’t miss a beat before responding to him.

“I feel like a man of your age should know the difference between YOUR and YOU'RE,” Busy wrote. “YOUR is POSSESIVE, as in ‘YOUR rolls are showing.’ (Get it? The rolls BELONG to me.) YOU’RE is an abbreviation for YOU ARE, as in YOU’RE CLEARLY AN ASSHOLE BODYSHAMING LOSER.”

She added a peace-sign emoji for good measure.

Busy’s fans lost it over the comeback.

Even actress Michelle Monaghan weighed in.

Moral of the story?

Don't mess with Busy.

This story was republished from our partners at someecards with permission. 

Recently on GOOD
Design

No One Noticed What This Woman Was Staring At When They Chose Her For Their Label

This pasta jar is really not what it seems. by Laura Feinstein
Sports

Cocky Muscle-Man Tries To Show Off In Front of the Wrong Woman

Perfect.  by Craig Carilli
Innovation

Man's seemingly obvious “dishwasher hack" is blowing everyone's minds

One man’s observation about his dishwasher may change the way you do dishes forever. by GOOD Staff
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Busy Philipps issue terrific response to another body-shaming troll
Recent
A 9-Year-Old Cheerleader’s Veteran Dad Wasn’t Able To Help With Her Routine, So A High School Senior Ran To Her Side about 21 hours ago Did this woman drop the greatest breastfeeding response of all time? 2 days ago 16 Images That Perfectly Capture How Completely Nuts Modern Life Has Become 4 days ago People are dying over this kid's emotional reaction to learning his sister is his half-sister 5 days ago Aretha Franklin's Shade Towards Taylor Swift Belongs In The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 6 days ago The Best And Worst States To Have A Baby In 2018 6 days ago No One Noticed What This Woman Was Staring At When They Chose Her For Their Label 6 days ago Cocky Muscle-Man Tries To Show Off In Front of the Wrong Woman 6 days ago Man's seemingly obvious “dishwasher hack" is blowing everyone's minds 7 days ago Chilling Video Shows A Heroic Mom Fighting Off A Kidnapper In Broad Daylight 7 days ago 24 Things People Don't Realize You're Doing Because of Your Social Anxiety 7 days ago Hilarious Girl Replaces Pictures Of Her Her Ex With Ryan Reynolds 7 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers